NOAA corrects NYT over ‘ending their climate mission’ story

People send me stuff. This came from a NOAA employee today. It seems the New York Times goofed, and didn’t confirm their story before running with it. #FakeNews
In reaction to the NYT article yesterday that was all in a panic about a presentation that RDML Gallaudet gave that didn’t list climate as a top priority of NOAA, Gallaudet has sent out the following email to all NOAA employees:
June 25, 2018
Last week, I gave a presentation at an internal meeting within the Department of Commerce (“DOC”) where I shared some of my thoughts on NOAA. My presentation, which was not reviewed by the Office of the Secretary prior to the meeting, was intended to share new ways NOAA could augment the DOC’s strategic plan. It was not intended to exclude NOAA’s important climate and conservation efforts, which are essential for protecting lives and the environment. Nor should this presentation be considered a final, vetted proposal.
Secretary Ross, the Department, and I support NOAA’s mission to understand and predict changes in climate, weather, oceans and coasts; to share that knowledge and information with others; and to conserve and manage coastal and marine ecosystems and resources. We are also fully aware of the congressional mandates and will continue to adhere to them.
With gratitude and respect,
RDML Tim Gallaudet, Ph.D., USN Ret.
Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere and
Acting Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
It was in the NYT. Nothing more need be said.
All the fake news that’s fit to print! Useless rag!
I strongly disagree…The NYT is perfect for wrapping fish, lining bird cages and using it to mask off areas when painting.
Truly the Grey Lady is drifting astray in her dotage.
The Climate Inquisition must have gotten out their rack.
Printing answers for which questions have not yet been asked — new journalistic ethic.
where there’s smoke, there’s fire
Fake news , may be, or on the other hand maybe not.
I think NOAA is in the process of getting its priorities in order again. More funding and research needs to go into model guidance to keep up with those in Canada and Europe. This where more attention is needed. Also, it would be nice to see more case studies of weather events such as heat bursts – http://texasstormwatch.com/2018/06/night-of-the-heat-bursts-in-north-texas.html . The number of case studies on derechos, tornadoes, meso-convective systems, and other weather events that happen on a regular basis has decreased since the early 2010’s.
Never in my life….would I have imagined witnessing a political party, news media, and organizations….
and even countries
…so hell bent on self destruction
Trump says fake news…and what do they do….double down on it!
Exactly!
I hope the shock waves of that report kicked some administrative folks out of their chairs and they are going to realize that the “good ol’ times” may be coming to an end.