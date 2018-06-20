Open thread – looking for feedback on the website migration

As many of you regular readers know over the past few weeks I have done a complete migration of the website over to a new Cloud Server. The first week was a bit Rocky and we have some trouble with people being able to reach the side, but now everything seems to be pretty well under control.

I added new features to enable commenting to be a little easier including better threading and editing up to 15 minutes after you first made the comment, as well as the ability to delete the comment within that time frame.

Right now I’m traveling so I’m not able to produce some new blog post for a while but I did want to take this opportunity to ask you the readers what you think of the new changes and what else might need to be done. I may not be able to do everything you ask but I’ll certainly give it my best effort.

Along those lines I’d like to ask you some questions about content. What would you like to see more of and what would you like to see less of?

As always thanks to you the readers, the guest authors, and the moderators for making this website what it is today, which is still the leading climate-related website in the world.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

