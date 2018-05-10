Confirmed by space radar: North Korea’s nuclear test site collapsed

/ 1 hour ago May 10, 2018

Study: Radar imaging shows how the mountain collapsed after North Korea’s most recent nuclear test

As North Korea’s president pledges to “denuclearize” the Korean peninsula, an international team of scientists is publishing the most detailed view yet of the site of the country’s latest and largest underground nuclear test on Sept. 3, 2017.

The new picture of how the  altered the mountain above the detonation highlights the importance of using satellite radar imaging, called SAR (synthetic aperture radar), in addition to seismic recordings to more precisely monitor the location and yield of nuclear tests in North Korea and around the world.

The researchers—Teng Wang, Qibin Shi, Shengji Wei and Sylvain Barbot from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, Douglas Dreger and Roland Bürgmann from the University of California, Berkeley, Mehdi Nikkhoo from the German Research Centre for Geosciences in Potsdam, Mahdi Motagh from the Leibniz Universität Hannover, and Qi-Fu Chen from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing—will report their results online this week in advance of publication in the journal Science.

Fig. 1
Three-dimensional (3D) displacement associated with the 3 September 2017 North Korean Nuclear Test (NKNT 6).
(A) 3D displacements derived from radar imagery with arrows indicating horizontal, color indicating vertical motions spanning the explosion and ~1 week of additional deformation. The uncertainties are shown in fig. S4 and provided in data S1 with the displacements. Black outline derived from ALOS-2 coherence loss indicates the substantial surface disturbance and large displacement gradients caused by the explosion over an area of ~9 km2 (figs. S1 and S2). Thin gray lines are topographic contours at 100-m intervals. Red square in the upper right inset shows the location of Mt. Mantap. Red stars indicate the locations of NKNT 1-5 (1, 6, 9, 15, 37), among which NKNT 2-5 were all located within the NKNT-6 low-coherence region, NKNT 1 on 9 October 2006 was in a different location (5). Beach balls show locations and focal mechanisms of the Mw 5.24 and Mw 4.47 events on 3 September 2017. (B and C) 2D (horizontal along the profile and vertical) displacements along two profiles across the top of Mt Mantap from north to south, and from west to east respectively. The elevations along the vertical axis in (B) and (C) are on scale.

That explosion took place under Mt. Mantap at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in the country’s north, rocking the area like a 5.2-magnitude earthquake. Based on  from global and regional networks, and before-and-after radar measurements of the ground surface from Germany’s TerraSAR-X and Japan’s ALOS-2 radar imaging satellites, the team showed that the underground nuclear blast pushed the surface of Mt. Mantap outward by as much as 11 feet (3.5 meters) and left the mountain about 20 inches (0.5 meters) shorter.

By modelling the event on a computer, they were able to pinpoint the location of the explosion, directly under the mile-high summit, and its depth, between a quarter and a third of a mile (400-600 meters) below the peak.

They also located more precisely another seismic event, or aftershock, that occurred 8.5 minutes after the nuclear explosion, putting it some 2,300 feet (700 meters) south of the bomb blast. This is about halfway between the site of the nuclear detonation and an access tunnel entrance and may have been caused by the collapse of part of the tunnel or of a cavity remaining from a previous nuclear explosion.

“This is the first time the complete three-dimensional surface displacements associated with an underground nuclear test were imaged and presented to the public,” said lead author Teng Wang of the Earth Observatory of Singapore at Nanyang Technological University.

Read more at: https://phys.org/news/2018-05-radar-reveals-mountain-collapse-north.html

 

From Science Magazine, the paper: http://science.sciencemag.org/content/early/2018/05/09/science.aar7230.full

The rise, collapse, and compaction of Mt. Mantap from the 3 September 2017 North Korean nuclear test

Abstract

Surveillance of clandestine nuclear tests relies on a global seismic network, but the potential of spaceborne monitoring has been underexploited. Here, we determined the complete surface displacement field of up to 3.5 m of divergent horizontal motion with 0.5 m of subsidence associated with North Korea’s largest underground nuclear test using satellite radar imagery. Combining insight from geodetic and seismological remote sensing, we found that the aftermath of the initial explosive deformation involved subsidence associated with sub-surface collapse and aseismic compaction of the damaged rocks of the test site. The explosive yield from the nuclear detonation with seismic modeling for 450m depth was between 120-304 kt of TNT equivalent. Our results demonstrate the capability of spaceborne remote sensing to help characterize large underground nuclear tests.

