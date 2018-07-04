A memorial tribute paper to paleoclimatologist Keith Briffa has been published, but there’s a catch

It’s paywalled.
It’s nice that his colleagues at the infamous Climate Research Unit at East Anglia University thought as much of him as they do, but really, if you want to do a tribute/memorialize somebody, paywalling ensures only a few people see it. Here’s the paper, published in The Holocene.
In Memoriam: Keith R. Briffa, 1952–2017
Abstract
Keith R. Briffa was one of the most influential palaeoclimatologists of the last 30 years. His primary research interests lay in Late-Holocene climate change with a geographical emphasis on northern Eurasia. His greatest impact was in the field of dendroclimatology, a field that he helped to shape. His contributions have been seminal to the development of sound methods for tree-ring analysis and in their proper application to allow the interpretation of climate variability from tree rings. This led to the development of many important records that allow us to understand natural climate variability on timescales from years to millennia and to set recent climatic trends in their historical context.
I don’t like to speak ill of the dead, for they can’t defend themselves, but others may differ in their opinion about “His contributions have been seminal to the development of sound methods for tree-ring analysis and in their proper application to allow the interpretation of climate variability from tree rings. “
Influential? Yes, especially with this, a tree known as YAD06, which has it’s own Wikipedia page:
YAD06 is a tree located in the Yamal Peninsula of Siberia. A core sample from this tree, YADO61, provided data used to support hockey stick interpretation of global climate history.[1] The data was originally published in 1995 a paper by Keith Briffa of the Climate Research Unit at the University of East Anglia. The paper asserted that the late Middle Ages, previously described as a “Medieval Warm Period,” was actually quite cold.[2]Steve McIntyre has described this tree as possibly “the most influential tree in the world”,[3] and publicly accused Briffa of cherry-picking certain tree ring records in order to get a specific result, creating what Michael E. Mann described as a “manufactured scandal.”[4]
In his original post about it in 2009, Steve McIntyre described YAD06 as:
Next here is the corresponding plot for the CRU 10. Without doing any sort of fancy statistical test, one can readily see a difference. None of the YAD** trees on the right are especially old – the graph shows their full history – all start after AD1800. However, instead of the standard negative exponential declining growth, these particular trees started off very slowly, like old trees, and then got a burst of virility when they got to be 100 years old. Benjamin Button trees so to speak. Because of the one size fits all RCS standardization, this post-100 growth pulse is divided by a small standard denominator – YAD06 reaches 8 sigma and is the most influential tree in the world. YAD06 does not always drink beer, but when it does, it drinks Dos Equis. Stay thirsty, my friends.
Raise a Dos Equis to Keith Briffa and marvel at his work.
h/t to Dennis Wingo for the publication link.
UPDATE: WUWT reader R. Shearer has found an open access URL for the paper, which he posted in comments: http://sci-hub.ooo/10.1177/0959683618782591
If I recall, Briffa was dismayed at using the Yamal tree for climate data, although he didn’t put up too much of a fight. But back then Trenberth was the ruling authority on who and what got published.
Sound methods?
How much more unsound could the crazy concept of a treemometer be?
McIntire’s comment, and the graphs, make it clear that YAD06 is an anomalous tree. Even if tree rings were a good match for paleotemperatures, that one is an outlier.
That’s interesting. I thought Wikipedia was run by activists who would never let such a thing in Wikipedia. link
There is an ongoing bloody civil war in Wikipedia. Activists have destroyed thousands of articles and continue to do so. Honest contributors curse the day their work is singled out for assault and fight back when they can, often losing. The end result is that Wikipedia is a complete mess. None of this is a secret.
Citing Wikipedia is generally a mistake because it rightly has zero credibility. Again, this is well known to all as are the reasons why. Having said this, these activists have very specific politics so articles that survive their orthodoxy naturally have a little credibility. I would argue, however, that this tiny credibility is more for amusement than for reference…
Some years ago I was at a meeting of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Arts and Sciences, a meeting about Wikipedia. One of the Wikipedia representatives told, that the most changed Wikipedia page was …… about Climate Change.
The problem is it’s not about climate change – if it were – it wouldn’t be changed so much.
I should add that the atrocious quality of the main Wikipedia portal does not necessarily correspond to other Wikipedia portals (by country, I mean). Each has to be evaluated on its own circumstances. Some are even worse but some are also better off.
YAD06: That must have been a cherry tree!
How fitting that even a memorial tribute requires a grant to be accessed.
Who was the leaker of the climategate emails? Anything to do with Briffa?
I, for one, shall drink a sip of my favorite highly carbonated beverage to Keith, whose bouts of conscience qualified him as the least offensive of the whole CAGW crew. RIP.
If I recall correctly, there was much in the ClimateGate emails about the “Hide The Decline” episode along with the YAD 061 bit. After reading the email threads, it seems Briffa came out as one of the good guys.
In the emails…yes. In public…not so much.
Sci-Hub allows access to most paywalled papers. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sci-Hub
Read the Wiki page about it to learn more.
Schweingruber did a study involving 34 trees (instead of just the 12 used in the Yamal series), which did away with the hockey stick blade (only going back 200 years). I suspect there was indeed some cherry picking and confirmation bias going on in Briffa’s work.