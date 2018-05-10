Confirmed by space radar: North Korea’s nuclear test site collapsed

Study: Radar imaging shows how the mountain collapsed after North Korea’s most recent nuclear test
As North Korea’s president pledges to “denuclearize” the Korean peninsula, an international team of scientists is publishing the most detailed view yet of the site of the country’s latest and largest underground nuclear test on Sept. 3, 2017.
The new picture of how the explosion altered the mountain above the detonation highlights the importance of using satellite radar imaging, called SAR (synthetic aperture radar), in addition to seismic recordings to more precisely monitor the location and yield of nuclear tests in North Korea and around the world.
The researchers—Teng Wang, Qibin Shi, Shengji Wei and Sylvain Barbot from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, Douglas Dreger and Roland Bürgmann from the University of California, Berkeley, Mehdi Nikkhoo from the German Research Centre for Geosciences in Potsdam, Mahdi Motagh from the Leibniz Universität Hannover, and Qi-Fu Chen from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing—will report their results online this week in advance of publication in the journal Science.
That explosion took place under Mt. Mantap at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site in the country’s north, rocking the area like a 5.2-magnitude earthquake. Based on seismic recordings from global and regional networks, and before-and-after radar measurements of the ground surface from Germany’s TerraSAR-X and Japan’s ALOS-2 radar imaging satellites, the team showed that the underground nuclear blast pushed the surface of Mt. Mantap outward by as much as 11 feet (3.5 meters) and left the mountain about 20 inches (0.5 meters) shorter.
By modelling the event on a computer, they were able to pinpoint the location of the explosion, directly under the mile-high summit, and its depth, between a quarter and a third of a mile (400-600 meters) below the peak.
They also located more precisely another seismic event, or aftershock, that occurred 8.5 minutes after the nuclear explosion, putting it some 2,300 feet (700 meters) south of the bomb blast. This is about halfway between the site of the nuclear detonation and an access tunnel entrance and may have been caused by the collapse of part of the tunnel or of a cavity remaining from a previous nuclear explosion.
“This is the first time the complete three-dimensional surface displacements associated with an underground nuclear test were imaged and presented to the public,” said lead author Teng Wang of the Earth Observatory of Singapore at Nanyang Technological University.
The rise, collapse, and compaction of Mt. Mantap from the 3 September 2017 North Korean nuclear test
Abstract
Surveillance of clandestine nuclear tests relies on a global seismic network, but the potential of spaceborne monitoring has been underexploited. Here, we determined the complete surface displacement field of up to 3.5 m of divergent horizontal motion with 0.5 m of subsidence associated with North Korea’s largest underground nuclear test using satellite radar imagery. Combining insight from geodetic and seismological remote sensing, we found that the aftermath of the initial explosive deformation involved subsidence associated with sub-surface collapse and aseismic compaction of the damaged rocks of the test site. The explosive yield from the nuclear detonation with seismic modeling for 450m depth was between 120-304 kt of TNT equivalent. Our results demonstrate the capability of spaceborne remote sensing to help characterize large underground nuclear tests.
Excerpts:
Combining the available space-borne geodetic and seismic records provided new insights into the mechanics of deformation surrounding North Korea’s sixth underground nuclear test, revealing the explosion, collapse, and subsequent compaction sequence (Fig. 4). The modeling of the geodetic observations reduces the epicentral and depth uncertainties that otherwise hinder the analysis of seismic waveforms. The derived horizontal location of the first event is important to relatively relocate the second event, which likely indicates the collapse of the tunnel system of the test site. The inclusion of geodetic data also helps resolving the aseismic deformation processes that may follow nuclear tests. Finally, our findings demonstrate the capability of monitoring shallow underground nuclear tests using remote-sensing observations and seismic sensors.
32 thoughts on “Confirmed by space radar: North Korea’s nuclear test site collapsed”
I wondered why his sudden interest in letting it all go.
I think North Korea’s overtures are a ruse. Kim Jong Un has achieved his goal of developing a nuclear weapon, he’s not going to give it up. Now he wants economic assistance. The thought that he is going to give up his nuclear development is nothing more than a shiny distraction to get the world powers to come to the negotiating table.
I hope that the Trump administration won’t make a deal that doesn’t include verifiable Nork denuking, with free range, no notice inspections of suspicious sites.
China has already backed off its sanctions, so just offering to talk has achieved part of Kim’s goals.
+10
Mercy! I wonder if we’ll ever how many people died in that Kim Jong Un-necessary disaster?
….ever ‘know’ how many…
Dear old Kim, making a molehill out of a mountain.
Rods from God … https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kinetic_bombardment
Thank you, President Trump!
Could be…or just a strike from USS Jimmy Carter. Lots of stuff goes on we’ll never hear about. To get Kim to negotiate, it would be important that the army leaders were also killed. Kim has been given opportunities to appear more humane, such as the Olympics, photo-ops, release of hostages, etc. Grain of salt, of course.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/checkpoint/wp/2017/09/13/why-did-one-of-the-u-s-navys-most-advanced-subs-return-to-port-with-a-pirate-flag/?utm_term=.6c3ffccbd794
If it was at the high end of the estimate of 120 to 304 kt, the bomb was probably thermonuclear.
