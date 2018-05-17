USDOJ: Climate lawsuits ‘violate constitutional principles’

From the “that’s going to leave a mark” department.
By SPENCER WALRATH
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) last Thursday filed an amicus brief in the cases filed by San Francisco and Oakland against energy producers, slamming the lawsuits and asking the court for dismissal. The lawsuits seek financial “damages” from energy companies for the risks posed by climate change.
The Northern District Court of California invited the DOJ to provide its expert opinion on the cities’ claims and advise on relevant information the court should consider for the case, in which the cities allege that combustion of the companies’ products create a public nuisance.
The DOJ responded with several compelling reasons why the cities’ grievances should not be afforded relief by this case: 1) it is logistically impossible to fix a problem of the magnitude the cities describe in court; 2) other parts of the government already regulate greenhouse gas emissions and the U.S. Supreme Court has already ruled that it is not appropriate for the Court to intervene; and 3) the cities may not even have the right to bring this type of claim to federal court.
In American Electric Power Co. (AEP) v. Connecticut, the U.S. Supreme Court dismissed claims against power companies for greenhouse gas emissions because Congress entrusted the Executive Branch with statutory authority to regulate emissions. The cities claim their case is different because they are targeting the producers, not the users.
But the DOJ points out that this case is still about the combustion of fossil fuels, not their extraction or sale – and that it boils down to the same issue the Supreme Court already addressed in AEP:
“The Cities seek to evade AEP by suing producers of fossil fuels instead of consumers. But the Cities’ claims depend on the same fundamental theory of liability that the plaintiffs invoked in AEP: that the defendants should be held responsible for greenhouse gas emissions…
“[T]he Cities seek to hold the Defendants liable for exactly the same conduct (greenhouse gas emissions) and exactly the same alleged harm (sea level rise) at issue in AEP and Kivalina. And the Cities’ complaints confirm that this case is not about production of fossil fuels; rather, it is about emissions of greenhouse gases from the combustion of fossil fuels…
“Although the Cities cast their allegations in terms of the production of fossil fuels, their claim of injury is legally and factually tenable only to the extent that it is predicated on emissions of greenhouse gases from the combustion of fossil fuels.” (emphasis added)
It’s unclear whether cities even have the authority to bring these types of cases, the DOJ points out. The Supreme Court has allowed only states and the federal government to assert federal common law of nuisance claims; it has never authorized cities to do so. And for good reason, too: the DOJ points out that non-state actors are more likely to be a burden on the courts and on defendants.
Besides the fact that the court already addressed this exact claim just seven years ago, the DOJ also observes that the scope of the lawsuit is prohibitively enormous.
Full story here at EIDClimate
18 thoughts on “USDOJ: Climate lawsuits ‘violate constitutional principles’”
Ah. A Justice Department that can once again articulate Constitutional principles. Things are looking up.
So, who’s fault is it that the cities of San Francisco and Oakland emit “greenhouse gas” emissions into the atmosphere daily?
People burning (not producing) fossil fuels, humans and animals breathing, forest and grass fires! Shall I go on?
and city vehicles, city buildings with their lights on and AC running, city employees using computers…uh, should I go on?
/grin
Rockefeller…for pioneering oil exploration and refining.
It’s California, it will play out something like this:
The Governing Council of the City of Oakland, CA hereby authorizes the City Attorney of Oakland, CA to sue the City of Oakland, CA for bringing harm upon itself through the combustion of fossil fuels and the consumption of electricity produced via the combustion of fossil fuels.
Hmmm… Is it possible that constitutional integrity and, dare I say it, ‘justice’ is being restored to the Department of Justice? This amicus brief would seem to indicate the affirmative!
😂😂😂😂😂
Excellent.
I hope the Courts deal with the children’s crusade the same way.
I think it would be appropriate for the Court, if they take jurisdiction, to simply issue a cease and desist order to the producers from selling their products to the cities bringing the lawsuit and a cease and desist order to the cities from using any of those products currently on hand.
Clearly they shouldn’t be using a product that they deem shouldn’t be used, should the?
oh goodie – now Pruit and Sessions are over the target
If States and the Federal Government can appeal to this court why not cities.
They all have a democratic mandate.
And I doubt that States and the Federal Government are immune to stupidity either.
Your post indicates a lack of immunity as well.
Constitutional principles? Like what? The article doesn’t mention any. I can think of lots of reasons that this should be thrown out but the Constitution isn’t one of them.
Perhaps we can sue San Francisco, Oakland, Etc…. they allow fossil fuels to be legally distributed in their cities.
Yes. That seems to be the remedy that they can exercise in their own jurisdictions for a ‘nuisance’, prohibit the selling and distribution.
The up/down/”back” radiation greenhouse gas energy loop of the radiative greenhouse effect theory is pencil on paper, a spreadsheet cell, a “what if” scenario and NOT a physical reality.
Without this GHG energy loop, radiative greenhouse theory collapses.
Without RGHE theory, man-caused climate change does not exist.
And with a snap of the fingers and “Presto!!” the bazillion dollar global climate change fantasy is suddenly unemployed.
Must be why nobody wants to talk about this possibility, not newsworthy enough.
How is it that a group of people, through their duly elected representatives, could enter into a contract for the delivery of a service, whose process is known to them, then sue for the way the service is produced when it was known in advance and at the signing of the contract?
It’s not like you’re buying a car and didn’t know the parts on it were stolen…