The fight against fraud in peer review

We’ve all heard about fake news. Now we have deceptive scholarship. Derek Pyne, a Thompson Rivers University economist, is among the global academics determined to expose deceptive academic journals, sometimes at a risk to their careers.
A determined B.C. economics professor has journeyed into the heart of a dark world where academics seeking to advance their careers have had hundreds of thousands of their articles published for a fee in journals that either deserve suspicion or are outright phoney.
In academia, where the admonition to “publish or perish” is not an empty threat, it is often difficult for scholars to have their research published in legitimate journals, let alone top ones. But it’s becoming increasingly common for academics to get articles produced in questionable journals, just by forking over $100 to $2,500 Cdn.
Derek Pyne, a Thompson Rivers University economist who was granted tenure in 2015, is among the global academics who are exposing the deceptive journals, sometimes at a risk to their careers. Experts say these journals are chipping away at scientific, medical and educational credibility — and wasting the money of the taxpayers who largely finance public colleges and universities.
Pyne’s pioneering research has been cited by The New York Times and The Chronicle of Higher Education. On June 23, The Economist, in a piece on blacklisted journals, praised the B.C. scholar, remarking: “This is an area in which data are hard to come by. But one academic has been prepared to stick his neck out and investigate his own institution.”
His dedication to truth, however, has not gone well for Pyne, who might be turning into one of the most noted professors at Thompson Rivers University. He has been at the public Kamloops institution since 2010, specializing in economic and mathematical theory related to education, religion, trade and crime.
On July 17, however, Pyne was suspended without pay. That’s after being banned on May 17 from the picturesque campus on a Kamloops hillside.
This should be a major scandal, with University administrators apparently covering for predatory journals, or researchers using pay-to-print journals and acting as if they were legitimate.
“Covering for predatory journals”? You mean pulling the blankets up over their bedmates don’t you?
Before the internet when most research was published on printed paper, there were “page charges” for authors in many journals. That legitimately helped cover costs when journal subscriptions were inadequate. It served also to limit frivolous and worthless publication. When publishing became so much cheaper, this natural barrier was demolished and nothing has arisen to replace it. There’s always a dark cloud to every silver lining.
Highly respected open journals like the PLoS series, which operates as a non-profit, no charge for access, must charge several thousand dollars to publish after acceptance to cover their costs of paying editors and staff, and keeping computer resources on-line.
PLoS is a legitimate business model that works well as long as the editors are honest.
The advocacy wing of politicized science has taken over many of the journals like Science, Nature, PNAS, AGU and their parent organizations.
Any system, no matter how good to start out, depends on the continued honesty and ethics of the insiders. Decades of built up trust are now being rapidly eroded by politicized science.
There is insufficient competition to keep journals honest, so that bad papers drive out good, the scientific version of Gresham’s Law.
What you mean is that there is too much competition to keep journals honest. Everything in the end comes down to money and survival. If the dishonest journal can crowd out the honest one, then what you have left is junk science. That has happened in the climate field. I am afraid that the integrity of all of science is doomed, if as of 2015, the editor of Lancet said that 50% of all medical studies that he received ; wanting publication, were fraudulent. Now with the growth of thousands of fraudulent journals and tens of thousands of fraudulent papers and pal review, things look hopeless. This is so especially because no one has the time or money to try to replicate a study. In climate science it is even worse because the “climate scientists’ refuse to give up their data. Even the government agencies, many times refuse to publicize the data.
Before the internet when most research…
Gary, fraud in peer review has been around since peer review was invented…
….sometimes I think peer review was invented just to cover the fraud
Science is built on science….a bad paper quoted enough becomes the truth…and all the science after it builds on it
Let us be careful with our words…lies never become the truth.
They may become accepted, but that is a far different thing than the truth.
At the University of Nevada, Reno fraud exists not only in the peer review process and its research, it exists in the money side of the higher education equation. Some years ago a School of Medicine researcher was found to have committed fraudulent research (after receiving great public accolades), but the university’s management of its finances was fraudulent as well. Just like any bureaucracy, it’s got the potential for corruption…
https://www.lasvegasnow.com/news/i-team-audit-of-unrs-school-of-medicine-hidden-from-public/1120792170
Thank you! I live in Reno, watch local TV news every evening, and never saw a single report about this. There’s still a good-ol’-boy network in NV, but the conflicts between Reno and Las Vegas factions come into play as well.
One option never offered solves both ends of the problem:
1. Pal-Review (which allows errors or “consensus science” of bad theories to be endlessly repeated among the “in-crowd” while discouraging publication/acceptance of opposing ideas) and
2. A lack of qualified people willing to lose their time and efforts doing the actual peer-review.
There are good reasons to keep the initial reviewers anonymous during the editing and review cycle, but NO acceptable reasons to keep the reviewers anonymous AFTER the article has been accepted.
