A Look at the Shape of Temperature Change Over Time

Guest essay by Mark Fife
There are many times, when dealing with the analysis of real world data, looking at the average alone really doesn’t provide a complete picture of what is happening. Such is my problem with describing what the data contained in the GHCN data represents. If you look at the typical NOAA, NASA, or other graphs, including mine, you get the idea temperatures are all moving up or moving down in unison, as if temperatures everywhere were all moving together under the same set of influences. Nothing could be further from the truth.
It is true, there is some degree of “movement in unison”. However, much of the movement seen falls into one of the two categories below, often involving a combination of the two types shown. As in this illustration, the key factor in determining what is happening is the height at the apex of the curve. Each of these three curves represents the same number of subjects in the underlying population. However, the spread of the distributions is different. If you are familiar with statistics, you will understand the difference is in the standard deviation. The other factor here is the upper bound for the tail remains consistent. All three curves represent populations where 99.8% are below 3. The average does change, but the upper limit never moves.
To illustrate this, let’s look at a few charts. Each of these covers 1067 stations in the GHCN dataset reporting from 1920 to 2011. I have refined each station into 10 year rolling averages, so the charts show the years 1929 to 2011. Understand, this represents the average of ten preceding years.
Here is a video of the GHCN series:
For the complete times series from 1929 to 1911, visit my YouTube channel at the following link:
The decades represented by 1929 and 1996 are two of several which match the 1929 to 1911 average quite well.
The decades represented by 1939 and 2011 represent good examples of that unilateral spread. Notice the curve apexes are lower than the average curve apex. The upper and lower bounds on these curves are not much changed from the average curve. There is very little change in the number of stations falling at 2.25° and -1.75° for the entire period.
Finally, the decade represented by 1968 is a good example of a reduced spread in the data. Again, the lower bound on the curve is still -1.75°, however the upper bound is reduced to about 1.5°.
Understanding what this means requires understanding the basic facts. At all times there are 1067 stations being represented. The “area’ under the curve is exactly the same for each curve. In every 10-year average, 99.7% of the stations fall within 2.25° and -1.75° of their 1920 – 2011 average. These basic facts never change. Likely, all we are seeing are the affects of cold and warm periods within the US due to Atlantic and Pacific oscillations. This is unavoidable because the clear majority of long term data comes from the US. There is just not sufficient long term, unbiased data from anywhere else to make any reasonable estimate.
Below is a table of countries showing the number of stations used in this study along with the average, max, and min annual change in temperatures.
|Row Labels
|Stations
|Average Annual Slope
|Max Annual Slope
|Min Annual Slope
|Australia
|16
|0.009
|0.021
|-0.008
|Austria
|2
|0.014
|0.015
|0.014
|Belgium and Luxemborg
|1
|0.014
|0.014
|0.014
|Canada
|33
|0.021
|0.198
|-0.080
|Czech Republic
|1
|0.022
|0.022
|0.022
|Estonia
|1
|0.009
|0.009
|0.009
|Finland
|1
|0.007
|0.007
|0.007
|Germany
|11
|0.015
|0.029
|-0.051
|Greenland [Denmark]
|1
|0.019
|0.019
|0.019
|Hungary
|1
|0.007
|0.007
|0.007
|Kazakhstan
|1
|0.033
|0.033
|0.033
|Netherlands
|3
|0.009
|0.014
|0.005
|Puerto Rico [United States]
|1
|0.012
|0.012
|0.012
|Russia
|10
|0.000
|0.015
|-0.015
|Spain
|2
|-0.031
|0.020
|-0.082
|Switzerland
|4
|0.014
|0.017
|0.009
|Ukraine
|2
|0.022
|0.030
|0.015
|United Kingdom
|1
|0.007
|0.007
|0.007
|United States
|974
|0.008
|0.163
|-0.220
|Uzbekistan
|1
|0.006
|0.006
|0.006
|Grand Total
|1067
|0.009
|0.198
|-0.220
29 thoughts on “A Look at the Shape of Temperature Change Over Time”
Pretty cool.
Here’s my favorite graph, from over at the Deplorable Climate Science Blog.
.
I am surprised the adjustments graph hasn’t been made the subject of a lawsuit in the US by at a minimum industries seeking regulatory relief. This is pretty strong evidence that a significant mathematical error exists in the NOAA USHCN data processing software.
Adjustments should not show bias/skew over time. Rather they should show a random distribution because errors are randomly distributed.
Since errors are randomly distributed, the adjustments to these should cluster around zero. But from the graph we see that is not true. Thus there is a very high chance that what we are seeing is not the result of an error in the data. Rather there must be an error in the data processing methods.
ferdberple,
One should also reasonably expect that modern data are superior to historical data and therefore require less adjustment. What’s wrong with this picture?
Or, conveniently, that historical data was skewed HIGH, and modern temperatures are skewed LOW, that’s a statistical winner …..
“What’s wrong with this picture?”
