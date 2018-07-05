“Contributing to”―Foolish Words in the Climate Change Debate

By Steve Goreham
Originally published in World Net Daily.
Earlier this month, The New York Times featured an article titled “Hockey in the Desert.” The article concluded that by building a hockey stadium in Las Vegas, the National Hockey League was contributing to climate change. The phrase “contributing to” is used over and over by political leaders and the media to voice concern about human-caused global warming, but “contributing to climate change” is a meaningless phrase.
In his address at Georgetown University in June of 2013, President Barack Obama stated, “…the planet is warming, and human activity is contributing to it.” In 2011, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said, “…climate change is occurring and that humans play a contributing role…” In Congressional confirmation hearings, Energy Secretary Rick Perry affirmed that man-made activity was contributing to climate change.
Every human activity contributes to climate change. If you have a housecat, it “contributes to” climate change. As we burn sugars in our body, we produce carbon dioxide (CO2). Every time you exhale, you breathe out 100 times the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere. The real question is “What is the size of human contribution compared to natural factors?”
Earth’s climate is amazingly complex. It’s driven by gravitational forces of our solar system, radiation from the sun, and cosmic rays from stars in deep space. Climate is a chaotic, interdependent system of atmosphere, biosphere, ocean, and deep oceans. Climate has been changing through cycles of warming and cooling, tropical ages, temperate ages, and ice ages throughout all of Earth’s history. Climate change is not only real, it’s continuous.
Energy from the sun drives all weather on Earth. Sunlight falls directly on the Equator and Tropical Regions, where much energy is absorbed. Sunlight falls indirectly on Polar Regions. All elements of Earth’s weather, storm fronts, hurricanes, the jet stream, and even ocean currents, are driven to redistribute energy from the tropics to the poles.
The oceans have a powerful effect on Earth’s climate. The Gulf Stream current in the Atlantic Ocean dominates weather and temperatures in Europe. The El Niño cycle in the Pacific Ocean affects weather all over the world. The oceans have 250 times the mass of the atmosphere and can hold more than 1,000 times the heat.
Aerosols are an important factor in Earth’s climate. Dust from volcanos, desert dust, and pollen from plants rise into the atmosphere and influence the climate. Yet today’s climate scientists are obsessed with the level of atmospheric carbon dioxide, a small part of the overall picture.
Carbon dioxide is a trace gas. Only four of every 10,000 molecules in our atmosphere are CO2 and the amount that human industry could have added over all of our history is only a fraction of one of those four molecules.
Earth’s greenhouse effect, the capture of outgoing infrared radiation by greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, is said to be strengthened by emissions from industry and is blamed for human-caused global warming. But even the greenhouse effect is dominated by natural factors. Earth’s dominant greenhouse gas is neither carbon dioxide nor methane. Water vapor is Earth’s dominant greenhouse gas. Somewhere between 70 and 90 percent of the greenhouse effect is caused by water vapor and clouds.
Even the majority of the carbon dioxide in our atmosphere was placed there by nature. The oceans hold 50 times as much carbon dioxide as the atmosphere and the oceans are continuously releasing CO2 and absorbing CO2. When plants die, they release carbon dioxide, and they absorb CO2 when they grow. Volcanos above the surface of the ocean, and about ten times as many under the surface of the ocean, continuously emit CO2 and other gases into the environment.
Every day, nature puts about 20 times as much carbon dioxide into the atmosphere as all of human industry, and removes about the same amount. If we halted all industrial CO2 emissions, we probably could not measure a change in global temperatures.
Political leaders and newscasters, understand that the phrase “contributing to climate change” is meaningless, so please try to use something a little more intelligent.
Steve Goreham is a speaker on the environment, business, and public policy and author of the book Outside the Green Box: Rethinking Sustainable Development.
“Contributing to” are weasel words. My own ‘favorite’ weasel words are “consistent with”. When I read about scientific evidence in a criminal trial, the words ‘consistent with’ often occur. “The sun rises in the east” is also consistent with criminal activity. All “consistent with” means is that it doesn’t prove the opposite.
My favorite example. Red fibers found at the crime scene were consistent with the clothing worn by the accused. Yeah but the red fibers in question came from the sweater of an incompetent lab tech.
With articles like this, the NYT’s is contributing to The Stupid, now at epidemic levels.
