Quote of the Week: While Newspaper claims Florida might see a Cat6 Hurricane, scientist says “not so fast”

The QOTW:
“Whether we’re talking about a change in the number of storms or an increase in the most intense storms, the changes that are likely to come from global warming are not likely to be detectable until 50 years from now,” said Brian Soden, professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science.
“There’s so much natural variability in the system, the typical year-to-year variability in hurricane activity, that the signal really doesn’t emerge from that background variability until the latter half of this century.”
“We used to think 20 years ago that in a warmer climate there would be more hurricanes,” Columbia’ Sobel said. “Then the computer models got better. Most of those started to show fewer hurricanes, not more. No one knew why. Then some of the models started to show increases with warming. So I think we’re back to where we don’t know.”
For a hurricane to maintain a Cat 5 status takes almost perfect conditions and even then they do not stay at that level very long. Too many variables working against it. So a Cat 6 with 200 mph winds? Well, they can always hope.
“Then the computer models got better. … So I think we’re back to where we don’t know.”
Or put another way, “better” computer models prove that Climate Scientists don’t have a clue on how to
predictproject future changes in hurricane intensity.
until they admit that hurricanes get stronger…when the eye spins down smaller…nope
“until they admit that hurricanes get stronger…when the eye spins down smaller”
They probably can’t account for that in their Climate Models since the average grid size of their models is larger than the average size of a hurricane’s eye. Maybe they need to create a new “parameterization” to account for that factor.
They have over 100 years of data. No change in number or intensity. “Once an estimate for likely missing storms is accounted for the increase in tropical storms in the Atlantic since the late-19th Century is not distinguishable from no change.” https://www.gfdl.noaa.gov/historical-atlantic-hurricane-and-tropical-storm-records/
Exactly how much stronger will a water temperature increase of maybe 0.01C make hurricanes?
Exactly 1.146734% +/- 2%
When did the Saffir-Simpson scale add Category 6? Since the designation doesn’t exist, I don’t thing we’re likely to see one ever. Just more journalistic hyperbole.
…But an important cog in the propaganda machine of Science, Politics, and Fear.
The cited newspaper article did not claim that Category 6 exists, but overtly raised as a question whether it should be added to the existing categories.
Needs to be turned up to Cat 11
” and the worsening of storm surges from rising sea levels “…..until they stop blowing their forecasts and proving they don’t know
Their prediction for Irma was Naples Fl would be under 18-20 ft of water….there was barely any water at all
Most of us who live on the west coast of Florida know that any storm coming up the coast from the south will not be able to generate that type of storm surge. Even Charley in 2004, a Cat 4, couldn’t do it. To have a storm surge that large on the west coast a hurricane would have to come across the Gulf for several days to build up that much water, and that just doesn’t happen.
..not even Wilma
Coming up like Irma….first it blows the water out….then blows it back….
Irma was a hoot for us…blew all the water out of Florida Bay
Maybe not from storm surge, and certainly not 18-20ft…but “barely any water at all?”
Irma running aground in Cuba and then doing a right hook through shallow Florida bay taking away the TCHP and making half a cane was what it was. The flow was off shore at that point in Naples, thankfully. Remember the radar only showing storms on the Northern side in Florida Bay?
One crazy effect of Hurricane Irma (which came up the gulf side of Florida), was that on Folly Beach, SC the storm surge here was as high as the storm surge from Hurricane Hugo in 1989. It was very bizarre.
From the article: “the changes that are likely to come from global warming are not likely to be detectable until 50 years from now,” said Brian Soden, professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science.”
I’m a little upset with the logical Linda Blair head turning being foisted on the public by talking out both sides of their mouths. IF polar amplification is true, then extreme storms MUST diminish, because there is less of a temperature (and subsequent pressure) gradient from which to draw power. You don’t get to have it both ways.
To all climate scientists, I say, PICK A FRICKIN’ HYPOTHESIS!!
The Los Angeles Times put that story in the Sunday paper this week – Page A-6. I posted a few comments – inc this, and then got black-listed ‘for life’ they told me.
The study period, 1949–2016, is suspect. Especially after he breaks it down into two parts, 1949-1982 and then 1983 – 2016. First, the data on tropical cyclones prior to 1982 is not complete, with many hurricanes not being studies at all. Many, out at sea, were hardly, or never seen, and others simply were not accurately tracked, nor measured. Note – early satellite data (1970’s) was only of poor quality black and white images, with no other scientific data collected.
Secondly – there are major shifts in the various ocean oscillation phases during the time period, most notably the shift of the PDO in about 1979-1980. This alone created a major shift in the frequency and intensities of tropical hurricanes. I’d bet that most all of his findings are because of natural climate changes of the Earth.
Thirdly, and also not referenced in his report is the North Atlantic Oscillation, NAO. It completed it’s phase shift – to positive – between 1975 and 1980.
“The Positive NAO index phase shows a stronger than usual subtropical high pressure center and a deeper than normal Icelandic low. The increased pressure difference results in more and stronger winter storms crossing the Atlantic Ocean on a more northerly track. This results in warm and wet winters in Europe and in cold and dry winters in northern Canada and Greenland.”
Though it’s more studied in regards to winter systems in the NE part of the US and NW Europe, it’s believed that it causes hurricane tracks to come closer to the NE US Coast – Tropical Super Storm Sandy ring a bell? And recently, we went through the longest period on record with out a major hurricane making US landfall.
