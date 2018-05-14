New book defends the consensus with ‘Climate change: Fake news?’

From WORLD SCIENTIFIC and the “let’s dumb it down so these stupid deniers can understand” it department comes this press release that seems pretty desperate. At $150 a copy, and unavailable on Amazon, I’m sure there will be a huge rush to buy it. /sarc
If you follow either traditional news sources or social media, you would have heard strikingly different assertions about scientific issues such as climate change. Is it a “hoax created by the Chinese” or “the most urgent issue confronting the world” today? How is it possible for such contradictory claims to coexist in the scientific community?
Answering such questions requires some understanding of how science is done, on the one hand, and specifically the state-of-the-art of the relevant science. And Science of the Earth, Climate and Energy does just that.
Important problems like energy resources, sustainability and climate change are discussed in the book in terms of basic principles, without much use of mathematics. The reader can then understand the nature of controversial debates which are related to these issues, and so contribute to the discussion from an informed background.
The book begins with a description of the ingredients associated with scientific discovery and debate, in general. A key element is the fundamental premise that “science never proves anything”. Instead, scientific understanding advances through experiments, their analyses and theoretical interpretation by many individuals. If and when a consensus emerges, it is provisional and subject to further testing.
In the case of climate science, such a consensus has been reached: human activities are contributing significantly to climate change. This anthropocentric interpretation implies that global warming, sea level rise, ocean acidification and other consequences of our actions affect our planet adversely. The book describes the evidence for this conclusion and what the troubling situation implies for mitigation of these potential problems.
Since this book is addressed at a general reader, who possesses relatively little relevant background, the level of presentation is appropriately qualitative. Such a reader might want to assess the pertinent scientific evidence and its consequences for him or her, as well as for the planet as a whole. A key component of the book is an extended discussion of actions than can be taken by individuals, through both their energy-related actions and as citizens in their societies’ decision-making.
This book currently retails for US$150 / £130 (hardback) at major bookstores. To know more about the book visithttp://www.worldscientific.com/worldscibooks/10.114210807.
###
24 thoughts on “New book defends the consensus with ‘Climate change: Fake news?’”
“let’s dumb it down so these stupid deniers can understand”
Actually, this is a book pitching to the true believers – intended to give them talking points, since they’re mostly brain-dead parrots, anyway.
That’s why it’s dumbed down.
Hey hey hey… I’m a parrot owner and parrots are much smarter thanks ;-)
“sounds awesome, I’ll take 2”
With sarcasm of course
I’ll wait for the movie.
No sarcasm, they’re optioning everything these days.
For $150 I expect it is handwritten by angels and delivered by pixies on unicorns.
I assume it will be in the fiction section of the bookstore? Or perhaps in the children’s section under a sign which says; “every time you don’t purchase this book, a fairy dies”.
and with the pages made from faerie wings
I tried the link at the bottom of the post to view the book and it said, book not found.
Maybe the book is not found because the link goes to a real science book site and they meant to link to a science fiction/fantasy book site?
Or it was written in “The Twilight Zone”?
The worldscientific.com has close ties with The Imperial College, an institution which represents all that the Americans revolted against.
The book is scheduled for publication in June. Chapter 1 is available at
https://www.worldscientific.com/doi/pdf/10.1142/9789813233621_0001
It contains the hockey stick, of course, and no continuation of tree ring data after they became inconvenient.
Two of the three authors come from Penn State University. No, he’s not one of them.
Oh, mann that’s too bad.
This sounds like some clever method of laundering money for funding the Greens. Look for some ‘Foundation’ buying a couple of hundred thousand…
“when a consensus emerges, it is provisional and subject to further testing.” So the science isn’t really settled?
I think that was Anthony’s comments. When I first read it, my thinking was “Hey – they got something right!” But on closer review, it was Anthony talking about how real science works, not Climate Science.
Hm. Maybe that was from the book. Not sure, now.
They need to dumb it down some more.
Pay $150 for a “political science consensus” book?
I’m not that dumb.
What are you guys complaining about? $1.50 sounds like a fair price.
The book has 3 authors.
– Milton W Cole is Distinguished Professor of Physics at Penn State University.
– Angela D Lueking is Professor of Energy and Mineral Engineering and Chemical Engineering at the Pennsylvania State University
– David L Goodstein is Professor Emeritus of Physics and Applied Physics at the California Institute of Technology.
The first two of course are at the same institution that hired hockey stick-creator Michael E. Mann. I suspect they are the chief authors of the Climate and Earth (respectively) legs of this book. In all honesty, there should be nothing to too controversial there if it is well-written and stick to the physics and how Earth’s energy reserves are extracted..
The third author… we know a little something more about him.
Dr Goldstein published this book in 2004.
“Out of Gas: The End of the Age of Oil ” by David Goodstein. Still available from Amazon in paperback: https://www.amazon.com/Out-Gas-End-Norton-Paperback/dp/0393326470/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1526327780&sr=1-1&keywords=Out+of+Gas%3A+the+End+of+the+Age+of+Oil
Of course, now in 2018, we know not only were Goldstein’s oil projections and forecasts wrong, they were wildly wrong. Of course few, if any, in 2004, saw the shale fracking revolution extending world oil-gas reserves out to 100 years or more.
Still it seems the propensity to make projections on both energy and Earth’s climate response to CO2 that turn-out to be wildly wrong is a congenital defect of the Left.
Sadly, with today’s universities turning into mere indoctrination centers, I doubt the students who will be ordered to buy this tome for a class will also receive the training in critical analysis to question what they read.
World Scientific is an academic publisher. They are used to getting exorbitant prices paid by university libraries and captive students. They don’t care if their books sell to the general public.
The ” Chinese hoax” theory doesn’t exist in the scientific community. That was a tweet by President Daffy Donny. I know a lot of people here love Don but objectively, you gotta wonder about him.