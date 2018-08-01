New York Times thinks we have “lost the Earth” – goes full nutso on #ExxonKnew

By Spencer Walrath, Energy In Depth
The New York Times Magazine has published an entire issue devoted to a single investigative piece on climate change, which observes that by the late 1970s and early 1980s, “everybody knew” it was happening. The conclusion is a major blow to climate activists, who have spent years engaging in a political campaign targeting energy companies for supposedly covering up the risks of climate change, and thus preventing global action.
The author, Nathaniel Rich, writes that from 1979 to 1989 humanity had the best opportunity it has ever had to solve global warming and that “nothing stood in our way – nothing except ourselves.” Rich even goes as far as to say that “[a] common boogeyman today is the fossil-fuel industry,” but during the time when “everybody knew,” oil companies “including Exxon and Shell, made good-faith efforts to understand the scope of the crisis and grapple with possible solutions.”
This lengthy report shreds the narrative put out by anti-oil and gas activists in recent years. As Rich told PBS NewsHour:
“By 1979, there was a strong consensus within the scientific community about the nature of the problem. The fundamental science hasn’t really evolved since then. It’s only been refined really. There was no politicization of the issue throughout the decade. A number of prominent Republicans were leading the charge to insist on a major climate policy, and industry, which we now blame for much of our paralysis, had not turned against science or truth and if anything, especially in the early part of the decade, was engaged in trying to understand the problem and determine solutions…
“By the mid-50s, you had top government scientists speaking about the issue. You had major articles in Life Magazine and Time. So it wasn’t just industry that was following it. It was at the highest levels of government. Lyndon Johnson sent a special message to Congress in 1965 that discussed the problem.” (emphasis added)
If all of humanity was informed of the dangers of climate change in the 1970s and agreed that something needed to be done, how can activists lay the blame for global inaction at the feet of the industry and political partisanship? As Rich writes,
“The rallying cry of this multipronged legal effort is ‘Exxon Knew.’ It is incontrovertibly true that senior employees at the company that would later become Exxon, like those at most other major oil-and-gas corporations, knew about the dangers of climate change as early as the 1950s. But the automobile industry knew, too, and began conducting its own research by the early 1980s, as did the major trade groups representing the electrical grid. They all own responsibility for our current paralysis and have made it more painful than necessary. But they haven’t done it alone.
“The United States government knew. Roger Revelle began serving as a Kennedy administration adviser in 1961, five years after establishing the Mauna Loa carbon-dioxide program, and every president since has debated the merits of acting on climate policy. Carter had the Charney report, Reagan had ‘Changing Climate’ and Bush had the censored testimony of James Hansen and his own public vow to solve the problem. Congress has been holding hearings for 40 years; the intelligence community has been tracking the crisis even longer.
“Everybody knew. In 1958, on prime-time television, ‘The Bell Science Hour’ — one of the most popular educational film series in American history — aired ‘The Unchained Goddess,’ a film about meteorological wonders, produced by Frank Capra, a dozen years removed from ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ warning that ‘man may be unwittingly changing the world’s climate’ through the release of carbon dioxide. ‘A few degrees’ rise in the Earth’s temperature would melt the polar ice caps,’ says the film’s kindly host, the bespectacled Dr. Research. ‘An inland sea would fill a good portion of the Mississippi Valley. Tourists in glass-bottomed boats would be viewing the drowned towers of Miami through 150 feet of tropical water.’ Capra’s film was shown in science classes for decades.
“Everyone knew — and we all still know.” (emphasis added)
This conclusion – that #EveryoneKnew – is even supported by activists, though they haven’t yet followed their arguments to their logical conclusion.
Groups like the Union of Concerned Scientists and Greenpeace were quick to follow #ExxonKnew with #ShellKnew and #UtilitiesKnew, blaming every company they don’t like while failing to acknowledge their own amnesia on climate change. The idea that energy companies “knew everything there was to know about climate change,” as Bill McKibben likes to say, and that the rest of us didn’t know about it until James Hansen testified before Congress in 1988, “is one of the worst examples we have of the cultural amnesia of this country and especially around this issue,” Rich told NewsHour.
Confirming that Rich’s narrative is a direct threat to the multi-million-dollar campaign they have waged in recent years, anti-energy activists intensely criticized the report before it was even released.
The loudest pre-buttal came from Hunter Cutting, a director of strategic communications for Climate Nexus, a project of the Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors. The Rockefellers have funded every aspect of the #ExxonKnew campaign, and are no doubt alarmed by the New York Times contradicting the very basis for their campaign.
The activist group 350.org also condemned the story shortly after it was published.
@NYTmag‘s #LosingEarth argues that thanks to “human nature,” we’ve lost the climate fight.
