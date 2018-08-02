UEA Philosophy Teacher Rebels Against Publicly Debating Climate “Deniers”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
University of East Anglia Philosophy teacher Rupert Read is outraged that the government funded BBC would invite a climate “denier” to appear on the same show as himself.
I won’t go on the BBC if it supplies climate change deniers as ‘balance’
Rupert Read
Thu 2 Aug 2018 22.16 AEST
Like most Greens, I typically jump at opportunities to go on air. Pretty much any opportunity: BBC national radio, BBC TV, Channel 4, Sky – I’ve done them all over the years, for good or ill. Even when, as is not infrequently the case, the deck is somewhat stacked against me, or the timing inadequate for anything more than a soundbite, or the question up for debate less than ideal.
But this Wednesday, when I was rung up by BBC Radio Cambridgeshire and asked to come on air to debate with a climate change denier, something in me broke, and rebelled. Really? I thought. This summer, of all times?
So, for almost the first time in my life, I turned it down. I told it that I will no longer be part of such charades. I said that the BBC should be ashamed of its nonsensical idea of “balance”, when the scientific debate is as settled as the “debate” about whether smoking causes cancer. By giving climate change deniers a full platform, producers make their position seem infinitely more reasonable than it is. (This contributes to the spread of misinformation and miseducation around climate change that fuels the inaction producing the long emergency we are facing.)
From a public service broadcaster, this is simply not good enough.
…
In the end, the broadcast went ahead without me. Much of it wasn’t bad. The scientists interviewed were excellent. But the framing of the debate was awful, and framing is everything, so far as the message that most listeners receive is concerned. The presenter introduced the segment by asking, “Is climate change real?” The journalist doing vox pops bombarded ordinary people with canards such as, “Maybe it’s just a natural cycle?” And, of course, a climate change denier was given a huge and undeserved platform on an equal basis to his opponent.
…
Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/aug/02/bbc-climate-change-deniers-balance
How UEA – a philosopher who refuses to debate.
From his Wikipedia link…
“Read studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE) at Balliol College, Oxford,[2] before undertaking postgraduate studies in the United States at Princeton University and Rutgers University (where he gained his doctorate). Influenced by Ludwig Wittgenstein’s philosophy, his PhD involved “a Wittgensteinian exploration of the relationship between Kripke’s ‘quus’ problem and Nelson Goodman’s ‘grue’ problem.”[2]
He is Reader in Philosophy at the University of East Anglia, specialising in philosophy of language, philosophy of science, and environmental philosophy, previously having taught at Manchester.[2] He has contributed to many books, including, in 2002, Kuhn: Philosopher of Scientific Revolution, on the work of Thomas Kuhn, and, in 2005, Film As Philosophy: Essays in Cinema After Wittgenstein And Cavell. His book Philosophy for Life: Applying Philosophy in Politics and Culture, was released in July 2007.[4]
Read was one of five contributors, including Dr Nassim Nicholas Taleb, to a paper entitled “The Precautionary Principle (with Application to the Genetic Modification of Organisms)”.[5]”
What is environmental philosophy?
Environmental philosophy:
What does a graph really mean?
Is data real or just a perspective?
questions of that ilk
“How dare the BBC allow my beliefs to be questioned”.. I guess this guy would be one of those lecturers who’s so pants only those who join his cult can pass his classes.
Taleb’s papers on the precautionary principle are stinkers. The precautionary principle works in a small number of situations with very specific characteristics. Climate change is not one of them, neither is GMOs.
When the other side of the debate is thought of as a denier we are not really in the science arena
https://chaamjamal.wordpress.com/2018/08/03/the-sorcery-killings-of-melanesia/
I guess he is merely philosophically opposed to debate. It couldn’t be that he could be shown to be incorrect anywhere in his assumptions; could it?