Thus, the academic “culture” should reward those who do peer-review by publicisizing each reviewer with the article in the publication, and by honoring within the community the articles peer-reviewed as highly as those written.
“Honoring” means using for promotion, for pay raises, tenure applications, selection to the next college/next job, being listed in resumes, etc.
In one sense, the reviewers act in a capacity of junior authors, along with the multiple actual authors. They should be honored to have their names listed along with the actual authors.
I would go rather further than this given that errors and in some cases fraud are now being discovered in all areas of peer reviewed science.
A significant percentage of research is funded by governments and yet there is no real quality control of the outputs. A cursory look at climate science ‘research’ shows how lacking this is.
Governments should set aside a percentage of the funding they plough into research to create a solid review process.
Firstly any research that is directly or indirectly funded from the public purse must, on seeking publication, be subject to a verification process to ensure that it is able to be replicated elsewhere and independently. If it fails that then it cannot be published.
Secondly all data, software programs, assumptions used (with full justification) and methodology must be made available to be checked, tested and confirmed. Without that it is impossible to determine if the conclusions in the paper have any validity at all.
In establishing that government funded review process we could look at taking a further step.
Currently the licensing of medical, veterinary and chemical products generally is done after review of the manufacturers own research. It is slow, cumbersome and expensive and relies upon often very small scale studies to achieve approval.
Some 25 years or so ago I suggested an alternative approach in the UK because the approvals for those products was given by committees drawn heavily from people working for the companies that manufactured them. In essence they were being asked to approve and license each others products. I suggested we should perhaps apply a free market approach (I believe that a journalist that I explained this to wrote a book or pamphlet about this):
Allow companies to market any drug or chemical so long as they first provided a full Public and Personal Liability Insurance for an adequate aggregate amount for any injury or harm resulting from that product in use:
I suspect the insurers’ look at the background research would be considerably more questioning and stringent than the system in operation, after all it was their profits that would be on the line.
The manufacturer would also pay a percentage of the value of all sales into a public fund that would:
a. provide a full public (and animal and environmental) health monitoring of these products in use including long term blood testing and other relevant surveillance for any harmful effects;
b. provide the funds for all aspects of medical testing and any legal claims arising from claims of ill health or harm from use of the licensed products.
Too simplistic?
Not too simplistic, perhaps, but you make a big assumption that governments could care less whether the ‘research’ they fund with taxpayer’s money is competent and honest.
Providing the message is what they are looking for (to virtue signal and justify tax hikes), most politicos are quite content, however fraudulent the ‘research is.
Review or perish?
Rather, “Reviewed and Praised!”
By the way, who were the reviewers who approved those papers which changed the world and won the Nobel Prizes?
For Einstein, just the editors of the journals.
How many reviews would equal one paper co-authorship?
https://judithcurry.com/2011/11/12/peer-review-is-fed-up/
From a FB poster and worth a good read. Curry is always a good read,..
It is more expensive than that. For my paper I was quoted €2,000 for the paper and €500 for each color graph or image, and since I had many images this was going to be VERY expensive.
And when you get published, dozens of conference centers invite you to be the ‘star speaker’ at an exotic conference resort in Cancun. The only thing they neglect to say, is it will cost you $5,000 to speak, and $250 a night for the room. All of which normally gets paid for by the university. (And is really just a jollie, because the talks are dire and everyone is only there for the parties.).
Sorry, I forgot, this is all paid for by you, because the universities are simply using and wasting your money.
Ralph
Wow. Sobering news – But remember: “Only the greedy oil companies reward skeptics for publishing their views on CAGW!”
I got three things:
1 – This is a problem at small universities.
2 – The bogus journals make up citations.
3 – Derek Pyne was mentioned in an article in The Economist. link
Universities routinely use Impact Factor to judge a professor’s publications. It also matters a lot if the professor’s papers are cited. That’s why I wasn’t too concerned about bogus journals. They have zero impact factor.
Small schools may not have more than one physicist. They won’t have anyone who can judge the merit of a physics professor’s work. As the interview points out, bogus journals might mislead a small school. Add bogus citations there’s a real problem. IMHO, bogus citations are outright fraud.
Derek Pyne made a horrible mistake. He implicated people from his own school. If he hadn’t done that, his situation would be totally different. The school doesn’t need any external prodding to go after him. It has a dog in the fight because its reputation is at stake.
The behavior of the researchers is only the outward sign of the real problem.
