Claim: Majorities see government efforts to protect the environment as insufficient

From the PEW RESEARCH CENTER and the “government can’t do anything right” department.
There is strong bipartisan agreement over expanding renewable energy sources, but deep political divides remain over fossil fuels and the effects of climate change
WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 14, 2018) – Majorities of Americans say the federal government is doing too little to protect key aspects of the environment, according to a new study released today by Pew Research Center.
In a national survey of 2,541 U.S. adults, 69% of Americans say the federal government isn’t doing enough to protect water quality of lakes, rivers and streams and 64% say the same about air quality. Two-thirds (67%) say the government is doing too little to reduce the effects of climate change.
At the same time, the survey, conducted March 27-April 9, 2018, found that Americans are closely divided (52% to 48%) over whether or not it is possible to cut back on regulations while still effectively protecting air and water quality. There is a wide political divide on this issue, with around three-quarters of Republicans (74%, including independents who lean to the Republican Party) convinced this is possible but a majority of Democrats (64%, including independents who lean Democratic) convinced it is not possible.
And, although large majorities of Americans – including majorities of both political parties – favor expanding solar and wind turbine facilities, the political divides over fossil fuels remain vast.
Republicans and Democrats also remain divided over whether the Earth is warming and the importance of human activity in the process. In addition, there are wide political differences over whether polices aimed at reducing the effects of climate change have a positive impact on the environment and the economy. Republicans are skeptical about whether polices aimed at reducing climate change benefit the environment, with 72% of Republicans and Republican leaners saying these polices either make no difference or do more harm than good. Further, a 57% majority of Republicans and those leaning to the GOP say these policies hurt the U.S. economy. By contrast, most Democrats (66%, including leaners) think such policies help the environment, and most see either no harm to the economy (39%) or net benefits (45%) from such policies.
“While majorities of Americans believe the government isn’t doing enough to protect the environment and reduce the effects of climate change, about half of conservative Republicans see the government as doing about the right amount to protect air and water quality,” says Cary Funk, director of science and society research and lead author of this report. “Republicans and Democrats are largely at odds over how much regulation is needed to safeguard the environment and reduce the effects of climate change.”
Also among the findings:
Roughly six-in-ten Americans (59%) say climate change is having at least some effect on their local community.
- About six-in-ten (59%) think climate change is affecting their local community either a great deal or some; 31% of Americans say the effects of climate change have had an impact on their personal lives.
- When asked about the kinds of effects from climate change Americans have observed in their local community, 45% of those asked point to changes in the weather, including increased frequency of severe storms, droughts, floods and wildfires.
Republicans and Democrats remain divided over the evidence and main causes of climate change.
- Slightly more than half (53%) of Americans say the Earth is getting warmer mostly due to human activity; 29% say it is due to natural patterns, and 17% say there’s no solid evidence the Earth is getting warmer at all.
- Three-quarters of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents believe the Earth is warming primarily due to human causes; 26% of Republicans and Republican leaners say the same.
More Republicans say reducing reliance on foreign energy sources should be a top policy priority; more Democrats say the U.S. should prioritize environmental protection.
- Majorities of Americans believe the top priorities for U.S. energy policy should be protecting the environment from the effects of energy development (72%), increasing reliance on renewable energy sources (71%), reducing dependence on foreign energy sources (69%), keeping consumer energy prices low (66%) or creating jobs in the energy sector (58%).
- Eight-in-ten Republicans and Republican leaners (80%) say reducing dependence on foreign energy sources should be a top policy priority.
- Meanwhile, similar shares of Democrats (including leaners) believe protecting the environment from the effects of energy development (83%) or increasing America’s reliance on renewable energy sources (80%) should be top priorities.
Renewable energy sources have bipartisan support, but there is a wide partisan gap over expanding fossil fuel sources.
- Large majorities of Americans are in favor of expanding solar (89%) and wind (85%) power. Fewer Americans support expanding hydraulic fracturing (39%), offshore oil and gas drilling (39%) or coal mining (37%); 44% of Americans support more nuclear power plants.
- There are wide political divides over fossil fuels. Including independents who lean to each party, roughly two-thirds (64%) of Republicans support more offshore drilling compared with 22% of Democrats; 60% of Republicans support more coal mining vs. 20% of Democrats; and 60% of Republicans approve of more hydraulic fracturing compared with 25% of Democrats who say the same.
Republican Millennials are less inclined than their elders in the GOP to support increased use of fossil fuel energy sources.
- For example, 75% of Republicans and GOP-leaning independents in the Baby Boomer and older generations support the increased use of offshore drilling compared with 44% of Millennial Republicans and Republican leaners.
