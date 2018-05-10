A question for my readers

First, let me say thanks for stopping by on a daily basis, your continued patronage of this website in the fight against climate fanaticism is always appreciated. I’m considering some changes to WUWT’s formatting in the upcoming months to help keep important stories online longer, but before I do that I need the readers to answer a question that I can’t answer myself by looking at visitor data.

The question is: how do you see this website in your browser?

There’s three possible ways; the gallery format and the linear format, or mobile. Depending on your screen resolution and browser window size, one of these three presentations is possible.

GALLERY VIEW:

(larger screens and full width browser windows)

LINEAR VIEW:

(smaller screens and smaller browser windows)

MOBILE VIEW:



(On phones)

Please tell me which view you normally see:

Your answer will help me make WUWT better.

Thanks, Anthony