There are major powerful natural forces driving cyclonic activities and patterns; that some fraction (be it small, or large) of 0.50 C of global warming since the late 1970’s may have some human footprint in it, is not what is driving changes in these storm systems – at least not yet. Also missed in his study, is the fact that Mother Earth was experiencing global cooling from 1945 thru the late 1970’s. Then a warming cycle returned, almost identical to the global warming trend between 1910 and 1945. So roughly speaking, the first half of his study period was during a cooling cycle, and the second half during a warming cycle – yet, he makes no mention of that. Many scientists believe that those shifts are mostly driving by phase shifts of the various ocean oscillation cycles.
“… and then got black-listed ‘for life’ they told me.”
Question: Did give you a reason for the blacklisting?
Working on that, as we speak.
FTR – Obviously, I’m a pretty non-vile commenter.
Technically – they could have added a cat 6 to the scale a long time ago. A cat 5 is 157 MPH+. I was in Cozumel, MX in 1988 when Cat 5 Gilbert hit us dead center with sustained winds of 185 – gusts of 226 – and double eye wall (sorta like a 50 mile wide eye wall that lasts for a long long time). I’d be happy to call it a cat 6.
Here’s the deal. The increase in wind speed for the different cat’s are:
1-2 = 21mph
2-3 = 14mph
3-4 = 18mph
4-5 = 26mph
Don’t quite get the pattern – must have been designed over cocktails.
Anyway – to take the last delta. 157 + 26 = 183. Gilbert was a Cat 6, and I can attest to it. HA!
FTR – the guy’s article and the ‘study’ it’s based upon, are pure bunk, as is any newspaper that would publish such.
I think the basis for Cats is the destruction expected from the speed of the winds. Any winds over 155 mph blow down just about everything so what’s the sense of having a higher category.
Yes – I knew that it was based on something in that arena. Still, those are weird numbers. Perhaps TXS Sandy is a good example of that. But, the numbers are weird. I was kinda joking around – but still impressed by Hurricane Gilbert.
The Saffir-Simpson scale is based mainly on wind damage. Here is how NOAA describes it.
https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/aboutsshws.php
Has anyone even tried to figure out if there’s an upper limit on hurricane strength? These systems are so chaotic the extra energy may just cause it to rip itself apart.
All of these speculative papers about increasing the intensity of tropical cyclones with global warming are based on the assumption that the intensity is limited by insufficient water temperature. This assumption is false. While warm waters are essential for cyclones to form and thrive, the required temperatures are almost always available in places like the Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico and tropical Atlantic during the summer and early fall. The limiting conditions are in the Atmosphere. They are so poorly understood, that the yahoos writing these articles don’t even know that atmospheric changes are the only things that can cause a trend in cyclone development and intensity. They aren’t even studying the proper part of the Earth!
I raised that question years ago.
It appears there are limits on wind speed in storms.
Sustained winds if about 200mph seem to be the maximum.
The wind limit is not due to a shortage of energy.
The energy levels in storms of all types are tremendous.
The pressure and temperature differentials are the main limiters. Wind blows from warm to cold, from moist to dry, from high pressure to low pressure. Greater the difference, faster the winds. As temperature and pressure equalize, winds slow and ultimately stop. Faster wind, faster effort to equalize. Classic negative feedback.
To get much beyond 200mph you need to go elsewhere in the solar system where the differentials are orders of magnitude wider. IIRC Neptune is the current record holder at around 1300mph. 😮
A good news reporter, from days gone past, would have pointed out that no one making such predictions today that are fifty years out will be around to accept accolades or blame. Some would have even compared such predictions to the past Apocalypse Predictions where some “authority” convinced a bunch of folks to meet on a hill because end days were upon the world. I guess when you throw in that these modern predictions all come from a computer, well gee whiz that must give them more validity. The only thing news worthy in this report is Soden admitting they were wrong before.
Yeah, we have accurate sustained wind measurments on peak hurricane intensity back to the Roman Warming Period. Oh wait, no we don’t!
Heck we don’t even have very much data on Tip, compared to the degree we watched Patricia every second of its existence. Just look at Hurricane Beryl recently, we would have never even noticed that brief 50 total mile wide storm 60 years ago, but I digress…..
Models, all unverified and unvalidated. No wonder they can and do give any answer the user requires.
If it will take 50 years for a signal to emerge then the honestvanswer is to admit no signal can be detected and any model that shows one is wrong.
‘“We used to think 20 years ago that in a warmer climate there would be more hurricanes,” Columbia’ Sobel said. “Then the computer models got better. Most of those started to show fewer hurricanes, not more. No one knew why’
That’s odd, because most people who expressed an opinion on these pages was pretty sure that in a warming world, the poles would warm faster than the tropics, which would reduce the temperature difference between the two, which is the driving force of all tropical storms.
So once again, skeptics proven right and the “climate consensus” proven wrong.
This is a classic case of people believing their lifetime is the whole world. NOAA has records of hurricanes dating back to the early 19 century. The last time I checked, the use of fossil fuels started around the start of the 19 century, so that gives us over 2 centuries of steadily increasing fossil fuel use, and over a century of hurricane records. Here is what NOAA Says: “Once an estimate for likely missing storms is accounted for the increase in tropical storms in the Atlantic since the late-19th Century is not distinguishable from no change.” https://www.gfdl.noaa.gov/historical-atlantic-hurricane-and-tropical-storm-records/
So the question to ask, if it hasnt happened in almost a century and a half of increasing co2 generation, why exactly do they think it will happen in the next few decades?