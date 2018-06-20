Open thread – looking for feedback on the website migration

As many of you regular readers know over the past few weeks I have done a complete migration of the website over to a new Cloud Server. The first week was a bit Rocky and we have some trouble with people being able to reach the side, but now everything seems to be pretty well under control.
I added new features to enable commenting to be a little easier including better threading and editing up to 15 minutes after you first made the comment, as well as the ability to delete the comment within that time frame.
Right now I’m traveling so I’m not able to produce some new blog post for a while but I did want to take this opportunity to ask you the readers what you think of the new changes and what else might need to be done. I may not be able to do everything you ask but I’ll certainly give it my best effort.
Along those lines I’d like to ask you some questions about content. What would you like to see more of and what would you like to see less of?
As always thanks to you the readers, the guest authors, and the moderators for making this website what it is today, which is still the leading climate-related website in the world.
Threading, editing and new comment signalling features are great, IMO. Especially editing.
I’ve noticed that words which previously triggered moderation apparently no longer do.
But let me test that: fraud, Nazi.
No moderation, he said in edit mode.
It’s nice that the default font for indented comments is now full-sized. However, it would be even nicer if italics, bold, bold-italics,
strike-through, and links were also full-sized. It is kind of strange seeing comments with the plain text one size, and all the special fonts slightly smaller.
Also, how are true subscripts and superscripts easily set:
H_2O (Nope)
H₂O (Nope)
(Using angle brackets around “sub” or “subscript” does not work either.)
I tried/asked about subscripts before the transfer in a reply to somebody.
No details were given but one the Mods said chimed in and said it was harder for them on their end.
I don’t know how they see a comment but that was enough for me to stop trying.
Good response times – search seems slower but I rarely need it. Availability seems good.
Content: I like anything that show me, step by step, how to dig into a problem and understand it. The cases where people walk through a scientific paper and show why its flawed are especially good (not because it is flawed, but because I learn how to be more careful). Climate is a good base for a LOT of flawed research, but honestly anything interesting in the realm of science is a good topic in my opinion.
This has been one of the few sites where I can learn a lot of interesting things without having to learn an entire new topic-specific language. When I read medical journals I sometimes feel I am reading Martian. It is great to find smart people taking the time to put things into small words (and less acronyms).
I like the open threads. Some of the unusual things that occur (or read) in open threads allows for differences of opinion on wild thoughts. 😉
How can I directly put an image or a video in a posting without having to use a special program? Why cant we directly do this ? Also your site seems to be slow maybe because of too many graphics on each page but I realize you need advertising dollars. A great site with the best experts . Thanks Anthony.
Your picture needs to be permanently hosted somewhere and end with .JPG or similar. Facebook pictures seem to work if you put &xxx=foo.jpg at the end of the URL (as advised in the Test link)
Test of video.
https://youtu.be/uzck9o2lvik
I enjoy the occasional postings of new information from space explorations, as well as from other hard sciences such as physics and geology.
There has been a glitch since the last software change, so the “subscribe” icon no longer works for me. I have no idea what went wrong.
It works fine on my RSS reader.
I think the migration has gone well, and the result is good. Congratulations! Many appearance issues have been fixed.
There are a couple of more subtle things. It used to be that if you had a wordpress login, a bell would appear top right with notification of responses to comments. It worked across wordpress sites. Early in the transition, it disappeared, but I could still see notification of WUWT responses on other WP sites. But now that doesn’t happen either, and no bell is visible at WUWT.
I have noticed too that WUWT only updates RSS every three hours or so. It used to be about 40 minutes. It’s a problem because there seems to be a buffer of about 25 comments in an update, so now many do not get through.
Yes, I miss a lot the possibility of answering comments from the now missing WordPress top bar’s bell. We could be notified and answer WUWT comments even from other Worpress sites without having to go to WUWT, and the comments would appear right below the comment we would answer, regardless of other comments. Now we have to sign up to be inundated with emails. A great loss.
It is revealing in a good way that you care enough to keep asking open ended questions about the quality of your blog.
Thank you and keep up the excellent work.
The website migration is great.
By in large, I regard the new platform to be excellent. One minor complaint is the tips and notes area. You get to submit a tip, and that is fine, but seeing what other folks may have said is no longer with us. There were some things that were previously put there that were not perhaps worthy of being an article by themselves, but which were interesting to investigate. If this is a bit unique to me, it may be because of some script blocking or ip blocking I have in place. Please let me know if so.
Overall, great. Much better than previous.
When I subscribed to receive the follow up comments in the old setting, in the message I received that there was a new comment, I used to get first the name of the one who was commenting and (if I remember well) a part of his comment. That message gave me some valuable information. In the new concept I get the following information in my mailbox: “Hi, new reply on the discussion section you’ve been interested in”.
That information is not interesting at all. I want to know: which person (on which thread) wanted to tell me ‘what’. So I think there is some improvement possible for the information message we get in our mailbox. Some messages (pro and contra) are more interesting than others.
(And thanks, Anthony, for trying to improve your website over and over again!)
After reading the article, I then read the comments. If I then want to make a comment, I have to scroll all the way to the top of Leave a Reply (S/B Leave a Comment?). What about a comment area at bottom of last comment?
For news: I would like to see monthly updates on court case status of Dr. Ball, Mark Steyn, etc. I know the terribles like Mann are purposely using every legal maneuver to delay trial not going forward to bleed the opponents, but these are very important items.
Your comment page is over run with trolls! A first class website shouldn’t have a third rate comment page. (it oft feels as though one is stuck in the remedial class with the sweat-hogs here… ☺️) The new new watts up with that deserves a quality comment page to compliment this quality blog. Perhaps it’s time to upgrade moderation standards, too…
(consult with dr curry)…