A lot.
https://realclimatescience.com/all-temperature-adjustments-monotonically-increase/
“a significant mathematical error exists in the NOAA USHCN data processing software.”
Error?
Mais,Non, mon ami. There is no error.
Figures don’t lie. Liars figure.
Lies
Damned lies
Statistics
Computer models.
Clyde, there is less adjustment for modern data. For example, 2017 is about +0.3F while 1900 is around -1.3F.
This is not to say that any of the adjustments are valid.
The only legitimate excuse I can think of is a change in the height of the observer. Where a thermometer at a fixed height, read by a shorter person would give a higher reading than a taller person. If humans are getting taller, then the past would be biased high, the present biased low..
Yes, and GISSTEMP
https://data.giss.nasa.gov/gistemp/tabledata_v3/GLB.Ts+dSST.txt
has published their latest GLOBAL Land-Ocean Temperature Index to include March 2018 and compared to last month’s issue current to February, a total of 458 changes were made.
Kinda just warms your heart to know that our government scientists are hard at work doesn’t it (-:
I’d put up the link to last month’s issue if there was one. You have to remember to save these things each month if you want to do any sort of comparison. GISSTEMP it seems doesn’t want us to know what they’ve been busy doing. Dunno, maybe they’ve got page somewhere with the history – but if they do, I don’t know where to find it.
Good chart RH. From the above report 91% of the USHCN stations are in the USA. Urban Heat Island anyone? The correction should be reversely inclined. Makes one wonder what is actually happening with the temperture.
Yes, I’ve often thought the same thing. The on time, minuscule and wholly inadequate UHI “adjustment” SHOULD be making those “data” adjustments (an oxymoron to begin with) look quite different.
I also don’t think they should be “adjusting” DATA in the first place since what you’re left with is no longer “DATA” at all – it is a bunch of guesswork, assumptions, and wild guesses, as “educated” as those doing the “adjusting” think they are. DATA is WHAT YOU OBSERVED, period. Whether you believe it to be perfect or flawed, it IS what was observed when the measurement was taken. All the efforts to “correct” it do nothing of the sort, since it is IMPOSSIBLEi to know what the “correct” OBSERVATION *was* in the past. The only thing actually KNOWN is what was actually observed and recorded, nothing more. If they think the data is incorrect, they should simply be applying the appropriate ERROR bars, and let the truth be seen (i.e., BOTH what the “observation” was and what the range of ERROR was).
And since the “climate science” field is such a festering sewer of corruption, groupthink, circular reasoning and confirmation bias, I have exactly ZERO confidence that the “adjustments” are anything more than the “adjusters” seeking to make the so-called “data” match their pre-conceived conclusions (whether consciously or unconsciously).
RH
On the global scale, land adjustments may go some way towards explaining why the post-1975 warming on the land was so much greater than the oceans. In the early twentieth century, the warming rates of land and oceans were pretty much in line. Below is my comparison of the Hadley Center data sets.
The reason for the reported global warming in 1975-2014 being greater than the for the period 1910-1944 is due to the land warming. Yet land only covers 30% of the Earth’s surface
I found a similar divergence is in the NOAA data sets.
https://manicbeancounter.com/2018/04/01/hadcrut4-crutem4-and-hadsst3-compared/
I would like to see how the ‘global’ phenomenon of CO2 forcing has manifested in the temperatures of the Azores.
The Azores have a very stable daily temperature range (10 degrees F) that annually slides within a narrow window. How should we expect an increased CO2 forcing to manifest itself in the Azores’ temperature charts? Does the daily low occur at a later time? Is there a shift in the annual window of temperature ranges?
If no temperature changes can be teased out of the Azores’ records, I propose we use those temperatures as a global proxy. Yes, I understand that the Azores temperatures are completely dependent upon their location in the Atlantic where ocean and humidity are in control.
BINGO !
The average of 49 and 51 is 50 and the average of 1 and 99 is also 50 or as Dixy Lee Ray put it, “Be careful of averages, the average person has one breast and one testicle”
Actually slightly less, especially if you discount the triple breasted whore of Eroticon VI….:-)
http://hitchhikers.wikia.com/wiki/Eccentrica_Gallumbits
Put your head in the oven and your feet in the freezer. On average, you are comfortable.
Does the movement from 0 to +ve numbers or -ve numbers indicate the direction of coming temperatures?
0 to +ve tend to indicate cooling, while 0 to -ve indicating warming?
Perhaps not…
cool tool, but it seems to me you could use it to tell a bigger story. Are there any changes over time in spread. Granted, you give a few examples of how a couple of years demonstrate the average, but what are the curves doing over time.
I must be missing something, but I do not see any explanation of what is actually being measured here. In the video, on the y-axis the units suggest an average between 200 and 250. 200 and 250 what??? I thought we were measuring temperatures. In the table near the bottom, the units are average annual “slope” or change in temperature. For the entire group/period that average is 0.009. Okay, I can fathom that number. But what does it have to do with the distributions shown in the video?
