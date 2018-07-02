Study: Climate predictions should include impacts of CO2 on life

From the University of Exeter and the “we’re going to need a bigger computer model” department.
Climate predictions should include impacts of CO2 on life
Climate change predictions are not taking account of the full range of possible effects of rising carbon dioxide levels, researchers say.
Scientists currently use models in which warming of 1.5°C coincides with carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of between 425 and 520 parts per million (ppm).
But analysis by the University of Exeter and the Met Office suggests that if the climate warms slower, 1.5°C warming could be delayed until CO2 reached higher levels – up to 765ppm if no other greenhouse gases played a part or their effects were counteracted by pollution particles in the atmosphere.
Increased CO2 affects crop yields, plant biodiversity and ocean acidification – and the researchers warn studies can underestimate such impacts by using too narrow a range of CO2 levels.
“As well as being a major cause of global warming, CO2 also affects life directly,” said Professor Richard Betts.
“Higher CO2 concentrations cause increased growth in many plant species. This causes a general ‘greening’ of vegetation, but also changes the makeup of ecosystems – some species do better than others. Slower-growing large tree species can lose out to faster-growing competitors.
“It can also reduce the effects of drought to some extent, because many plants use less water when CO2 is higher.
“Both of these factors can potentially enhance crop yields, possibly helping to offset some of the negative impacts of climate change – although even if that happens, the nutritional value of the crops can be reduced as a result of the extra CO2.
“Rising CO2 also causes ocean acidification which is damaging to corals and some species of plankton.
“There is now a huge scientific effort going into figuring out what the world will look like when global warming reaches 1.5°C. To get the full picture, we need to consider these other effects of CO2 as well as those of rising temperatures.”
There is uncertainty about how much the atmosphere will warm in response to particular greenhouse gases – a measure known as “climate sensitivity”.
The study concluded that a wide range of CO2 concentrations could accompany global warming of 1.5°C or 2°C.
Explaining the new study, Professor Betts said he and Dr Doug McNeall did calculations by Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) “in reverse”.
“Instead of calculating the probability of a particular amount of warming if CO2 doubles, we calculated the probability of a particular amount of CO2 rise for a particular level of warming (1.5°C and 2°C),” he said.
“This lets us estimate what the range of CO2 concentrations would be when global warming passes those levels, if CO2 were the only thing in the atmosphere that we are changing.”
The paper, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, is entitled: “How much CO2 at 1.5°C and 2°C?”
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-018-0199-5
Well, I’m glad that’s all settled then. Tell you what, let’s spend trillions of $ world-wide and make energy too expensive for the poor everywhere when, actually, we are so clueless on the science that it really comes down to pure speculation.
Seems perfectly sensible doesn’t it?
Exactly. Admitting the models are so bad that a wide range of CO2 levels could cause a certain degree of warming?
That is just nonsense. Temperature rise either is driven by CO2 or is not. If it is not, then
you cannot do this calculation because there is no relationship. If it is, then you cannot do this calculation because you have cause and effect backwards.
It may seem superficially as if you can, but you are fooling yourself. The main driver is what happens to temperature when you add CO2, not what happens to CO2 when you add temperature.
They are merely tweaking the effects of main driver with things that might raise or lower the effect of CO2 on temperature in small ways.
Perfectly summed up Phoenix!
But the reality is that there is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and plenty of scientific rational to support the idea that the climate sensitivity of CO2 is zero.
Simple weasel words. Are these scientists/sarc running for cover? This site has feat
“…if no other greenhouse gases played a part or their effects were counteracted by pollution particles in the atmosphere.”
That’s a mighty big IF that renders the paper pointless.
Yup sounds like they are concerned that temperature may not be the best to focus on, other impacts are the new forward focus.
What if plants grow to fast or some grow faster than others huge worries for a world needing food to feed the people. What to grow?
Ultimately this is a paper about which variable should be on the X axis and which variable on the Y axis.
2nd year high school stuff.
What about albedo changes with greening?
The Wunderkids are always having climate fits but there’s a gem buried on the current one..
Lots of Weather Schist is currently affecting the US, yes no and including some sort of dust storm that originated over the Sahara. Hello Mars, here we come and we don’t need no rockets to get there.
Another epic Cause For Concern is ‘Corn Sweat’
Some 90+ million acres of corn is feeling the heat, thus releasing water vapour and raising humidity levels.
This makes The Heat even more unbearable for the precious little critters that planted it.
Oh diddums
What would have been on those 90 millions acres prior to the arrival of corn?
Ruffty tuffty hard as nails grass. That would have seeded by now and be in senescence. The prairie would have a very high albedo and the grasses would be doing very little. Certainly not pumping huge amounts of water.
But now, driven by starvation and stupidity, have created a very low albedo landscape that pumps whatever water there is in the soil out into the atmosphere.
Is this not what might be called Climate Change?
That corn is creating a desert, as if another desert moving itself all the way across the North Atlantic wasn’t bad enough.
And these muppets say CO2 is doing that and even more unbelievably sad is the belief that planting more corn (bio fuel) will solve the self created problem.
Start saying your goodbyes…..
As flagged up over on Tony’s site-
“Temperature in the Venusian troposphere increases linearly with altitude. At an altitude of 50km in the Venusian atmosphere, the temperature is about the same as at Earth’s surface”
“At an altitude of 50km in the Venusian atmosphere, the pressure is also about the same as the earth’s surface”
With an atmosphere mainly made up of co2 I see nothing to worry about.It is such a great comparison-
“Despite the harsh conditions on the surface, the atmospheric pressure and temperature at about 50 km to 65 km above the surface of the planet is nearly the same as that of the Earth, making its upper atmosphere the most Earth-like area in the Solar System”
Probably a better idea of the effect of co2 than the co2 in a test tube with a hot lamp experiment- so none!
Simple weasel words. Are these scientists/sarc running for cover? Parroting the regular rebuttals of warmist cod theory featured on this site doesn’t cut the mustard. I sense a surrender to common sense about a beneficial and scarce gas. Perhaps a change of career to earbud reduction beckons? Piffle!