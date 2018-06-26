NOAA corrects NYT over ‘ending their climate mission’ story

People send me stuff. This came from a NOAA employee today. It seems the New York Times goofed, and didn’t confirm their story before running with it. #FakeNews

In reaction to the NYT article yesterday that was all in a panic about a presentation that RDML Gallaudet gave that didn’t list climate as a top priority of NOAA, Gallaudet has sent out the following email to all NOAA employees:

June 25, 2018 Last week, I gave a presentation at an internal meeting within the Department of Commerce (“DOC”) where I shared some of my thoughts on NOAA. My presentation, which was not reviewed by the Office of the Secretary prior to the meeting, was intended to share new ways NOAA could augment the DOC’s strategic plan. It was not intended to exclude NOAA’s important climate and conservation efforts, which are essential for protecting lives and the environment. Nor should this presentation be considered a final, vetted proposal. Secretary Ross, the Department, and I support NOAA’s mission to understand and predict changes in climate, weather, oceans and coasts; to share that knowledge and information with others; and to conserve and manage coastal and marine ecosystems and resources. We are also fully aware of the congressional mandates and will continue to adhere to them. With gratitude and respect, RDML Tim Gallaudet, Ph.D., USN Ret.

Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere and

Acting Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