Probably, although the US tested a 500 Kt HEU implosion fission bomb:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ivy_King
At 60 kg of U, it was very wasteful of fissile material.
Things were much simpler back in the “good” ole days, we just set ’em off in the ocean!
The Trump effect lives!!!!
At least NK confirmed it is feasible to conduct mining and excavation work with nuclear bombs. Decades ago it was kicked around as an idea but now we have the real test.
The Soviets used nuclear explosives on construction projects.
RG: The USA’s Plowshare Program definitely proved a nuclear bomb can evacuate a very large hole. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Project_Plowshare I took the RERO (radiological emergency response) course at the Nevada Test site in the late ’70s and stood at the edge of the Sedan shot. It is a most impressive hole especially when you realize it was just one explosion. Tour guides would bet no one could hit the center of the crater with a thrown rock. None that tried could do it. As noted further down, some contamination via the chimney put the kibosh on the idea of using nukes to build a new Panama canal.
So, in other words they destroyed their nuclear site before negotiating terms. Brilliant!
Perhaps the explosion rendered their nuclear site unusable and that is what prompted them to come to the bargaining table.
They could however keep testing missiles. The Norks haven’t yet perfected their reentry system.
IMO Chinese pressure and the threat of US attack has at least temporarily interrupted their ballistic missile test program.
Their next test site has been assessed as high atmospheric riding on a ballistic missile to the edge of space.
Wo-Fat Kim-boy’s Foreign Minister actually threatened a high altitude burst over the Pacific.
Of course, this would likely generate a huge EMP burst, and trigger a strong military response from Japan and the US.
All very interesting but is it really germane to WUWTs core raison d’être?
Nuclear war would have some effect on WX, if not climate.
Keep them coming, Anthony!
I find the science very interesting!
The chimney of rubble collapsing into the detonation void of course is highly radioactive from fission daughter particle decay. Also in this debris is dust that contains the vaporized and deposited un-fissioned plutonium.
Probably 10 kilograms or more of Pu-239 mixed and re-deposited in the debris. Assuming the Pu pit was roughly 20 kg of Plutonium, and probably at best 1/3 fissioned into daughter nuclides, this leaves more than 10 Kg of Pu-239 with a half-life of 24,110 years. Thus due to forcing of explosive hot gasses into natural fissures and tunnels, the remaining, un-fissioned Pu is an extreme inhalation hazard for any mining attempt to work in the mountain. The high-level radioactive nuclides will decay over a few years, but the Pu-239 is there to stay for essentially forever.
If the test were a small thermonuclear device (fission-fusion-fission) rather than a big fission explosion, then there probably would have been less Pu and more HEU and DU. Typically an H-bomb gets about half its energy from fusion and half from fission, mainly in the DU jacket, but also in the fission trigger.
The 21-kt Fat Man used 14# (6.4 kg) of Pu. Modern core designs can contain eight or possibly even fewer pounds of Pu. The actual amount is classified.
The assessed ~150 Kt yield of the Sept 3, 2017 device suggests boosted fission. That is a D-T gas injection into the pit for which Kim claims fusion.
I think this is the reason China wants him out. The radiaton is a threat to them. They want to make sure that this will be fixed asap.
China doesn’t want Kim out, or at least doesn’t want North Korea to unite with the RoK. China and Russia both want Kim to keep threatening the US, but Xi has to play along with sanctions a little in order to avoid a trade war, or worse yet, suffer Chinese banks being cut off from the US dollar.
If China wanted Kim gone, he’d have been long gone.
If the WUWT site is overly diverse it may add value if multiple threads were added.
A lot of very interesting people contribute and comment on WUWT. I’ll bet there is a diverse skill and knowledge base, multiple threads may flush out some good stories.
One might guess that any nuclear test will destroy its own access tunnel, and compact any mountain under which it is carried out.
So, I don’t see anything remarkable about the geological outcome, and can’t imagine the collapse was unanticipated or has anything to do with “Rocket-man” Kim’s recent openings. That’s not to say he doesn’t have some other noxious idea.
Here’s a question for David Middleton: does nuclear debris such as from that test — now present in locations worldwide (including South Africa) — constitute a geological criterion for an Anthropocene age? :-)
That was some quick work, now they should set their sights on Kilauea.
The geologists might need the insights :)
Underground nuclear tests at Jackass Flats, Nevada would vaporize the underground rock, forming a cavity. Several minutes later the rock would cool and condense and the resulting vacuum would partially collapse the cavity, forming a sinkhole on the surface. Here is a Youtube video of the collapse:
I think what you are seeing in the video is not the blast itself, but the collapse several minutes later. The instrument package, which is directly over the blast hole and monitors the blast, is mounted on rails and is dragged off the site so it is not damaged by the collapse. It appears in the Youtube pictures that the instrument shed has already been taken away. The blast hole is sealed almost immediately after the blast to minimize atmospheric contamination. All the blast data needed for evaluation occurs in the first few milliseconds.
Some collapse would be expected in North Korea, but maybe it did not go exactly as anticipated.