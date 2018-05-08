From the “let’s call it The Pause” department:
While the number of climate laws and policies worldwide has increased dramatically over the past 20 years, from just 72 in 1997 to 1,500 today, the pace of passing new legislation has recently significantly slowed, according to a new study. From the years 2009 to 2015, between 100 and 143 climate change laws were passed globally every year.
That number dipped in 2016 to 64, and then again dropped last year to just 36, according to the study…While having a body of existing policies and laws that cover “substantial ground” lessens the need for new legislation, “a sustained low level of legislative developments could be a sign for concern,” the study says.
The report was published on Monday as diplomats and environmentalists gathered in Bonn, Germany, to keep working on the rules governing the 2015 Paris climate accord, a landmark agreement aimed at combating climate change.
More at CBS News h/t to Marc Morano of Climate Depot
The study was written by Michal Nachmany and Joana Setzer and is available here
26 thoughts on “Study: Pace of new climate legislation has ‘slowed significantly’ – Warmists fret: ‘Could be a sign for concern’”
The left’s measure of success is how many new laws they can pass.
Let’s call it ‘The Second Age Of Enlightenment’.
People complain about gridlock in government. That’s music to my ears.
Or as I like to say, “Don’t just do something, stand there!”
Excellent :-)
Perhaps a negative rate of creating new climate change laws?
We can start by eliminating the Obama junk science EPA Endangerment Finding for CO2. It would count as a reduction (a negative rate contributor) and would simultaneously be a major positive for healthier plants and a healthier economy.
While the slackening of the rate of climate legislation may be regarded as a sign of gradual enlightenment what should be of concern is an apparently increasing rate of climate policies by organisations such as the World Bank.
Shouldn’t effectiveness be measured in what law is effective, not how many laws are enacted?
The a bizarre metric to be honest, let alone one to worry over.
It would be cause of celebration if the previous laws were subject to a sunset provision. But the topic is additionallaws. Aren’t the books becoming saturated with environmental regulations?
I’ll take notice when the <absolutenumber of climate laws are reduced, especially in the US.
Pruitt may be making a good start and explains the vitriol against him.
The vitriol against Pruitt seems to be well deserved. Just because a guy rolls back environmental legislation that doesn’t give him a free pass to break the ethics rules and squander taxpayer money. Swamp draining seems to have taken a vacation with this lot.
One of the wonderful things about living in Utah is that when laws do not work they get repealed. I just do not remember this ever happening California.
Probably because they can’t think of anything else that isn’t so absurd…they won’t even go there.
Ban candy corn…candy corn causes global warming
Leave the candy corn alone!
As the deplorables care factor and ideation approaches zero the global virtue signalling overlords hockey schtick apoplexy approaches infinity-
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/techandscience/earth-just-hit-a-terrifying-milestone-for-the-first-time-in-more-than-800000-years-and-it-could-be-bad-news-for-cities/ar-AAwYkNi
Trust me, I’ve computer modelled it and it’s all on my PC for the grandkiddies.
It’s a sad statement when it’s determined that lack of laws mean something’s wrong.
Let me see if I have this right, we are only making progress when we are passing new laws. Beyond that, progress can be measured by a raw count of how many laws are being passed. No attempt to measure whether these laws are actually doing anything. Raw numbers are all that matter.
Liberals are control freaks, so yes, quantity counts. The infinite series converges on totalitarianism.
In which all that is not prohibited is mandatory.
Hey stop muscling in on my turf. Who told you you could be a qualified Asymptotalogist? The nerve! There orta be a law against lay upstarts masquerading as the real deal at the commanding heights of séance.
Lawyers must live, if not, they die. And there’s a law against death of lawyers. Or will be.
Passing laws may actually increase the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere. Case in point: bicycle lanes that are virtually unused but cause automobile traffic jams.
In other news … there is increasing concern that there have been no new laws against murder passed this year. Does this mean that people don’t care about murder any more? Surely our legislators have taken their eyes off the ball. We’re all doomed.
Time to outlaw climate change laws.
Stoopid is as stoopid does….
Layman here but as yogi noted ‘it’s amazing what you can observe just by watching’ – or something like that.
I understand that volcano in Hawaii does spew out a considerable amount of sulfur but what about CO2? It is burning most anything in it’s path including cars and structures.