- Among Democrats, there are no more than modest differences by generation on beliefs about these energy issues.
###
To read the report click here: http://www.pewinternet.org/2018/05/14/majorities-see-government-efforts-to-protect-the-environment-as-insufficient/
12 thoughts on “Claim: Majorities see government efforts to protect the environment as insufficient”
Well it’s pretty obvious right away that this survey is run-of-the-mill garbage. No pragmatic person (Republican) I have spoken to is in favor of government intervention in the energy market, which inherently means they aren’t in favor of expanding wind and solar energy since they are completely dependent on government mandate.
Of those 69% and 64%, I wonder how many could elaborate on what pollution is affecting surface water/air quality and what the federal government should do to prevent that.
“Of those 69% and 64%, I wonder how many could elaborate on what pollution is affecting surface water/air quality and what the federal government should do to prevent that.”
Probably very few of the people polled have any familiarity with these subjects, yet we are supposed to modify our thought process because of the opinions of a bunch of uninformed people.
“Saving money” (82%) tops the list as the primary motivator infl uencing homeowners’
decisions to purchase clean-energy products and services.
“Reducing my environmental impact” comes in a distant second place at 34%.
The most popular reason cited for someone’s likelihood to install solar was “saving
on monthly electrical bills.”
https://www.solarcity.com/sites/default/files/reports/reports-2015-homeowner-survey-clean-energy.pdf
A major problem is a low response rate for such surveys, and those who monitor which calls to pick up are different in their political opinions than those who take surveys.
conservatives do not poll…
…liberals won’t shut up
“(53%) of Americans say the Earth is getting warmer mostly due to human activity”
Considering this is injected into every textbook, sitcom, movie, and documentary this is a testament to the idea common sense hasen’t been completely removed from the species.
Gotta say, the 2016 election has put me off believing in polls … part of the problem is that the questions generally are not carefully phrased. For example, the climate has always changed. So if you ask “Is climate change having an effect on your community?” … how could it NOT have an effect.
Garbage in … garbage out …
w.
I am throwing down the red flag on this whole survey.
The lead off by claiming that Americans believe there is a serious water pollution in the US, and by a 2:1 margin. There has not been a water pollution problem in the US since the 1970s. They even claim a number higher than for air pollution, which the CAGW crowd has been flogging for years now with their “carbon pollution” nonsense.
Then, in the very next sentence:
They claim 67% want more government intervention! Absurd.
Not Credible, At All.
Where did they do their survey, college campuses?
Difficult poll to eliminate any bias in the responses
ASK IF LOCAL COMMUNITY AFFECTED A GREAT DEAL OR SOME (CLIM9b=1,2) [N=1,510]:
CLIM11 Would you say the effects of global climate change in your local community are impacting you, personally, or not?
Based on those who say their local community is affected a great deal or some
Mar 27-
Apr 9
2018
52
Yes, the effects are impacting me personally
47
No, the effects are NOT impacting me personally
2
No answer
Pew Research Center survey conducted by telephone: Which of these statements come closest to your own view about the MOST EFFECTIVE WAY to increase reliance on renewable energy sources, even if neither is exactly right? [READ AND RANDOMIZE RESPONSE OPTIONS 1 AND 2]
May 3-7
2017
54
Government regulations are necessary to encourage businesses and consumers to rely more on renewable energy sources
38
The private marketplace will ensure that businesses and consumers rely more on renewable energy sources, even without government regulations
8
No answer
Like the question in a different survey
“should the government regulate the pollution that causes global warming?”
I don’t believe this poll tells us anything other than that most of those answering these questions don’t have a clue about what they are talking about.
How many people are expert in any of the areas mentioned? I bet one in 100 of the people answering these polls could quantify their answer by actually givig an example.
They are mostly just repeating the propaganda they hear every day.
Here’s an example:
Quote from article: “About six-in-ten (59%) think climate change is affecting their local community either a great deal or some; 31% of Americans say the effects of climate change have had an impact on their personal lives.
When asked about the kinds of effects from climate change Americans have observed in their local community, 45% of those asked point to changes in the weather, including increased frequency of severe storms, droughts, floods and wildfires.”
“increased frequency of severe storms, droughts, floods and wildfires” is right out of the Alarmist propaganda playbook.
I hate polls like this. It starts out with the assumption that humans are causing the climate to change, for which there is no evidence, so all those who answer that humans are causing this have no idea whether that is true or not. So what good is a poll asking this question other than to display the ignorance of all involved?
There are lies, damn lies, statistics, and polls. You can make a poll say anthing you want it to say.