Excerpts:

Fig. 2
Model geometry and fit to the observed surface displacements.
(A) Perspective view of the model with topography and variance reductions as a function of centroid position (both cross-sections are centered on the best fit location). We represent the first event, combining the explosion and immediate collapse, using a sphere of 300 m radius with a centroid located at a depth about 450 m below Mt Mantap. We model the aseismic subsidence detected with geodetic data about a week after the seismic events 1 and 2 with an ellipsoid of dimension 800 × 800 × 470 m semi-axes, centered at 100 m deeper than the explosive source. The isotropic components of the moment tensors are represented as beach balls. (B) The observed and simulated surface displacements. (C) The west-east and south-north profiles of the surface displacements from the SAR observations and the best-fitting models. The dashed profiles represent the contributions of the explosion/collapse (Event 1) and the subsequent aseismic compaction on the surface displacement. We ignore the deformation caused by Event 2.

 

Fig. 3
Analysis of seismic waves.
(A) Station map of broadband seismometers with four stations in (B) and (D) highlighted in red. The black and red stars are the epicenter location of the first and second event, respectively. (B) Moment tensor solutions for the first explosive (left) and the second implosive (right) event, with vertical component of two representative stations shown at the bottom. Both data and synthetics are filtered between 0.02 and 0.045 Hz. Station names are shown at the beginning of waveform pairs and distance (in km) and azimuth (in degree) are indicated below. (C) Grid search result (under L1 norm) for relocating the second event relative to the first event (black star). Marginal distribution for the epicentral position are plotted along the northing and easting axes. (D) Vertical component waveform comparison between the first (black) and the second (red) event at two representative stations, with the second event waveforms multiplied by -60. (E) Explosive yield with historical nuclear tests. The black dots and error bars show yields estimated based on the mean and standard deviation of tabulated moment within 95% of the best fitting solutions with depths of 300, 450 and 600 m respectively.

Combining the available space-borne geodetic and seismic records provided new insights into the mechanics of deformation surrounding North Korea’s sixth underground nuclear test, revealing the explosion, collapse, and subsequent compaction sequence (Fig. 4). The modeling of the geodetic observations reduces the epicentral and depth uncertainties that otherwise hinder the analysis of seismic waveforms. The derived horizontal location of the first event is important to relatively relocate the second event, which likely indicates the collapse of the tunnel system of the test site. The inclusion of geodetic data also helps resolving the aseismic deformation processes that may follow nuclear tests. Finally, our findings demonstrate the capability of monitoring shallow underground nuclear tests using remote-sensing observations and seismic sensors.

Fig. 4
Summary deformation scenario for the 3 September 2017 North Korea’s Nuclear test.
The unfolding of events includes the succession of (A) explosive, (B) collapse, and (D) compaction processes, with different associated surface displacements. The implosive source (C) may be shallow and only contribute localized surface displacements. The radar imagery reveals the deformation (arrows in (D)] resulting from the three processes.

Advertisements

Related posts

32 thoughts on “Confirmed by space radar: North Korea’s nuclear test site collapsed

    • I think North Korea’s overtures are a ruse. Kim Jong Un has achieved his goal of developing a nuclear weapon, he’s not going to give it up. Now he wants economic assistance. The thought that he is going to give up his nuclear development is nothing more than a shiny distraction to get the world powers to come to the negotiating table.

      Reply

      • I hope that the Trump administration won’t make a deal that doesn’t include verifiable Nork denuking, with free range, no notice inspections of suspicious sites.

        China has already backed off its sanctions, so just offering to talk has achieved part of Kim’s goals.

  8. At least NK confirmed it is feasible to conduct mining and excavation work with nuclear bombs. Decades ago it was kicked around as an idea but now we have the real test.

    Reply

    • RG: The USA’s Plowshare Program definitely proved a nuclear bomb can evacuate a very large hole. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Plowshare I took the RERO (radiological emergency response) course at the Nevada Test site in the late ’70s and stood at the edge of the Sedan shot. It is a most impressive hole especially when you realize it was just one explosion. Tour guides would bet no one could hit the center of the crater with a thrown rock. None that tried could do it. As noted further down, some contamination via the chimney put the kibosh on the idea of using nukes to build a new Panama canal.

      Reply

    • Perhaps the explosion rendered their nuclear site unusable and that is what prompted them to come to the bargaining table.

