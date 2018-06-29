FAIL: California’s expensive global warming law lags in results compared to other states

/ 2 hours ago June 29, 2018

From Investor’s Business Daily

Governor Brown’s money hole. From 2007 to 2015, California managed to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 9%. But the rest of the country cut them by more than 10%.

For more than a decade, California has won high praise from environmentalists for its stringent greenhouse gas restrictions.

But a new report shows that despite the enormous costs of this effort, the state is doing a worse job at cutting CO2 emissions than the rest of the country, while badly hurting its working families.

Back in 2007, California became the first state to cap CO2 emissions when then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger signed AB32, which mandated the state cut greenhouse gas emissions back to 1990 levels by 2020. Schwarzenegger called it “a bold new era of environmental protection.”

Not to be outdone, Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill last year requiring the state to cut emissions 40% below 1990 levels by 2030.

So, what happened? From 2007 to 2015, California managed to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 9%.

But the rest of the country cut them by more than 10%, according to a new report from the Center for Demographics and Policy at Chapman University in Orange, California.

On a per capita basis, 41 states outperformed California on CO2 cuts over those same years.

Full story here

Gordon Weir

I lay all this fiasco at the feet of their State Governor. To paraphrase Lucy Van Pelt: Of all the Jerry Browns in the world, he’s the Jerry Browniest.

June 29, 2018 11:06 am
June 29, 2018 11:06 am
Greg Woods

If its Brown, flush it down…

June 29, 2018 12:32 pm
June 29, 2018 12:32 pm
usurbrain

And their record will be worse after Diablo Canyon shuts down. Another .fact affirming that the AGW cult is not trying to reduce CO2, just shut down Nuclear Power Plants.

June 29, 2018 11:10 am
June 29, 2018 11:10 am
Tom Halla

The green blob has been anti-nuclear for a long time. Remember, cheap and abundant power is like giving an idiot child a machine gun.

June 29, 2018 11:18 am
June 29, 2018 11:18 am
usurbrain

And elsewhere on the internet “Receding Lake Mead poses challenges to Hoover Dam’s power output” https://www.eenews.net/stories/1060002129 Loss of that capacity, which can only serve buffer for about a few days upon loss of wind/solar, will make things even worse. But that’s alright as they will import power from elsewhere.

June 29, 2018 12:55 pm
June 29, 2018 12:55 pm
vboring

They got rid of their coal before 2007, others have done it since then.

These results will get worse as their nuclear fleet retires.

June 29, 2018 11:21 am
June 29, 2018 11:21 am
Joel Snider

Hmmm. Achieved the opposite result of what they claimed they were shooting for. Who could have seen that one coming?

June 29, 2018 11:40 am
June 29, 2018 11:40 am
Leo Smith

Anyone who could actually Do Sums

Of course that excludes the whole membership of the Democrat party and most of the Republicans too.

June 29, 2018 12:13 pm
June 29, 2018 12:13 pm
ResourceGuy

Pot grow houses are intensive when either legal or illegal so are the 3-families per house living plans.

June 29, 2018 11:41 am
June 29, 2018 11:41 am
Robert Kernodle

Wealthy interests clearly seem to be running the state, … and running the state into the ground.

June 29, 2018 11:43 am
June 29, 2018 11:43 am
commieBob

When they started to mandate renewable energy, they could not have predicted fracking. Fracking has reduced more CO2 emissions than all renewables combined. So, a million acres in California are off limits to fracking.

The Interior Department entered into a legal settlement in May with the Center For Biological Diversity (CBD). The Bureau of Labor Management had effectively banned fracking on 1 million acres of federal land in California. That area of California will continue to be off-limits to drilling. link

California shoots itself in the foot without even going to the bother of pulling the trigger.

June 29, 2018 12:00 pm
June 29, 2018 12:00 pm
Bryan A


I guess Gov. Brown can’t hold his breath

June 29, 2018 12:07 pm
June 29, 2018 12:07 pm
Billy

Brown was on TV last week, 60 Minutes, I think, bragging about his climate and general success. At the same time he said that the wildfires are a result of climate change.
If he is so good at controlling the climate, how could this happen?

June 29, 2018 12:28 pm
June 29, 2018 12:28 pm
Latitude

well Mexicans claim it belongs to them anyway….
…might as well look and act the part

June 29, 2018 1:07 pm
June 29, 2018 1:07 pm
