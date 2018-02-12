Another benefit of global warming – less lightning

From the UNIVERSITY OF EDINBURGH: Lightning storms less likely in a warming planet, study suggests
Lightning may strike less often in future across the globe as the planet warms, a scientific study suggests.
The research forecasts a 15 per cent drop in the average number of lightning flashes worldwide by the turn of this century, if global temperatures are in the top range of forecasts.
A drop in the incidence of lightning strikes could impact on the frequency of wildfires, especially in tropical regions.
It could also lower the incidence of lightning strikes to infrastructure and affect how greenhouse gases in the atmosphere contribute to climate change.
Scientists from the Universities of Edinburgh and Leeds and Lancaster University used a newly devised method to calculate the likely incidence of lightning flashes from storm clouds.
Unlike traditional calculations of lightning flashes at the global scale, which are based on the height of clouds, their approach takes into account the movement of tiny ice particles that form and move within clouds. Electrical charges build up in these ice particles, and in cold water droplets and soft hail formed inside clouds. These are discharged during storms, giving rise to lightning flashes and thunder. Scientists estimate there are 1.4 billion lightning flashes each year around the world.
The latest results, accounting for a 5C rise in global average temperatures by the year 2100, show that on average lightning flashes are less likely in future, in contrast to previous studies.
Scientists previously verified their method by applying it to current conditions. The research, published in Nature Climate Change, was funded by the Natural Environment Research Council.
Dr Declan Finney of the University of Leeds, formerly of the University of Edinburgh, who carried out the study, said: “This research questions the reliability of previous projections of lightning, and encourages further study into the effects of climate change on cloud ice and lightning.”
Professor Ruth Doherty, of the University of Edinburgh’s School of Geosciences, said: “This research expands our current knowledge of climate change impacts on lightning and suggests that in a warmer world, the incidence of lightning is likely to decrease.”
Professor Oliver Wild, Of Lancaster University, said: “The results provide new insight into the likely impacts of lightning on future atmospheric composition and climate.”
The finding is interesting, and contradictory some claims of increased severe weather that is expected due to warming. Usually, lighting frequency and intensity increases with thunderstorm magnitude, and large thunderstorms are more likely to produce torrential rainfall (flash flooding), destructive downburst winds, large hail, and tornadoes.
27 thoughts on “Another benefit of global warming – less lightning”
This study has to be wrong. There can be absolutely no benefit to global warming.
This has been decreed by the Grande Apostles, like Al Gore and his Majesty Michael Mann.
Someone will spin this as a negative.
The children aren’t going to know what lightning is. Think of the children!
All these “studies” have weasel words like “may” or “could” or “might”, but that indicates settled science.
Those are the buzz words for “we need additional research money”
I’m thinking of the basic question “is there more cumulo nimbus build-up and subsequent lightning on hot days or cold days?” Basic issues like that make me skeptical of these kinds of reports.
My first thought too
Will the silliness ever end? In all fairness, cloud to cloud strikes and sprites show up in the lightning stats and send the numbers askew, and they far outnumber the ground hits!
If the secular warming/cooling is controlled by the 800 year Jose cycle (the millenial cycle), and the Jose cycle caused the Maunder Minimum, then 400 years after the Maunder, the warming phase should be over and, guess what, that took place in the year 2000. I’m looking for gradual secular cooling for the next 400 years.
In a lifetime at sea I have found that there are far more thunderstorms in the tropics than in temperate latitudes.
And anyway, who sensible thinks that there will be a 5C increase in temperature by 2100?
Sorry, the above was meant to be a comment, not a reply to pochas94.
Are you expecting to be around for 400 years?
While it is fairly obvious there are benefits from warming, I remain sceptical of any predictions of what future weather looks like either on the positive or negative side since we really don’t understand most of the dynamics.
“Scientists estimate there are 1.4 billion lightning flashes each year around the world.”
And everyone who lives in Florida knows that 83% of those only hit golf courses.
If I had a dollar for every climate prediction…….
A new method…verified by applying it to current conditions. CO2, it now controls the flow electrons.
Seems this would be a significant hit to the nitrogen cycle.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
But are we really going to get a “5C rise in global average temperatures by the year 2100“?
Isn’t 5° greater than that of RCP8.5?
[Representative Concentration Pathways of the IPCC]
Is this a backdoor attempt to admit that a warmer world will mean fewer big storms?
Lightning strikes play a role in fixing nitrogen. Less lightning could mean that farmers need to apply more nitrogen to their fields.
‘Farmers of the poor countries hardest hit’
‘Women and children to suffer as natural nitrogen disappears’
‘Scientists have discovered a significant drop in naturally occurring nitrous oxide. This finding, which was heroically found in the University of Edinborough, forces us to rethink our carbon emissions. Skeptics have long insisted that increase of the atmospheric greenhouse gasses increase crop yields. While this might add up to the productivity in the first world, the new results show that developing countries will need to buy incrasing amounts of expensive artificial fertilizers. These will put the farmers in the third world, often women, between a rock and a hard place, placing a burden to those children whose education depends on if their labour is needed at the fields.’
In the meantime don’t rely on your electronic navigation instruments!
“…in contrast to previous studies…”
Shocking.
5C by 2100! That makes the whole paper fantasy. This is so typical. I’d take a bet that they tried 1.5C first and moved up until they could tease some imaginary signal from completely fabricated (invalidated models) “data”. one of those noise generated hockey sticks turned upside down. No joke here. It was done by Mann with a contaminated (Tiljander Lake proxy that the original researcher who developed it, advised it was contaminated) lake mud proxy from Finnland.
McIntyre, a very thorough statistician, detected that it was also used upside down. In updated papers by Mann, he still retained the proxy and upside down. Mac became the world’s best proxy climate scientist, simply by finding so many errors and improper uses of statistics and invalid proxies. He even personally collected update data from a species of pine, to show it was totally unreliable as a proxy. Mann argued it was too expensive to mount an expedition to update. McIntyre responded that he would start at a Starbucks at breakfast and be back by lunch at the same shop. You guessed it. He did just that. The big result was, after retraction and withdrawals because of errors (no one acknowledged Mac for this, surprise surprise) that use of proxies have become fewer, more careful, and they use statistical methods more acceptable to McIntyre.
I’d also take a bet that, with business as usual, we will not attain a 2100 temp greater than double the 0.8 we’ve had since 1880. Of course, I’d have to also double my age to collect, malheureusement!
Just as I was getting over computers and people calling themselves scientists predicting the average temperature of the earth a hundred years from now, someone is now predicting lightning strikes? I am sorry, researchers in Florida have been studying lightning for decades and still don’t fully understand it, so how can anyone make a prediction for some decades in the future.
I had an acquaintance who grew up in an area of Montana characterized by dry-land farming. During her youth, an increasing number of farmers drilled wells so that they could irrigate their acreage and increase crop yields. She said that afternoon thunderstorms, once an extremely rare event, became a daily occurrence. My conclusion is this: as the area of land that is irrigated for agriculture increases, the number of afternoon thunderstorms will as well. A warming world should result in an increased number of thunderstorms, don’t you think?
Let’s see … a 5C warmer world, modeled with no direct simulation of thunderstorms, will produce fewer lightning strikes, which only occur, by definition, in thunderstorms. What if, instead, we realize that the 5C warmer world is implausible, precisely BECAUSE of what thunderstorms do with heat. We readily observe as the lightning flashes, the thunder roars, and the torrents of rain come down, that heat is being blasted upward at impressive rates.
OH NO! Our children won’t know what lightning is!