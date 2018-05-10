A question for my readers

/ 36 mins ago May 10, 2018

First, let me say thanks for stopping by on a daily basis, your continued patronage of this website in the fight against climate fanaticism is always appreciated. I’m considering some changes to WUWT’s formatting in the upcoming months to help keep important stories online longer, but before I do that I need the readers to answer a question that I can’t answer myself by looking at visitor data.

The question is: how do you see this website in your browser?

There’s three possible ways; the gallery format and the linear format, or mobile. Depending on your screen resolution and browser window size, one of these three presentations is possible.

GALLERY VIEW:
(larger screens and full width browser windows)

Gallery View of WUWT

LINEAR VIEW:
(smaller screens and smaller browser windows)

MOBILE VIEW:

(On phones)

Please tell me which view you normally see:

Your answer will help me make WUWT better.

Thanks, Anthony

Advertisements

Related posts

36 thoughts on “A question for my readers

  3. I rarely come to the front page of the WUWT site, so I don’t have any preference between gallery and linear formats. I get email notifications of new articles, and I also subscribe via the Feedly news reader. So even though I rarely go directly to WUWT, I do manage to read half or more of the articles.

    Reply

  7. I would just like clear delineation between the important top billing stories, and the most recent, so that I do not inadvertently see the top story, and think that no newer articles have been added.

    Reply

  15. I get gallery or linear. If I zoom the website content, the page is linear. If not, it’s gallery. Depends on how large of type I need to comfortably read the screen and that varies from day to day. I use Safari.

    Reply

    • …and one small request….at least I hope it’s a small one!
      Can someone please clean out “tips and notes”?…..I can’t load it and it jumps around loading so much stuff you can’t leave any more

      Trying to leave this…

      National Association of Scholars just fried climate scientists a new one….

      https://www.thecollegefix.com/post/44834/

      Reply

  19. Gallery, but hardly ever see the home page — always have a particular post showing (along w/a bunch of tabs on other sites). I just put Firefox on “work offline” when away and/or computer sleeping.

    Reply

  21. I use Firefox with a 24″ screen. There is a top post then the next line is gallery then linear below that all the way down.

    Reply

  22. I don’t mind either format. I typically use MS Edge, or safari on a tablet. HTML5 is the way of the future, and possibly even an App.

    Reply

  23. I most often read starting with a notification in email, and click through to read the rest if the lede is interesting. What I see next depends on whether I’m reading email on my phone or PC, and these days I probably read about 50% on phone and 50% of PC. The ballot didn’t let me vote for two!

    Reply

  26. I have linear from Firefox and expand that to the full width of a 23″ monitor, then increase the font size because my eyesight is now so bad.
    Please fon’t use gray fonts or other low contrast hings like white on blue background, no matter how pretty look.

    Reply

  30. I have linear from Firefox and expand that to the full width of a 23″ monitor, then increase the font size because my eyesight is now so bad.
    Please fon’t use gray fonts or other low contrast hings like white on blue background, no matter how pretty it looks.

    Reply

Leave a Reply - if your comment doesn't appear right away, it may have been intercepted by the SPAM filter. Please have patience while our moderation team examines it.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s