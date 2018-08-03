SEC Drops Probe of Exxon’s ‘Climate-Change Disclosures’

From the WSJ, fallout over the recent #ExxonKnew lawsuit being dismissed.
Regulators decided against trying to penalize the energy giant over its disclosures and how it accounted for oil and gas assets
Securities regulators have dropped an investigation into whether Exxon Mobil Corp. misled investors about the risks that climate change and greenhouse-gas regulations posed to its business.
The Securities and Exchange Commission informed Exxon that it closed the probe—and decided against trying to penalize the energy giant over its disclosures and how it accounted for oil and gas assets, according to a letter reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.
Full story here
Good .
eco-fascists have seriously over played a very weak hand with this one. The result reinforces the position of the old companies they were attacking.
Foot meet bullet.
What risk of climate change?….history says CO2 rises…then crashes as we go into another ice age
Good call. Wonder how they got roped into such bogosity to begin with though.
New word for the day, tx!
Paywalled, unfortunately.
Remind me, who initiated this investigation and with what justification? I would hope that it would take more than a fake investor complaining that the company wasn’t taking global warming seriously.
The disclosure they’re talking about is information for potential investors. You have to list all realistic threats, even if you don’t think they’re going to happen.
My favorite went something like this:
It was a small company with a very niche product. It was eventually bought out by one of its customers. 🙂
If the oil companies realistically expect that lawsuits could hurt their business, they have to mention that in their disclosures. Given the recent court decisions, they probably don’t have to do that because they’re winning all the lawsuits.
So, is there a danger that government regulations could wreck the oil companys’ business? Given that renewable energy is demonstrated to be impractical, governments would have to be willing to wreck their economies if they wanted to over-regulate the oil companies to the point where it hurt their businesses. That’s just not realistic.
It seems the SEC just realized what most of us could have told them a long time ago.
Given that renewable energy is demonstrated to be impractical, governments would have to be willing to wreck their economies if they wanted to over-regulate …
See Jo Nova’s blog (in list at right) that’s chronicling how the Australian government is willing to wreck its economy.
The sheer mention that the SEC is investigating can send a companies stock value to plummet. The ill advised fiasco created by state’s attorneys general and further promulgated by this facetious investigation are not inconsequential, and assuredly has hurt some investors.
Those who perpetrated this malfeasance and misappropriation of government assets should be brought to justice, and if not elected should be fired.
Out of an abundance of caution the SEC should NOT have started any investigation until the lawsuit was adjudicated. This is an instance wherein the precautionary principal does apply. There was no need for prematurely advancing and highly publicizing such an undertaking. Waiting would have not effected anything, but their tactic displays more of an intent to cast aspersions than to remedy any situation.
Wasn’t their argument that Exxon hadn’t warned investors of potential law suits and government bans on fossil fuels, thus endangering the value of the shares? Since the law suits are unlikely to succeed now, there’s no damage to the company that way and thus investors were properly advised. As for government regulation, that’s almost impossible to predict and even tobacco companies are still able to make a lot of profit, despite RICO.
The supposed issue was largely about stranded assets. If you say you have a couple of hundred billion dollars worth of oil in various regions around the world, but you are aware that there is pending legislation that will almost certainly restrict how much oil you can sell or otherwise adversely affect the value of those assets, you have to warn investors. It was a dead issue before it got started. I’m sure the SEC drones figured it was easier to say “we’re investigating” than absorb the political heat for telling the watermelons to take a hike, especially under Obummer. Then they wait for a good opportunity, and say “Yep, we looked, didn’t find anything. Have a nice day.”
Subscriber to WSJ so not paywalled. Summary: SEC Investigation was begun Jan 2016 under Obama. 4.2 million pages examined. SEC motivated to act after then NYAG Scheiderman subpeonaed Exxon for essentially same allegations under NY Martin Act. Outgrowth of the Exxon Knew scheme hatched by Naomi Oreskes and Union of Concerned Scientists at Scripps at LaJolla Ca in 2012. Exxon has now laid out a full time line of their persecution for their investors.
Thanks Rud!
All the virtue signaling in the world won’t overcome common sense in the eyes of the law. That is depending on who’s eyes you’re looking through.
The SEC no longer probes Exxon. The Church of England now leads the inquisition.
I’m really enjoying the continuing trend of these enviroMental lawsuits being rejected and dismissed!
It is a refreshing ‘climate change’, isn’t it?!!
Has anyone seen anything on the children’s lawsuit. I’ve seen some things on the social media sites saying that the Government is going to have to face them in court.