I often assume I know what I am talking about and so everyone should. Yes, the left hand scale is number of stations. That would be out of 1067 total. So what you are seeing is the spread of temperature range in terms of number of stations.
Mark–
How did you select the 1067 stations?
I use only stations continuously reporting for a chosen period of time. I select stations based upon that criteria.
I download all the data into a SQL database and use queries to select, sort, and organize the data. In this case the query inputs are start year and end year. It then calculates the number of years by end year – start year +1. It then creates an index table listing all stations reporting during those years and a count of years reported and out puts a table with only stations meeting the criteria. For example, enter start year as 1900 and end year as 2011 it pulls a list of 490 stations all reporting 112 years starting in 1900.
That index table serves as the selection criteria for additional queries to summarize the data.
The shorter the time frame selected, the more stations you get. Hence I selected 1920 to 2011 and that pulled 1067 stations.
Using an SQL database is why I can devise ways of looking at the data and very quickly process the information accordingly.
I have used this tool to crunch through a number of different data sets. I don’t mix data sets because there is too much duplication of information. However, you find most of the same problems in all data sets. Too few stations run from 1900 to the latest years covered. Even few go back further. The GHCN data has the most I stations meeting that criteria I have seen. It also holds far less junk data. Still, the number of stations covering just 1 year is substantial. Those covering 5 years or less make up 16% of the stations. 10 years or less make up 29%. 20 years or less make up 46%. Most of the short run stations are the newer ones.
Additionally, many stations have huge gaps. Often the gaps are larger than the years covered.
And of course much of the data appears to be bad. But that is hard to call. Stations far to the north will show big downward swings in temperature from time to time. I have run smoothing algorithms to take those questionable numbers out and the bottom line is they do not affect the averages enough to be important. So long as you are looking at 400 or more stations.
Okay, so we are looking an average number of stations, with a distribution. But I must be dense. What does that have to do with temperature. I still do not get what the distribution curves are actually telling us (well, me). So in any year the average number of stations is … say 220. So? You offer this explanation:
“Understanding what this means requires understanding the basic facts. At all times there are 1067 stations being represented. The “area’ under the curve is exactly the same for each curve. In every 10-year average, 99.7% of the stations fall within 2.25° and -1.75° of their 1920 – 2011 average. These basic facts never change. Likely, all we are seeing are the affects of cold and warm periods within the US due to Atlantic and Pacific oscillations.”
Well, what I am seeing is that some years the distribution may be narrower, and with a higher average (peak). Some years the distribution is a little to the left or a little to the right of the average for all years. How would the PDO or AMO explain such differences, and what does this tell us about what people really want to know about whether temperature is rising or falling over the last century or more?
I apologize for being so dense.
Basil
Here’s another telling graph. It’s an oldie, but goodie:
.
That graph is really not fair….in 1990 they had to eliminate old stations that had a cold bias…….
Yes, comparing temperatures (or any other climatic variable) by quantiles to characterize changes in the entire cumulative distribution (cdf) should be the statistical analysis of choice. Quantile regression should be a tool used by more atmospheric scientists.
It is my honor and pleasure to formally announce a new unequivocal hard Geological observational paradox.
It is an observational fact that there was been an unexplained 200% increase in mid-ocean seismic activity period B for the entire planet as compared to period A.
The earth’s mid-seismic activity has abruptly dropped back down to the lower activity in period B.
Period A: 1979 to 1995
Period B :1996 to 2016 (More than 200% increase in mid-ocean seismic activity)
The observed changes in mid-ocean seismic activity are orders of magnitude too large and too fast for all of the current geological mechanisms to explain. The observations are a hard paradox. (No possible alternatives, the solution is forced from the observations).
The assumed energy input for the mantel and core (radioactivity, material phase change, reactions) cannot physically change in that time scale/entire planet and even if they did change could not appreciably change temperatures to affect mid-ocean seismic activity for the entire planet.
It is physical impossible for the current standard geological model (and its assumptions) to explain the sudden and astonishingly large increase and decrease in mid-ocean seismic activity.
As noted in the paper below, increase in mid-ocean seismic activity closely correlates with ocean temperature changes for the entire period.
It is interesting that there had been a massive increase (200% average) in mid-ocean seismic activity for the entire warming period (1996 -2016) as compared to the cold period (1979 to 1995).
The spikes in mid-ocean seismic activity highly correlate with increased Arctic temperatures and El Niño events.
There has been a sudden drop in mid-ocean seismic activity. Based on analysis of the record, there is a two-year lag in time from when the change in mid-ocean seismic activity occurred and when there was a change in planetary temperatures.
h/t to the NoTricks Zone.
http://notrickszone.com/#sthash.BlxTY2Yc.EpayRG49.dpbs
https://www.omicsonline.org/open-access/have-global-temperatures-reached-a-tipping-point-2573-458X-1000149.pdf
I have come to believe that temperatures alone mean very little. All the analyses, re-examinations, adjustments, re-adjustments to adjustments, refinements in statistical methods, and so forth also mean very little, if the fundamental input into those methods is ill conceived.