“Publish or Perish” is shorthand for a whole raft of policies put in place by the institutions management. As far as the university president, the board of directors, and the deans are concerned, everybody wants to be in charge of an institution where Top Notch researchers are doing Top Notch Research.
So the whole “Publish or Perish” system was born. The whole thing is nothing more than status seeking and social climbing by the university administrators within their own little cloistered world of university administrators.
In this environment, it is easier to understand why academics respond so poorly, considering the set of perverse incentives placed before them. What is more difficult to understand is why anybody would challenge the system at their own institution. It is bad enough that they challenge the status quo, but worse, they threaten the status and therefor the Egos of the administrators.
And this is something that bureaucrats everywhere respond to very poorly.
Suicide. Mindless suicide.
I am a peer reviewer for a government research and eduction body with very high standards. I was appointed by the Governor’s staff years ago. There is absolutely no communication between the Directors and the grant Authors. This cannot stop favoritism with friends of the Authors communicating with the reviewer (Are you reviewing my proposal/article?).
Regardless, the field I am in luckily has very high standards/ethics. That’s what it take.
—except the request/publication paperwork, of course….
Here are some great arguments to challenge the “Consensus.” Remember, the Hockeystick passed Peer Review. It is the greatest piece of scientific garbage ever produced. The IPCC models that fail miserably pass peer review. The research on which Al Gore and Jim Hansen make failed predictions are based on peer-reviewed research. Peer review doesn’t even demand reproducibility or the application of the scientific method.
Comprehensive Climate Change Debating Points and Graphics; Bring It Social Media Giants. This is Your Opportunity to Do Society Some Real Good
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/
Back in the 1980s Senator Paula Hawkins, Florida, went after fraud in medical research and the poor oversight by the National Institute of Health. Two famous incidents was the researcher doing skin grafts in mice who wanted to demonstrate how great his research was. He claimed to have grafted black fur onto a white mouse. On the way to a presentation where the graft had turn white he used his magic marker to create a patch. He ultimately confessed as to what he had done. The other was the doctor doing cancer research on humans were none of his test patients had survived, many because of the treatment, but he had continued to received funding for years. When Senator Hawkins asked whether the doctor was still getting funded to do human research, she was told no, but she followed up with ‘well what is he doing now.’ He was working on monkeys and still being funded.
I know of researchers funded by the federal government for years that have never submitted a report or a paper for publication fraudulent or otherwise. When someone suggested that their research come up for closer review they found out that all of the researchers or their institutions were politically protected either by those in the bureaucracy or in Congress.
Just a thought: If your plan begins with “if only people would…”, then you have already failed. You need a plan that starts with “because people do…”
I’m not sure there is *an* answer to this problem, more like a number of answers – just that if the answers are “people will now stop acting like people” then they won’t work.
Some folk in the scientific community need to have an honest look at why they peer review system is failing so often and come up with some procedures that work with instead of against the psychological and social forces that lead to wide-scale failure.
Obviously that doesn’t mean “working with” corruption and bribery, just being honest about it when coming up with the procedures. We have a lot of systems based on trust that are hopelessly broken but barely addressed or unaddressed because we’re not honest about the problem (or wink and nod at it instead of confronting it, like sexual abuse in Hollywood was for decades).
We also need to be honest about cost, and be able to tell when something is just plain expensive vs when someone is gouging, and when something just practically can’t be replicated quickly, and when to say “we just won’t know this for a while.”
The problem is very simple: supply and demand. There’s a huge oversupply of PhDs. link If you want a job in academia, you have to publish. To get published in a reasonable journal, you have to show new, novel, interesting work (and yet you better not rock any boats). There’s no penalty for being wrong. At best, the result is that most published research findings are wrong. Past that is all kinds of corruption.
One solution is to fund all the people who want to be researchers and can get by the (usually) high bar of a PhD.
Another solution is to cut the number of new PhDs. That’s similar to the way we keep from being overwhelmed with new medical doctors. Just make the admission requirements really crazy.
Solving the supply and demand problem would almost eliminate the corruption that is currently brought on by desperation.
So many small universities and colleges, so many professors needing to publish. The pressure is intense. Corners get cut, ethics succumbs to CV-centric career-building pressures and of course the fatter paychecks that come with gaining full professorship and tenure.
That the TRU Dean and Provost did not attempt an open, honest discussion and push-back at Professor Pyne’s findings, clearly indicates they needed to keep the dirty secret he was throwing sunlight on to simply disappear. They couldn’t dispute his findings. So like any good liberal, they attempt to shut him down and silence him.
No doubt Professor Jordan Peterson at Univ of Toronto could relate. And same with Professor Ridd at JCU.