SEC Drops Probe of Exxon’s ‘Climate-Change Disclosures’

From the WSJ, fallout over the recent #ExxonKnew lawsuit being dismissed.

Regulators decided against trying to penalize the energy giant over its disclosures and how it accounted for oil and gas assets

Securities regulators have dropped an investigation into whether Exxon Mobil Corp. misled investors about the risks that climate change and greenhouse-gas regulations posed to its business.

The Securities and Exchange Commission informed Exxon that it closed the probe—and decided against trying to penalize the energy giant over its disclosures and how it accounted for oil and gas assets, according to a letter reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Full story here

