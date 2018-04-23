Study: California to get “climate whiplash” between drought and floods

Increase in biblical 40 days and 40 nights rain events forecast to increase.

From the “models are always accurate in climateland for the next 80 years” department comes this claim of “weather, er, climate whiplash”.

According to the study published today, California will zigzag between droughts and floods which will become more intense and more frequent in the coming decades unless global emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases are checked. Study authors point to the fact that California has already experienced a rapid rise in such “whiplash” events – going from a record multi-year drought between 2012 and 2016, to heavy flooding in the winter of 2016-17. Apparently, that’s a sure sign of “whiplash”.

According to the authors, the situation will worsen as the global climate alters due to mankind’s voracious burning of coal, oil, and gas for energy. Gosh.

Their models project that wet-to-dry extremes in California could double under a worst-case scenario in which fossil fuel emissions continue growing until 2100. The researchers projected a 25-percent rise in the frequency of so-called whiplash events for northern California this century, and up to 100 percent in the south of the state.

They mention a disaster on the scale of the 1862 “Great Flood” was likely to occur at least once between now and 2060 and would “probably lead to considerable loss of life and economic damages approaching a trillion dollars,”. Ooof! Sounds like they’ll need more taxes to foot the bill in the future.

The models say multiple such events were “plausible” until 2100. But, the researchers don’t explain how such extreme events could happen in 1862 without the help of “global warming”.

The study:

Increasing precipitation volatility in twenty-first-century California

Daniel L. Swain, Baird Langenbrunner, J. David Neelin & Alex Hall

Abstract

