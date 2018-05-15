The Conversation: Talking Up Carbon Taxes will Win Conservatives

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
University of Queensland Literature PhD student Jamie Freestone thinks the way to convince Conservatives to support climate action is to make climate action sound Conservative.
To get conservative climate contrarians to really listen, try speaking their language
May 15, 2018 2.06pm AEST
Jamie Freestone
PhD student in literature, The University of Queensland
…
Climate change holdouts are not necessarily ill-informed. But they naturally – like everyone else – do not welcome information that conflicts with their worldview. Conservatives are likely to disregard or filter out information that threatens economic growth, standards of living, and business interests.
They’re also likely to be unmoved by messages that emphasise the impact of climate change on the world’s poor. Especially ineffective are morally tinged narratives about how climate change is humanity’s fault and that we’re getting our comeuppance.
…
The first suggestion is that carbon dioxide emissions could be explained as a disruption to the status quo (of the climate), and thus at odds with conservative values. Climate change is a radical, anarchic experiment with the world’s atmosphere and vital systems.
…
Conservatives are more likely to respond to positive messages that emphasise agency rather than doom and gloom. Promoting geoengineering or market-based solutions like a carbon tax is a good idea. Even if your own political identity is opposed to these specific solutions, it’s at least worth using them to win conservatives round to the idea that climate change is real.
Third, climate change can be framed as a matter of impurity rather than harm. Harm to marginalised people and the environment is how many liberal-minded people conceive of climate change. But conservatives think more in terms of purity or sanctity. No worries. The effects of climate change can be no less accurately framed as being a violation of the purity or sanctity of the planet. Instead of harm to ecosystems, it’s a contamination of God’s green Earth.
Finally, we come to a difficult but potentially powerful narrative. It involves turning big industries in general against parts of the energy industry in particular. The more severe effects of climate change threaten the interests of everyone, including those of most large corporations.
…
I can’t help thinking Jamie has missed the target, but what do you guys think? Would messages about the benefits of carbon taxes and “climate impurity” move you to support more climate action?
45 thoughts on “The Conversation: Talking Up Carbon Taxes will Win Conservatives”
In general, a Conservative can do a very convincing imitation of a Liberal. Good enough to “pass” at a meeting of academics or mainline clergy. This is a perfect example that the reverse is seldom true.
reminds me of Spock – “it is quite easy for a civilized man to pass as a barbarian, but a barbarian can never pass as a civilized man”
Agreed. There is almost no way to follow the news, and not see the liberal perspective. One has to do a bit of effort to see anything other than whatever the legacy media pushes.
So true, there have been studies that proved that conservatives were better at understanding the liberal worldview than liberals were of correctly understanding the conservative worldview.
So maybe the next challenge for The Conversation should be to write a message that would convince liberals that Climate Change is not a threat to mankind at all. That would be the real challenge.
Notanist,
The Conversation would not publish it! They are not equal opportunity publishers. They have an agenda.
Would messages about the benefits of carbon taxes make me want them?
About as much as stories about magic flying unicorns would make me want one.
I have no opposition to taxes. Public goods should be paid for by the general good.
But Carbon taxes are regressive. They are crueler to the poor than to those who can take it.
You can’t do without heating, lighting or access to work. That’s all taxed by Carbon taxes,
Until they force you to abandon the access to work.
Taxing the poor is not left-wing.
Especially, if we were forced to buy these eternally back-ordered unicorns from the government.
Isn’t “tax and spend” a label usually applied to policies supported by liberals?
in the UK we call it ‘Marx and Spender’
Uk citizens will understand the reference.,,,,
You get a PhD for this utter, fatuous drivel? Intellectual excrement of the highest order.
My god times have changed.
Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha Ha The exact opposite will move conservatives. Logic moves conservatives and skeptics. I didnt see any logic in that article. Was that person really educated in some sort of education system? Attitudes like that are beyond belief. If a person like that exists then we really do live in a world of OZ. Well in any case we live in a world of OZ if 2/3 of people believe in global warming. However with every poll the number is creeping up and soon we skeptics will be in the majority.
