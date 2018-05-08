Study: Pace of new climate legislation has ‘slowed significantly’ – Warmists fret: ‘Could be a sign for concern’

From the “let’s call it The Pause” department:

While the number of climate laws and policies worldwide has increased dramatically over the past 20 years, from just 72 in 1997 to 1,500 today, the pace of passing new legislation has recently significantly slowed, according to a new study. From the years 2009 to 2015, between 100 and 143 climate change laws were passed globally every year.

That number dipped in 2016 to 64, and then again dropped last year to just 36, according to the study…While having a body of existing policies and laws that cover “substantial ground” lessens the need for new legislation, “a sustained low level of legislative developments could be a sign for concern,” the study says.

The report was published on Monday as diplomats and environmentalists gathered in Bonn, Germany, to keep working on the rules governing the 2015 Paris climate accord, a landmark agreement aimed at combating climate change.

More at CBS News h/t to Marc Morano of Climate Depot

The study was written by Michal Nachmany and Joana Setzer and is available here

Advertisements