Maybe news to NYT, but a movement millions strong knows who’s really to blame—fossil fuel billionaires. And we sure as hell haven’t lost yet. #RiseForClimate https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2018/08/01/magazine/climate-change-losing-earth.html …
For several hours after the report was released, the umbrella group for the #ExxonKnew campaign dedicated its Twitter page to criticizing Rich’s narrative and retweeting others who were scrambling to control the damage.
Rich’s story ultimately concludes that it’s too simplistic to point your finger at one company, industry, or political party for inaction on climate change, which is a complex global problem. The issue was receiving mainstream media attention and was the subject of multiple Congressional hearings in the 1970s and 1980s, long before the supposed “disinformation campaign” that environmental activists cite ever began.
It may not have been the intent of New York Times Magazine to throw cold water on a fringe environmental activists campaign, but the damage has clearly been done. The attempt at damage control from the #ExxonKnew campaign is only beginning.
“The fundamental science hasn’t really evolved since then [1979].”
If your science hasn’t evolved from the starting hypothesis, maybe it’s time to revisit the hypothesis.
We’ve always know that the climate was changing. It’s just that the change of the change from global cooling to global warming caused many to realize that climatologist cannot predict anything with enough certainty to promulgate public policy that could do more harm than good.
Human life evolves (i.e. chaotic process) from conception. Climate changes, with anthropogenic influence in a limited frame of reference. And the world goes around and around and around. NYT is last to know.
the Rockefeller Foundation funded the eugenic research in Germany and even funded the program that Josef Mengele worked in before he went to Auschwitz.
“which observes that by the late 1970s and early 1980s, “everybody knew” it was happening.”
CO2 theory….which is the theory of global warming…is over 100 years old
…and in 100 years, they have never gotten one prediction right
THE EMPEROR HAS NO CLOTHES
In which case global warming would be beneficial.
No, the “best opportunity” was lost on March 31, 2009 when the Waxman-Markey carbon tax bill (and massive redistribution of wealth slush fund) passed the House but right before the phone lines to congressional offices caught fire with constituent rage. Dems have been in retreat in local districts ever since.
Hmm.
More mass hysteria.
What did everyone know? That releasing an extra few percent of various substances into the environment could affect it?
In which direction?
How much?
Would this be a mitigating or compounding effect on current trends?
Would it be beneficial or harmful?
Bit of a pointless article not addressing these
NYT
“Losing Earth”…
One subscriber at a time.
There’s no point continuing to blame the oil companies. Every lawsuit against the oil companies has failed so far.
Continuing to try to blame the oil companies for CAGW sounds like the very definition of insanity. link
I would never have purchased gasoline or turned on the furnace or water heater if they had not hidden the truth from me.
I am an innocent man. Oh yes I am.
Everybody knew…
something that has yet to be verified outside of heavily parameterized models.
After the Ozone hole rehearsal, it is true that the decade 1979-1989 was the best opportunity for the scammers to convince the world… That they could not and reality of nature, despite their falsifications and their world wide advocacy, is a testimony to human resilience to propaganda.
Nobody in 1960 “knew,” in the scientific sense, that CO2 emissions would cause climate warming. I’ve read some of the literature. CO2 radiative transfer to kinetic energy was worked out in the 1950s.
By the early 1960’s there was debate in the literature about whether CO2 emissions would cause warming or not. The most pointed was between Gilbert Plass (yes) and Fritz Moeller (no one knows because the climate is not understood).
The 1979 Charney & co report said what everyone agreed: that CO2 emissions would warm the climate if nothing else changed.
No change in cloud type or cover; no change in convection; no change in precipitation; no change in water evaporation/condensation; no change in Willis Eschenbach’s tropical thunderstorm cooling mechanism.
No one knew how or whether any of that would change (and who knows what else) when CO2 emissions converted IR radiant energy into kinetic energy and injected that into the atmosphere.
No one knows still yet today, either. Science has not marched on in climatology. Mostly because of the tyranny of climate modeling.
Nathaniel Rich’s entire thesis is wrong. It’s not supported by the history of science or of the debate about CO2 emissions and climate. No one knew then (1960’s), no one knows now, and Jim Hansen certainly did not know in 1988 when he portrayed his ideas with such certainty.
The entire field of consensus climatology and its media hangers-on, the entire recent history of AGW, has made its living off false precision and nothing else … well, except for the shouting and the censorship.
“Lost the Earth”? I think I missed the mass exodus of humanity to Mars.
Sigh. Maybe people would take the media and claims about climate change more seriously if the writers didn’t resort to lies and exaggerations.
But if we already lost the battle then I guess there’s no point in pushing renewables and banning plastic anymore.
Clearly New York Times is a just cover. The rearranged letters give the true name: Monkeys Write.
Someone forgot to tell Mr Spock.
The New York Times. If the news fits, we’ll print.