Alan,
Working in academia, this is too often what passes in the current liberal arts faculty as “logical exposition”. George Orwell was correct – there are some ideas that are so absurd, only an intellectual could believe them.
I would have thought that was obvious … apparently not to everyone.
There should be a rule that PhD candidates justify why their opinions differ from the popular conception. Perhaps advocating new taxes will indeed appeal to conservatives. That’s counter intuitive and needs to be justified with data.
Pigs do fly after all. link Perhaps conservatives do think that extra taxes are a good idea.
If you can’t convince them with science and facts increase the propaganda.
I don’t want to harsh too badly on what might be available in Queensland, but that guy really needs to find some new literature to study.
WUWT is really finding them today.
I would hope that persons who consider themselves to be conservative would be more practical in their thinking, whereas the green inclined tend to think that ” if only things were like this or that”
Pracital solutions rather than fantisy.
Mje
In short no one is buying the earth has a fever con game claiming humans are now in charge of the earth’s
thermostat .Promoters need to repackage so Conservatives don’t have to listen to “morally
tinged narratives ” . No no can’t have that can we . Morally tinged narratives are simply a waste of time on
Conservatives and big business .
What this guy is saying .. Their grossly exaggerated lies haven’t worked so they need a new marketing plan .
Climate changes when it wants , it’s warming thankfully , and humans have almost no control over it .
“……Third, climate change can be framed as a matter of impurity rather than harm. Harm to marginalised people and the environment is how many liberal-minded people conceive of climate change. But conservatives think more in terms of purity or sanctity. No worries. The effects of climate change can be no less accurately framed as being a violation of the purity or sanctity of the planet. Instead of harm to ecosystems, it’s a contamination of God’s green Earth….”.
Mr Freestone is obviously completely oblivious to the existence of natural drivers of climate. Why would natural forces that have driven climate since time immemorial be a “violation of the purity or sanctity of the planet?” Is Nature violating that purity and sanctity when it spews CO2 into the atmosphere?
Maybe I’m not fully understanding him here. If I’m not Eric, I think he’s missing more than the target.
yes, he is.
Besides, most conservatives instinctively see that the “solution” will harm the poor for more than the “problem” it is designed to “fix”. Thus the “harm” portion of his exposition is false.
Of course being a typical leftist/progressive/whatevertheyarecallingthmeselvesnow, he believes that conservatives are “mean-spirited” and are unfeeling to the “suffering” of the less fortunate. What his ilk fail to recognize is that conservatives want to teach people to fish rather than continuously have to bust their butts giving them fish, and consider that providing someone with the means to be independent is greatly more moral than enslaving them to permanent handouts.
A report from the GWPF estimates that 2,000,000 people in developing countries will die prematurely from toxic fume inhalation by 2050.
The fumes are a result of burning biomass (wood) and animal dung for cooking and heating.
They are forced to burn wood and dung because they don’t have access to meaningful electricity as a minimum.
So to clarify, more than three times the population of the UK will die young within thirty years because western governments wont give their countries credit to build fossil fuelled power stations.
How many people in western civilisations will die from climate change over the next 30 years? I’ll venture none.
Yet we ‘Conservatives’ are inhuman?
Sorry
That should be 200,000,000 people that will die.
Wow, this Jamie Freestone has clearly not learned squat about conservatives in general and especially about skeptics of the climate consensus.
Has this “PhD student” even bothered to discuss what it is that we are concerned with, and what it would take to convince us?
Clearly not.
His ideas about “impurity” sounds like Gen. Jack Ripper in “Dr. Strangelove”.
His idea that conservatives would support either carbon taxes or geo-engineering are so off base as to be a joke.
Perhaps this “PhD student” is studying satirical writing?
And the assertion about harm that he blithely accepts is at the heart of the matter.
The kid is clearly clueless.
