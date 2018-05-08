Home Solar Loan Ripoff: UK Ombudsman Rules Potential Returns Were Misrepresented

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t JoNova – The UK financial ombudsman has ruled that a bank must rework a credit agreement for a home solar installation which was sold based on misleading information.
… Mr L told us he’d been ripped off by a company selling solar panels.
He explained he was told the panels would be “self-funding”. He’d used his savings to cover some of the costs of having the panels installed, and had signed up to a credit agreement to pay for the rest.
Mr L said he’d soon realised the panels weren’t saving him any money. He’d already complained to the credit provider, who didn’t agree that the benefits had been misrepresented. Mr L didn’t agree, and asked us to look into what had happened.
putting things right
Mr L told us that the salesperson promised his loan repayments would be totally covered by the benefits of his solar panel system – through “feed- in tariff” payments and the savings made on his electricity bills. He explained the salesperson said the solar panels were “better than free”. But in reality, there was a shortfall between what he was paying out and what he was getting back.
We looked at the paperwork Mr L had been given explaining the benefits he’d receive. The documentation wasn’t complete – and in our view, the information wasn’t clear. This meant Mr L would have been relying on what the installer told him, rather than on the paperwork, to understand what he was signing up to.
We then looked at what Mr L was actually getting back. We found that – instead of the situation being self-funding – he was nearly £1,000 a year out of pocket.
All in all, we decided there was clear evidence of misrepresentation on the installer’s part. And we didn’t think Mr L would have agreed to have the panels installed if he’d realised that, rather than being “self-funding”, the panels would actually leave him worse off.
We carefully considered how to put things right in Mr L’s individual circumstances.
In this case, it seemed Mr L was happy to have the solar panels, but was unhappy that they weren’t self-funding. Following our involvement, the credit provider offered to reduce the loan slightly – and to allow Mr L to keep the panels.
However, we didn’t think this was enough. We told the credit provider to rework the loan – so Mr L wouldn’t pay any more for the panels than the potential savings they’d make over the long term. …
Read more: April 2018 Ombudsman News Issue 144 (page 18)
This ruling potentially opens the way for redress for anyone in Britain who feels they were pressured into signing up for a solar installation loan which is returning less than the loan repayments. The ruling may even have implications for people in the USA, Australia or other countries with similar legal systems – courts sometimes take note of comparable rulings which occurred in foreign cases.
My suggestion – if you are in financial difficulties because of a loan for home solar products which have not delivered the promised returns, especially if you live in the UK, talk to your ombudsman or talk to a lawyer. Make sure you show them a copy of this ruling.
8 thoughts on “Home Solar Loan Ripoff: UK Ombudsman Rules Potential Returns Were Misrepresented”
This has been happening since the ‘solar on your rooftop free’ scams began in the United States. Wait until the subsidies dry up and the victims find out they are still liable for the initial installation costs. Worst yet, wait until they find out the lifespan of their panels is less than their loan payoff time and the fact that the upkeep isn’t included and can be substantial. California has legislation for approval, or not, that all new build residential housing includes solar panels. How’s that for shoving it down your throat? One gullible neighbor of mine went for solar panels on the promise it would reduce his electricity bills only to find out that the bills plus panel monthyl payments exceeded his previous expense!
What? Solar panels don’t last forever?
Outside Guelph Ontario (Canada) there is a windmill on a farm. It hasn’t turned in many years. The farmer doesn’t take it down. He lets it stand as a warning to others. People can see that it obviously isn’t working. Too bad that doesn’t work for solar panels.
Good to hear that at least one of these ‘renewables’ financial scammers has been nailed. Only a million or two to go…unless governments wake up and shut down the subsidies that enable these scams.
Selling solar PV in the UK??? really?
Are people really that ignorant?
(rhetorical, I know they are. The Climate Hustle proves it everyday)
Focusing a little sunshine on the dark side of unrealistic renewable energy claims is a good thing!
It’s not clear to me that the shyster salesperson actually worked for the credit company that was punished.
The misrepresenting sales-crook should have been punished as well.
Perhaps I’m being a bit cynical but, based on the ombudsman’s comments, it seems to me that Mr L liked the virtue signalling and boasting rights for his solar panels but didn’t want to pay for either with his own money. It seems he was happy when the panels didn’t cost him anything! The question in my mind is how much additional subsidy was being paid on Mr L’s behalf by hapless consumers due to the inflated feed-in tariffs? Just sayin’……
Phil RAe wrote:
“The question in my mind is how much additional subsidy was being paid on Mr L’s behalf by hapless consumers due to the inflated feed-in tariffs?”
The answer to your question Phil is “Beaucoup”!