      Reply

      • They could however keep testing missiles. The Norks haven’t yet perfected their reentry system.

        IMO Chinese pressure and the threat of US attack has at least temporarily interrupted their ballistic missile test program.

    • Their next test site has been assessed as high atmospheric riding on a ballistic missile to the edge of space.

      Wo-Fat Kim-boy’s Foreign Minister actually threatened a high altitude burst over the Pacific.

      “North Korea could test a powerful nuclear weapon over the Pacific Ocean in response to US President Donald Trump’s threats of military action, the country’s foreign minister has warned.”

      https://www.cnn.com/2017/09/21/politics/kim-jong-un-on-trump-comments/index.html

      Of course, this would likely generate a huge EMP burst, and trigger a strong military response from Japan and the US.

      Reply

  11. The chimney of rubble collapsing into the detonation void of course is highly radioactive from fission daughter particle decay. Also in this debris is dust that contains the vaporized and deposited un-fissioned plutonium.

    Probably 10 kilograms or more of Pu-239 mixed and re-deposited in the debris. Assuming the Pu pit was roughly 20 kg of Plutonium, and probably at best 1/3 fissioned into daughter nuclides, this leaves more than 10 Kg of Pu-239 with a half-life of 24,110 years. Thus due to forcing of explosive hot gasses into natural fissures and tunnels, the remaining, un-fissioned Pu is an extreme inhalation hazard for any mining attempt to work in the mountain. The high-level radioactive nuclides will decay over a few years, but the Pu-239 is there to stay for essentially forever.

    Reply

    • If the test were a small thermonuclear device (fission-fusion-fission) rather than a big fission explosion, then there probably would have been less Pu and more HEU and DU. Typically an H-bomb gets about half its energy from fusion and half from fission, mainly in the DU jacket, but also in the fission trigger.

      The 21-kt Fat Man used 14# (6.4 kg) of Pu. Modern core designs can contain eight or possibly even fewer pounds of Pu. The actual amount is classified.

      Reply

      • The assessed ~150 Kt yield of the Sept 3, 2017 device suggests boosted fission. That is a D-T gas injection into the pit for which Kim claims fusion.

  12. I think this is the reason China wants him out. The radiaton is a threat to them. They want to make sure that this will be fixed asap.

    Reply

    • China doesn’t want Kim out, or at least doesn’t want North Korea to unite with the RoK. China and Russia both want Kim to keep threatening the US, but Xi has to play along with sanctions a little in order to avoid a trade war, or worse yet, suffer Chinese banks being cut off from the US dollar.

      If China wanted Kim gone, he’d have been long gone.

      Reply

  13. If the WUWT site is overly diverse it may add value if multiple threads were added.

    A lot of very interesting people contribute and comment on WUWT. I’ll bet there is a diverse skill and knowledge base, multiple threads may flush out some good stories.

    Reply

  14. One might guess that any nuclear test will destroy its own access tunnel, and compact any mountain under which it is carried out.

    So, I don’t see anything remarkable about the geological outcome, and can’t imagine the collapse was unanticipated or has anything to do with “Rocket-man” Kim’s recent openings. That’s not to say he doesn’t have some other noxious idea.

    Here’s a question for David Middleton: does nuclear debris such as from that test — now present in locations worldwide (including South Africa) — constitute a geological criterion for an Anthropocene age? :-)

    Reply

  15. That was some quick work, now they should set their sights on Kilauea.
    The geologists might need the insights :)

    Reply

  16. Underground nuclear tests at Jackass Flats, Nevada would vaporize the underground rock, forming a cavity. Several minutes later the rock would cool and condense and the resulting vacuum would partially collapse the cavity, forming a sinkhole on the surface. Here is a Youtube video of the collapse:

    I think what you are seeing in the video is not the blast itself, but the collapse several minutes later. The instrument package, which is directly over the blast hole and monitors the blast, is mounted on rails and is dragged off the site so it is not damaged by the collapse. It appears in the Youtube pictures that the instrument shed has already been taken away. The blast hole is sealed almost immediately after the blast to minimize atmospheric contamination. All the blast data needed for evaluation occurs in the first few milliseconds.

    Some collapse would be expected in North Korea, but maybe it did not go exactly as anticipated.

    Reply

Leave a Reply - if your comment doesn't appear right away, it may have been intercepted by the SPAM filter. Please have patience while our moderation team examines it.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s