Dr. Jack Ripper on “Impure Water”
I too was thinking Dr. Strangelove as I read the piece. However, the “PhD student” probably has not seen the movie. In any event, it demonstrates how poorly Liberals understand Conservatives, despite having convinced themselves that they are smarter than Conservatives.
“Conservatives are likely to disregard or filter out information that threatens economic growth, standards of living, and business interests.’
…..full stop right there
“Conservatives are more likely to respond to positive messages that emphasise agency rather than doom and gloom”
…LOL, then what does that say about liberals
“They’re also likely to be unmoved by messages that emphasise the impact of climate change on the world’s poor.”….another full stop! Jamie is so out to lunch.
As a fiscal conservative I absolutely support poor people enriching themselves, proper sanitation, food availability, jobs, etc are all provided by inexpensive energy.
Developed countries have proven once wealth and security are achieved, birthrates fall, lifespans increase, education & women/human human rights improve and ultimately large parts of our excess wealth goes towards cleaning up the environment. As example, poor countries don’t use automotive catalytic converters, they are too darn expensive.
Liberals have it all backward, they want to keep the poor poor. The only way to help them is sending them free money. Can’t they see for themselves it is so a$$ backward.
If it waddles like a duck and quacks like a duck it is a bloody duck.
He really just doesn’t understand. Some of these people think they are so intelligent and we are so thick. Bloody narcissists.
Want to convert me? Use provable, repeatable, science without modified data. If your idea requires me to “believe in” something rather than proving something, your cause is lost on me.
Does the kid even know the difference?
If he came here, in a reasonable fashion and was willing to accept frank feedback, he might actually learn something of value.
But he might lose his climate faith….
Snowflake or bold intellectual?
It would be interesting to find out.
Whatever. I guess if begin with skeptics being ill informed this approach would make sense.
Carbon dioxide is a compound of one carbon and two oxygen molecules. Calling it a carbon tax is not logical – it should be called an oxygen tax. It make more logical sense, and will do just about as much for the climate…
” … likely to be unmoved by messages that emphasise the impact of climate change on the world’s poor. ”
Yes, fabricating a fantasy to mitigate some personal guilt for not being poor isn’t an effective strategy. This is the same disingenuous self righteousness BS preached by progressives to justify their socialist agenda.
It’s not climate change that has such a negative impact on the world’s poor, it’s just the climate itself.
Hopefully some day Jamie Freestone will put away childish things.
He seems to have things bass ackwards …..
This is the trouble dumbing down education for political purposes. He got the first one right about conservatives, yeah, they do filter out things that damage economic growth, standards of living and business. If you are ready to sacrifice these, how are you going to pay for all this NWO stuff? But the rest – largely projection.
Here is a PhD believing people who espouse conservative values are callous toward the poor and have no heart for “morally tinged” issues. Man, along with his literature studies he’s had a healthy dollop of bludsuking, horned capitalist pillagers of the earth courses among his options. This whole climateering adventure is going to wipe out a billion poor people if we let them get away with this plan for us all.
The last one, turning (ugly) big business against cheap reliable energy! What can I say? They did invent globalization as a carrot to enfold them into the Champagne Soshulists circle and reward them with the enticement of cheap and child labor and at the same time laying off the West’s Llabor and even the middle class. At the same time they are suing and harrassing them. About 75% of the guff is now coming from, sociologists, English majors, lawyers, social psychologists, economists, philosophers….The end is definitely nigh.
[QUOTE FROM ARTICLE]”Conservatives are more likely to respond to positive messages that emphasise agency rather than doom and gloom. Promoting geoengineering or market-based solutions like a carbon tax is a good idea. Even if your own political identity is opposed to these specific solutions, it’s at least worth using them to win conservatives round to the idea that climate change is real.”
Conservatives in most countries want to lower taxes, so promoting a carbon tax is unlikely to win them over.
[QUOTE FROM ARTICLE] “Third, climate change can be framed as a matter of impurity rather than harm. Harm to marginalised people and the environment is how many liberal-minded people conceive of climate change. But conservatives think more in terms of purity or sanctity. No worries. The effects of climate change can be no less accurately framed as being a violation of the purity or sanctity of the planet. Instead of harm to ecosystems, it’s a contamination of God’s green Earth.”
