Claim: “climate change” will affect your day at the lake

From the University of New Hampshire and the “best day fishing is still better than the best day worrying over climate change” department.
DURHAM, N.H. – Whether it’s casting a fishing line, launching a boat, or taking a dip to cool off, most people heading to a lake rarely think about how climate change is impacting their overall recreation experience. However, more often than not, it does. Research at the University of New Hampshire shows that as unfavorable water quality conditions in lakes continue to rise, anglers, boaters and beach goers are using various coping mechanisms that can alter their behavior, from switching to a different location or activity to simply abandoning the experience altogether.
“Some of these people are driving two to three hundred miles to take a lake vacation, only to arrive to a sign that says the beach is closed because of E. coli,” said Michael Ferguson, assistant professor of recreation management and policy. “Increasing water temperatures and fluctuating water levels, as a result of global climate change, are expected to intensify these adverse environmental conditions and researchers and natural resource managers need to better understand how it effects the behaviors and habits of recreationists so that they can educate the public and better prepare for future conditions.”
In the study, researchers looked at the coping behavior of recreationists along the 77 miles of the Pennsylvania Lake Erie coastline. The popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts is home to a multitude of public parks and recreation facilities with beaches, fishing piers, and boat launches with over 4.2 million annual visitors each year. The concern by scientists and natural resource managers is that ongoing water quality issues such as harmful algal blooms and E. coli bacteria could impact the way visitors perceive the physical environment and effect their overall recreation experience. Researchers surveyed visitors in 13 publicly accessible coastal parks and protected areas and found that those aware of, and impacted by, water quality issues on any given day often altered their behavior to cope with the situation. In some cases, swimmers postponed their plunge until later in the day, anglers decided to travel further into deeper waters or headed to another inland lake, and some visitors ultimately decided to leave and were not likely to return.
“While this study took place in the Great Lakes, this is just a snapshot of what is happening to many similar bodies of water across the country,” said Ferguson. “This is a very real problem. From a recreational standpoint, these coping mechanisms could have a large impact on not only the public who are looking to enjoy the lakes, but also on the towns and surrounding areas that depend on the outdoor recreation and tourism economy.”
According to the Outdoor Industry Association, consumers spend $887 billion annually on outdoor recreation and the industry creates 7.6 million jobs. The pervasive presence of global climate change suggests the severity of environmental conditions will likely continue to increase. The researchers say along with trying to combat these environmental changes, more effective policies and procedures are needed to better educate the public and help them, and natural resource managers, cope and adapt to a changing environment.
E. coli and excessive nutrients in most lakes is due to human’s moving in and around lakes in relatively large numbers. Most of these “new” homes do not have modern sewage but instead septic tanks. Septic tanks are biological systems and if not used regularly they don’t function properly. Many of the homes also have landscaped property that is fertilized and sprayed just like back home in town. Lakeshore development also requires changes in storm water management. Where drainage around a lake may have once been much slower after development it is speeded up dramatically if for no other reason than the now harden surfaces.
I oversaw a shellfish sanitation program. We had one area that continually had high coliform counts. Looking at circulation patterns and housing placement we could find no reason for human coliforms. Turned out when we tested further it was wildlife and the circulation patterns were not flushing the area as we all had believe it should.
This is yet another community planning infra-structure issue.
Neither global warming nor climate change causes these issues. Poor sanitation and poor city planning are 100% to blame for these situations.
It is an incredibly shameful dodge by the city planners and those responsible for doing the job to attempt to foist blame onto an amorphous natural phenomena such as climate change.
As populations increase so to must infrastructure expand and increase performance to merely keep up. Sadly even minor maintenance has been neglected, and now the chickens are returning to roost.
“In the study, researchers looked at the coping behavior of recreationists along the 77 miles of the Pennsylvania Lake Erie coastline”
So they looked at a stretch of Lake Erie and discovered some problematic areas.
“While this study took place in the Great Lakes, this is just a snapshot of what is happening to many similar bodies of water across the country,” said Ferguson. “This is a very real problem”
This assistant Professor Michael Ferguson then states it is happening at other smaller lakes. The study doesn’t indicate that Other lakes were surveyed (at least that I can find). Were other lakes surveyed as part of this study it is the good Assistant Professor simply going to ASS-U-ME that they are likewise afflicted?
“the severity of environmental conditions will likely continue to increase”
“Forty-five years ago, Lake Erie was so polluted that TIME magazine warned it was “in danger of dying by suffocation.””
http://lakeeriealgae.com/
The climate change that we have been experiencing is happening so slowly that it takes a large network of rather sophisticated sensors decades to even detect it. Climate change has been going on for eons and will continue to go on whether mankind is here or not. Based on the paleoclimate record and the work done with models, one can conclude that the climate change we are experiencing today is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control. Despite the hype, there is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and plenty of scientific rational to support the idea that the climate sensitivity of CO2 is zero.
Lake Erie is the cesspool of the great lakes. Its problems are associated with mankind’s over population and not climate change.
Let me get this straight,, A Professor in New Hampshire, instead of looking in New Hampshire Lakes for climate change, picks Lake Erie. A point, back in the sixties Lake Erie had the reputation of being the most polluted lake in North America. At one point it was declared “dead”. A small miracle was worked to get it too once again have fish living in the lake.
Cleaning it up is still a work in progress.
So I have spent about 15 minutes trying to find a record of great lakes temperature change and have struggled (I may not be very good at searching and I am not really that dedicated). However I did find this statement from a man who ought to know at Climate Central.
“It’s pretty safe to say that what we’re seeing here is the warmest that we’ve seen in Lake Superior in a century,” said Jay Austin, a professor at the University of Minnesota at Duluth, who has researched the lake’s water temperatures back to the beginning of the 20th century.
So can we assume from this that there has been no sustained change of the temperature of Lake Superior, especially given that there have been an unusual combination of weather leading to the high temperatures this year?
Hmmn. So [they] “studied” 13 high-traffic-density parks on the 77 miles of Lake Erie shoreline that belong to Pennsylvania. (These would, of course, be the specific spots with the highest possible human debris and dirt.)
From Wikipedia for Lake Erie,
So they spot- checked 13 locations on 77 miles of 800 miles of the shoreline?
Then got their funding and “permission to publish” by extrapolating these locations into the future for every lake in the world by claiming “climate change” = “man is harming the environment in catastrophic but unnamed ways in the future.”
Substitute the word “witches” or “space aliens” with “climate change” in the above article, and the meaning stays the same.
Did anyone notice the tragic story of people in Greece fleeing into the sea to escape fires, ‘to get away from Carbon Dioxide’? Just a mistake made by either the speaker or reporter, but would have been picked up and corrected by previous generations educated in basic science, whereas nowadays I’ll bet the young don’t know CO2’s unique properties.
elevated fresh water coli-form bacteria levels are almost always due to discharge of untreated/poorly treated raw sewage.
Anthropogenic – Yes.
CO2 related – No.
Too many people using these lakes as their sewers is the problem.
All fluff and nutter nonsense without evidence, proof, logic or reality.
Conflating threats of E. Coli, caused by high fecal levels, with alleged climate change is a bizarre direct result of narcissist publicity desires.
To reduce lake swimming beach E. Coli requires:
A) Fix dysfunctional sewage systems.
B) Prevent dog parks and other canine fecal matter sources from washing E. Coli into lake water drainages.
C) Install waterfowl discouragement devices and penalize those daydreaming wannabe researchers who spend their days feeding lakeside waterfowl.
Let me know when the Great Lakes, at all depths, actually warm up above normal levels.
