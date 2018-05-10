First, let me say thanks for stopping by on a daily basis, your continued patronage of this website in the fight against climate fanaticism is always appreciated. I’m considering some changes to WUWT’s formatting in the upcoming months to help keep important stories online longer, but before I do that I need the readers to answer a question that I can’t answer myself by looking at visitor data.
The question is: how do you see this website in your browser?
There’s three possible ways; the gallery format and the linear format, or mobile. Depending on your screen resolution and browser window size, one of these three presentations is possible.
GALLERY VIEW:
(larger screens and full width browser windows)
LINEAR VIEW:
(smaller screens and smaller browser windows)
MOBILE VIEW:
(On phones)
Please tell me which view you normally see:
Your answer will help me make WUWT better.
Thanks, Anthony
36 thoughts on “A question for my readers”
I’d prefer gallery but Firefox gives me linear. And, I look at this site on my cell phone at times.
I use chrome browser on PC. Android mobile view most often.
Good question Anthony. Actually, when I use my mobile device I always use the WordPress App
I rarely come to the front page of the WUWT site, so I don’t have any preference between gallery and linear formats. I get email notifications of new articles, and I also subscribe via the Feedly news reader. So even though I rarely go directly to WUWT, I do manage to read half or more of the articles.
Gallery format, Chrome, either in the laptop screen or in a larger monitor.
I’m seeing Gallery on Firefox on iMac… Like it just fine.
Gallery. Thanks for all you do.
I would just like clear delineation between the important top billing stories, and the most recent, so that I do not inadvertently see the top story, and think that no newer articles have been added.
Gallery format, Chrome, laptop screen or larger home monitor.
Seeing Gallery view on Chrome but it used to be linear. I actually preferred the linear.
Just reduce your Chrome horizontal window size a bit, and it will reduce to linear.
Gallery, chrome
Gallery. Thanks for all your work on this front!
Gallery, Chrome
gallery
Gallery view, please…
Linear view on Chromium using Linux mint.
I get gallery or linear. If I zoom the website content, the page is linear. If not, it’s gallery. Depends on how large of type I need to comfortably read the screen and that varies from day to day. I use Safari.
Gallery
Linear using SeaMonkey.
gallery for me……I like it
…and one small request….at least I hope it’s a small one!
Can someone please clean out “tips and notes”?…..I can’t load it and it jumps around loading so much stuff you can’t leave any more
Trying to leave this…
National Association of Scholars just fried climate scientists a new one….
https://www.thecollegefix.com/post/44834/
Gallery, but hardly ever see the home page — always have a particular post showing (along w/a bunch of tabs on other sites). I just put Firefox on “work offline” when away and/or computer sleeping.
Using Chrome or Firefox, Gallery or Linear look identical.
I use Firefox with a 24″ screen. There is a top post then the next line is gallery then linear below that all the way down.
I don’t mind either format. I typically use MS Edge, or safari on a tablet. HTML5 is the way of the future, and possibly even an App.
I most often read starting with a notification in email, and click through to read the rest if the lede is interesting. What I see next depends on whether I’m reading email on my phone or PC, and these days I probably read about 50% on phone and 50% of PC. The ballot didn’t let me vote for two!
I most often view and respond on my iPad using Safari
Gallery.
I have linear from Firefox and expand that to the full width of a 23″ monitor, then increase the font size because my eyesight is now so bad.
Please fon’t use gray fonts or other low contrast hings like white on blue background, no matter how pretty look.
Gallery in Firefox and most sincere Thanks for all you do
Galery please
Via my iPhone browser
Gallery on Firefox. Thanks for keeping the site going
Gallery or mobile sir. Read your site multiple times daily