Insta-melt in Greenland, according to DMI

People send me stuff. h/t to WUWT reader “Theyouk”

Here we have a graphic from the Danish Meteorological Institute that shows Greenland has increased it’s surface melt dramatically in a very short time.

Source: http://www.dmi.dk/uploads/tx_dmidatastore/webservice/e/n/i/b/m/Melt_combine.png

The question is: is it real, or some measurement artifact or processing error?

The temperature at the Greenland summit station on June 10th was well below freezing, with a daytime high of 17°F, so it doesn’t seem the conditions are conducive for a widespread melt.

We have seen dramatic events before (in 2012) that turned out to be real, but the study behind that event suggests it doesn’t happen except about 100 to 150 years apart and is a special combination of events.

We’ll see what DMI does on the next update. Meanwhile, if anyone has any explanations, feel free to leave a comment.