Conservatives, or anyone else with common sense, would not call a trace gas we all breathe out, which we all drink in soda or beer (or even seltzer water, a favorite of liberals), an impurity or pollutant. Are we all supposed to stop breathing?
[QUOTE FROM ARTICLE]”Finally, we come to a difficult but potentially powerful narrative. It involves turning big industries in general against parts of the energy industry in particular. The more severe effects of climate change threaten the interests of everyone, including those of most large corporations.”
“Big industries” tend to be major consumers of energy, and any increase in energy prices will adversely affect their bottom line. Why would they “turn against” the energy industry that provides them a necessary resource at a reasonable price?
This PhD Literature student needs to get a real job and pay bills for a few years,and talk to people in the real world, some of whom might be conservative. After getting a few doors slammed in his face, he might learn a thing or two.
To understand where Mr. Freestone is coming from, it helps to read Stephen Hicks “Explaining Postmodernism” (http://www.stephenhicks.org/explaining-postmodernism/); Pr. Peter Burfiend’s “Gnostic America” (http://www.gnosticamerica.com/) helps too. The Postmodern viewpoint is primarily based around internal emotions and “feelings”, a pursuit of power, and the assumption that one’s words and intentions are what are truly important; actual facts and results don’t mean so much.
Note his assumptions carefully. He presumes that his postulates are correct and, indeed, need not even be stated clearly. The only problem with conservatives is that we don’t understand properly, that things haven’t been presented properly, not that his facts themselves may be wrong. This, BTW, is the basis behind “Krauthammer’s Law”: conservatives think that liberals are stupid, liberals think that conservatives are evil incarnate. Obviously, only either a fool or a truly evil person would not agree with Mr. Freestone’s theses, and we should feel honored that he merely thinks us ignorant fools.
Heck, I was only glancing at this article.
The kid is
” Literature PhD student”.
So what analysis of skeptic literature has he done?
What analysis of the literature of the consensus has he done to determine why we are skeptical?
He is just committing SWAG…. he is more than clueless.
What a hoot.
Does he even understand the Dr. Strangelove reference?
lol.
Don’t use the word Tax. Don’t mention the hundreds of thousands of jobs and investment that will be gone. Say nothing about the energy to heat house in the winter that you won’t be able to afford. Whatever you do, don’t mention the run away inflation that all store shelve good will see, and for Christ sake, don’t tell them that it won’t matter anyway because you won’t have job in the first place. Do all that, and as a conservative you can get elected.
Apparently the writer thinks that conservatives are dumb enough that if you just change the advertising, they will suddenly like the product. Polluting the environment? An unnatural pollutant? All animals produce CO2 as a necessary part of life. How about all of the liberals hold their breath to avoid polluting the environment? How about the marginalized people who will never have electricity because of these dumb ideas. Just disgusting moral preening.
Liberals think all people are taken in by propaganda, not just liberals.
Here in Canada all the conservative politicians are holding their breath, as far as any policies go that they might be running on. They’re all a bunch of crawling cowards. They’re all afraid to stand up, tell the truth, and expose the lying left for what they are.
He doesn’t realize the AGW conjecture is already dead.
Is anyone here familiar with the Myers-Briggs Personality Type Indicator? Now, I, personally don’t fully subscribe to it but I find one aspect identified by its progenitors fascinating; the notion that there exists THINKING and FEELING personality types.
Liberals are unable to understand Conservatives because Liberals are FEELING types while Conservatives are THINKING types.
THINKERS analyze situations and FEELERS react to them (hence knee-jerk liberal).
This means Conservatives CAN understand and assess Liberals when Liberals can’t understand and assess them.
THINKERS can understand FEELERS but FEELERS can’t understand THINKERS – and that’s why people like Jamie Freestone write this kind of stuff.
https://www.16personalities.com/articles/nature-thinking-vs-feeling
Thoughts?