“I won’t go on the BBC if it supplies climate change deniers as ‘balance’”
by Rupert Read
Here we have Rupert Read who teaches philosophy at the University of East Anglia and chairs the Green House think-tank, explaining why he refused an invitation to discuss climate change on the BBC because it was with a so-called “denier.”
The big joke here is that after refusing to go on air to put his point of view he is now making a formal complaint to the BBC “because the BBC cannot defend the practice of allowing a climate change denier to speak unopposed.”
This is the level of stupidity of the climate hysterics.
This is their level of debating skills.
Still, what can we expect from the University of East Anglia?
Perhaps he’s the modern day Chicken Licken. He certainly seems to have grasped the chicken part.
And not forgetting this is the university of East Anglia. Could it be he’s spent too much time hanging around with those in their Climate Research Unit?
Read this. Explicitly equating various forms of denial, so ‘climate denial’ is explicitly and repeatedly described to be on the same level as holocaust denial, anti-vaxx… and a bunch of other denials.
https://www.theguardian.com/news/2018/aug/03/denialism-what-drives-people-to-reject-the-truth
Might merit a story in itself. Not often you find this position stated so explicitly.
Just read through this Michel – thanks.
Dear me, what an absolute pile of pseudo-intellectual excrement. The sad thing is – and it’s the same if you read Lewandowski, Oreskes etc, it never once occurs to these authors that a “climate denier” might have a strong, reasonable, technical or scientific case for his/her stance. The warmists’ “truth” is unquestionable, it seems.
Wow, one of the worst I’ve ever read. Thanks Michel.
This article from Grauniad is quite frankly very scary! The people who write this kind of pseudo-intellectual crap live in cloud cuckoo land. This kind of stuff is just a few steps from the incitement that sociopaths of the worst kind need to justify all manner of draconian measures to censure and “re-educate” those who have deviated from the true and righteous path. We live in dangerous times!
If you stick your fingers in your ears and hum loudly, the other side goes away and you win. Used to work in the playground every time.
Philosophy means ‘love of wisdom’. Socrates used debate to acquire wisdom.
University of East Anglia. University of East Anglia.
Where have I heard that name before. Oh yes! now I remember. And no wonder he doesn’t want to debate with “deniers”.
What a complete and utter Moron!!!
Rational intelligent people debate those with whom they disagree using evidence to support their case. Bigoted ignoramuses just scream ‘unfair’ and rely on abuse. Guess, Mr Read, which category you fall into.
Just when you thought that the sheer, squirming embarrassment of being an academic associated with the University of East Anglia could not get any worse along comes this self-regarding twerp. This is what happens when arrogance meets ignorance. Natural cycles? No,no, they’re just canards. For all those folk who have a different viewpoint to CAGW sceptics and have the guts to come on here and fight your corner, what do they think of this behaviour? Nick Stokes, you’re not afraid to mix it at Anthony’s place, what’s your view on all this?
He chickened out, that’s all.
The rest is verbal justification of nonsense, familiar to any “philosopher.”
So why is a philosophy professor being asked by the BBC to discuss science issues in the first place? And why does he think he is more qualified than a scientist who is also a Denier? I also love the self-importance – I have denied the BBC and the public the benefit of my brilliance, now they shall suffer!
I had a look at the original twitter thread, and it is full of strawmen and idiocies. Will the BBC put flat-earthers on to “balance” arguments was a typical comment. That and insulting actual scientists like MAtt Ridely.
Still, the more Greenies who refuse to go on the BBC the better
It’s a philosophical hissy fit.
Rupert Read us a prime Cnut*
He teaches the ‘Philosophy of Climate Change’ and a more unpleasant piece of excrement was never wiped off a rural shoe.
like Michael Mann, he too sports a vanity beardlet.
It is no surprise he refused to appear with anyone who has an ounce of integrity or intelligence. He wouldn’t want the public humiliation.
* the king who attempted to use human commands to hold back the incoming tides.
IYCB:
Intellectual Yet Cowardly Bigot