Climate alarmism is contributing to scientific illiteracy.
The arrow of causality is dominate toward alarmism, but does go both way in feedbacks.
Climate — — –> Scientific
Alarmism <<<—- Illiteracy
Is there such a thing as “back alarmism” — where, when a person expresses alarm over climate change to a friend, the friend becomes alarmed, and some of the friend’s alarm comes back at the original person, making him even MORE alarmed ?
Or, alternately, can the alarmed friend’s alarm slow the dissipation of the original speaker’s alarm, to prevent him from calming down as fast as he would otherwise calm down ?
You may have just identified the only positive feedback in all of climate!!!
Another very useless word is “suggests”.
Nah. I “suggest” that you reconsider.
I have an equation. The sun, oceans, stochastic events and the VERY DESIGN OF A SYSTEM THAT ENCOURAGES CONFLICT BY ITS NATURE, far outweigh the contribution of man. In the end, the illusion that men are more important than they are, and the idea that both men and nature can be controlled by actions of mortals smart enough to do it, seem to be an exercise in arrogance, and much more likely a grab for power. HL Mencken said it best: “The urge to save humanity is almost always only a false face for the urge to rule it.”
Calculations based on Lake Nyos show that volcanic CO2 may be underestimated by one order of magnitude, possibly more.
It is funny they always circle back to”Give us your money!” in one way or another.
In a totally unrelated aside, what are your thoughts on the system currently moving along 10th parallel developing into a hurricane? I got a $5 riding on it making by 01:00 7/9/18.
The associated image of the cloud in this post is absolutely stunning! A good look at the underside where all the action is.
The NYT is sometimes referred to a the “old grey lady.” This is consistent with its anagram, “really dodgy.” Random accident? Or cosmic joke?
And “New York Times” anagrams to “Write Monkeys.” Coincidence? I think not… 😉
encourage them to do more……the more they go around the bend….the better
It seems we have to live with the fact that modern journalism works this way. They almost can’t help themselves when they include the favoured explanation de-jour when trying to big-up stories into something more significant or scary.
Today I saw a great example at the BBC. They reported the apparent poisoning of two more unlucky people with the nerve agent Novichok. The article explained that is likely the result of the agent being carelessly disposed of at some other location than that of the original deliberate attack. The article then went on to say that this must raise questions about the effectiveness of the decontamination of the, unrelated, sites visited by the victims of the original attack. Sites which the latest couple are not thought to have visited. The BBC thus completely contradicted themselves, 100%, in one short article. Complete and utter F-wits. Their desire to make it more frightening than it already was completely over-rode their logic circuits.
I think all journalists take a class called “How to deceive people but do it in such a way that you can not actually be called an outright liar.” There are classes on weasel words, exaggeration and only quoting the part that fits your narrative. I think they are also taught the rule “If you want to lie but not be called a liar just quote someone who lies.”
Using obtuse verbiage to hide actual intent is the hallmark of grifters, conmen and politicians. So clearly anyone using such is not a scientist. Say what you mean and mean what you say, and back it up with actual evidence. THAT used to be the scientific way.
Yup, but forgot lawyers.
When I swim in the ocean, I contribute to sea level rise, if it is cold water some of that rise will be permanent.
Good grief. There is a 100% correlation between consumption of water and death.
How is it a debate when one side is lying? Seems more like an exercise in futility.
Objective debate has been stifled since the inception of the IPCC for the sole reason that it would jeopardize their reason to exist. So, they claim their fake science is ‘settled’ in order to remain viable by replacing debate with self righteous indignation.
If the words “might,” “may, “could” and “possible” didn’t exist neither would “climate science.”
… and the phrase, “very likely”.
Thanks for “contributing” this to WUWT. (^_^)
My favorite “weasel word” is “robust”.
I, however, DO like “consistent with”. These words show a consciousness of a connection that suggests the possibility of causality, and can lead one to discover or not discover causality, if one discovers INconsistency.
You gotta use some kind of words. If everybody chose their own preferred manner of speaking as THE only way to speak, then language would become very bland, rigid, inflexible, and borrrrrrrrrrrrrrrring.
I guess it depends on what segment of society you operate in. Do doctors get tired of the word, “stat” ? Do police officers get tired of the words, “You have the right to remain silent” ? Do farmers get tired of the words, “fertilize”, “pest”, “rotate” ?
