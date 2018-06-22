Untrustworthy claim: New study finds US oil & gas methane emissions 60 percent higher than estimated

High emissions findings undercut the case that gas offers substantial climate advantage over coal
The U.S. oil and gas industry emits 13 million metric tons of the potent greenhouse gas methane from its operations each year, 60 percent more than estimated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, according to a new study published today in the journal Science.
Significantly, researchers found most of the emissions came from leaks, equipment malfunctions and other “abnormal” operating conditions. The climate impact of these leaks in 2015 was roughly the same as the climate impact of carbon dioxide emissions from all all U.S. coal-fired power plants operating in 2015, they found.
“This study provides the best estimate to date on the climate impact of oil and gas activity in the United States,” said co-author Jeff Peischl, a CIRES scientist working in NOAA’s Chemical Sciences Division in Boulder, Colorado. “It’s the culmination of 10 years of studies by scientists across the country, many of which were spearheaded by CIRES and NOAA.”
The new paper assessed measurements made at more than 400 well pads in six oil and gas production basins and scores of midstream facilities; measurements from valves, tanks and other equipment; and aerial surveys covering large swaths of the U.S. oil and gas infrastructure. The research was organized by the Environmental Defense Fund and drew on science experts from 16 research institutions including the University of Colorado Boulder and the University of Texas Austin.
Methane, the main ingredient of natural gas, is a potent greenhouse gas that has more than 80 times the warming impact of carbon dioxide over the first 20 years after its release. The new study estimates total US emissions at 2.3 percent of production, enough to erode the potential climate benefit of switching from coal to natural gas over the past 20 years. The methane lost to leakage is worth an estimated $2 billion, according to the Environmental Defense Fund, enough to heat 10 million homes in the U.S.
The assessment does suggest that repairing leaks and addressing other conditions that result in the accidental release of salrable methane could be effective. “Natural gas emissions can, in fact, be significantly reduced if properly monitored,” said co-author Colm Sweeney, an atmospheric scientist in NOAA’s Global Monitoring Division. “Identifying the biggest leakers could substantially reduce emissions that we have measured.”
###
Read more from the Environmental Defense Fund at https:/
Anything from the EDF is untrustworthy, in my opinion.
Methane, the main ingredient of natural gas, is a potent greenhouse gas that has more than 80 times the warming impact of carbon dioxide over the first 20 years after its release
When is this utter BS going to be challenged? The “Global Warming Potential” is a made up statistic designed to mislead.
Especially when it has so small a footprint in the IR spectrum.
“This study provides the best estimate to date”…
I’m starting to not believe science at all
And you are right to do so….
http://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.0020124
Methane is only ‘potent’ because it’s at such a low concentration. Relative to its current effect, which is only a tiny fraction of the effect from H2O and CO2, it does increase faster on an absolute basis, but a tiny number multiplied by a few factors of 2 is still a tiny number. CH4 is just a fall back position for the alarmists as they come to the realization that their CO2 fixation is just plain stupid.
Lots of ways to word this none of them all that simple which is why the scam works:
Methane is going up less than 10 ppb per year. If CO2 were to increase by 10 ppb it would go from 400 ppm to 400.01 ppm., an increase of 0.005%. And an increase of 0.005% in atmospheric CO2 will raise temperatures essentially zero, and 80 times zero is zero.
And that’s the reason our friends on the left NEVER tell us how much methane Business As Usual (BAU) will run up global temperatures by the 2100.
Except that there is no empirical evidence that atmos methane is responsive to human caused emissions.
https://ssrn.com/abstract=2674147
EDF “censored” about 40% of the wells, because they had zero readings. Add those back into the population, and the emissions are then, magically, 96% of the EPA estimate.
https://twitter.com/aDissentient/status/1010091912047587329
You state “Anything from the EDF is untrustworthy, in my opinion.” You were not clear in how the EDF was not trustworthy in the publication of this report.
The authors “censored” the wells with zero methane readings. They should have been in the study population. If the censored wells are added back in and averaged, the emissions then are 96% of the EPA estimate.
Anthony,
“…salrable methane…”
CAGW is for people who can’t do math.
This claim would appear rather exaggerated even by warmist standards:
First, the claim use to be that it was 20 times (not 80 times) as powerful as CO2.
Second, methane breaks down to CO2 and water, and this process is thought to happen in around 10 years, not 20 years.
WOW!
If this is true then shouldn’t Hansen have had a scenario “D” or even up to “F”?
Yet observations are ….
Excellent news then. As observations show that equilibrium climate sensitivity to CO2 is already much lower than typical midrange IPPC estimates, and this new study now shows much of the effect of CO2 may have been due, instead to escaping methane, I guess CO2 is pretty much off the hook. It really can’t be doing much to our weather after all. And since the largest sources of methane release are natural we can pretty much move on now to the next exciting Armageddon theory.