When is a word misused ? When is a word meaningless and dysfunctional ?
Rather than dis using the phrase, “contribute to” (or any phrase), entirely, it might be best to qualify how it is MISused, and why we might avoid misusing it this way.
Typing these words “contributed to” climate change, … in a very minor, piss-ant amount that’s not even worth considering. [See ? — I qualified it] This is a “robust” approach to using language correctly, “consistent with” a high degree of intelligence.
Speaking of foolish and sad. Here is a story of a man who died protecting his children, but what was he doing out there without a rifle? …http://www.foxnews.com/world/2018/07/05/polar-bear-kills-canadian-man-protecting-his-children-report-says.html
With apologies to The Planet, I admit that our AC has been running nearly non-stop for almost a week now during this heat wave in the Northeast (and elsewhere), thus “contributing to” “climate change”.
Now, where do I go to buy my carbon indulgences for my carbon sins?
Hockey in the desert = more hockey sticks! I though Climate Whatever proponents liked hockey sticks.
You just need a Science-to-English Dictionary…
What Scientists really mean when they say things.
Authoritative statements in scientific journals should not always be taken literally. I.J.Good has made a collection of them.
“It has long been known that…”
I haven’t bothered to look up the original reference.
“While it has not been possible to provide definite answers to these questions…”
The experiment didn’t work out, but I figured I could at least get a publication out of it.
“High purity …”, “Very high purity…”, “Extremely high purity…”, “Super high purity…”
Composition unknown except for the exaggerated claim of the suppliers.
“…accidentally strained during mounting”
…dropped on the floor.
“It is clear that much additional work will be required before a complete understanding…”
I don’t understand it.
“Unfortunately a quantitative theory to account for these effects has not been formulated…”
Neither does anybody else.
“It is hoped that this work will stimulate further work in the field.”
This isn’t very good, but neither is any of the others on this miserable subject.
“The agreement with the predicted curve is excellent” …good” …satisfactory” …fair.”
Fair. Poor. Doubtful. Imaginary.
“As good as could be expected considering the approximations made in the analysis.”
Non-existent.
“Of great theoretical and practical importance.”
Interesting to me.
“Three of the samples were chosen for detailed study.”
The results on the others didn’t make sense and were ignored.
“These results will be reported at a later date.”
I might possibly get around to this some time.
“Typical results are shown.”
The best results are shown.
“Although some detail has been lost in the reproduction, it is clear from the original micrograph that…”
It is impossible to tell from the micrograph.
“It is suggested…”, “It may be believed…”, “It may be that…”
I think.
“The most reliable values are those of Jones.”
He was a student of mine.
“It is generally believed that…”
A couple of other guys think so too.
“It might be argued that…”
I have such a good answer to this question that I’ll raise it.
“Correct within an order of magnitude.”
Wrong.
“Well known.”
(i) I happen to know it, or (ii) well known to some of us.
“The reason is, of course, obvious.”
(i)Not in the least, or if it really is: (ii)I was not the first to think of it, but I think I got it independently.
From “Eureka: A book of scientific anecdotes”, by Adrian Berry.
http://people.cs.uchicago.edu/~dinoj/scilies.html
Maybe someone can answer a question I have about the effect of CO2. If I point my infra red thermometer at a clear blue sky it will read very low temperature or err meaning the temperature is below the range of the device which is-40F. If I point it at the bottom of a low cloud it will read maybe 50-70F. The cloud is radiating infra-red at the temperature of the atmosphere at that elevation. So why doesn’t CO2 or water vapor do the same thing? Can anyone tell me?
And, of course, in writing and publishing this article. the NY Times is contributing to global warming
I suppose that if a refrigeration system is installed to create enough ice to play hockey in Las Vegas, the heat must be rejected to the atmosphere (via the refrigerant condensers). But the impact on temperature wouldn’t even be measurable a mile from the hockey rink. The air conditioners of hotels in Las Vegas would probably heat up the air much more than the hockey rink, but has anyone ever seriously considered removing air conditioners from Las Vegas hotels? They would lose most of their business in the summer!
But since Michael Mann’s now-discredited graph was called a hockey stick, global warming must be blamed on hockey!