Trust me, I am a nobel laureate

Guest essay by Chris Morrison
There has been a fresh outbreak of climate scare activists awarding themselves fake Nobel prizes
Dr Peter Stott, the scientific strategic head of climate monitoring in Britain’s Met Office, claims on his cv that he is a “co-recipient” of the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize.
Dr Stott hit the headlines last month with the widely reported claim that 2017 was one of the hottest on record without an El Nino.
Since these records consist mainly of imprecise temperature measurements mixed with copious amounts of “proxy” data and stirred with a great deal of smoothing and man-made guesses, the claim needs to be treated with proper skepticism. Falsely claiming to be a recipient of a Nobel prize would not seem to help the cause either. Needless, to say scientific skepticism was in short supply after Dr Stott spoke, The BBC led the way by failing to ask why anyone should believe climate studies based on computer models when they have been almost uniformly wrong over the last three decades.
The “I’m a Nobel prize winner” scam started in 2007 when the United Nation’s IPCC was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize (a political award separate from all other Nobels). Suddenly the cvs of numerous climate activists were padded with references to winning a Nobel (often minus the Peace bit) on the grounds that they had contributed to the IPPC climate reports.
The most notorious was Michael Mann, of hockey stick and Climategate fame, who in the course of an American libel case suggested that it was one thing to engage in discussion about debatable topics but it was “quite another to attempt to discredit consistently validated scientific research through the professional and personal defamation of a Nobel Prize recipient”.
By 2012, it seems the IPCC had had enough, deafened maybe by the thunderous laughter that greeted every fake claim. It noted:
“The prize was awarded to the IPCC as an organization, and not to any individual associated with the IPCC. Thus it is incorrect to refer to any IPCC official or scientists who worked on IPCC reports, as a Nobel laureate or Nobel Prize winner”.
The weather forecasting Met Office and the BBC have long been propagandists for the global warming alarm. In 2006 the BBC held a seminar composed largely of climate activists that recommended the science of human induced climate change was “settled” and little attention should be taken to given to those who approach the issue with a skeptical view. That decision seems to have prompted the writer Clive James to note recently that the state broadcaster “has spent ten years unplugged from a vital part of the global intellectual discussion, with an increasing air of provincialism as the inevitable result”.
30 thoughts on “Trust me, I am a nobel laureate”
Can’t decide …..delusion or desperation …..
But…all his friends are doing it.
Great article, I wonder how many others associated with the IPCC have claimed the Nobel Prize based on the IPCC getting the Nobel Peace Prize??
” I wonder how many others associated with the IPCC”
Quite an early claimant was Dr Fred Singer, based on his having volunteered as a reviewer of IPCC reports.
Here is his bio for an article in the Sun, May 23, 2008.
Re Nick Stokes:
**Quite an early claimant was Dr Fred Singer, based on his having volunteered as a reviewer of IPCC reports.**
You have to do better than that Nick. There is more sarcasm in that remark than a claim. Notice Fred did not say he was a co-recipient with IPCC. Fred has done work. Gore just makes unsubstantiated claims.
“sarcasm in that remark than a claim”
It wasn’t a remark. It was one of the few points made in a bio in the New York Sun. Here’s the complete bio:
“Mr. Singer, a professor emeritus of Environmental Sciences at the University of Virginia, is the former director of the U.S. Weather Satellite Service. As a reviewer of IPCC reports, he shares the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize with Al Gore. His most recent book is “Unstoppable Global Warming — Every 1500 Years.”|
So which bits are sarcastic? How can you tell?
He rather liked the accolade. Here are some other occurrences:
bio for talk, June 2008
Bio for IBD op-ed, April 2009.
OK. I’m a Nobel prize winner too.
We should all get our own peace of this prize. Or was that piece?
Do you live in the EU? 2012 Nobel Prize awarded to EU You have just as good a claim as Dr. Michael Mann.
But 1999 was not an El Nino year. And it was about 0.1F cooler than 1997 at 62.45F, which was warmer than 2017’s 58.51F.
UCAR/NCAR still claim that Trenberth is a Nobel winner: http://www.cgd.ucar.edu/staff/trenbert/
Yikes
2017 was a year without an El Nino. Barely.
Regardless, the heat pulse from an El Nino trails the El Nino that caused it.
“computer models when they have been almost uniformly wrong”…….almost?
Can someone name one time they were right?…I know of none
Well Latitude they haven’t been “uniformly” wrong. Some are more wronger than others.
Yes, they cover a wide sweep of wrongness.
Nobel’s ceased to mean much once the globalists began handing them out to those furthering their agenda. Obamit, Algore, Kissinger come to mind.
Remove the bad apples and the rest of the bushel is good.
cheap tricks for fakers to gain legitimacy: give awards.
that gives the impression of being an arbiter of quality.
psst- wanna buy a dr of divinity degree? u can put it on your resume that you’re divine. cheap, online.
Well, taking full note of this thread’s above sturm & drang, you have to admit watching warmists grub & grovel for self-anointed “co-recipient” Nobel honors (even after the UN explicitly told them there was no such thing) is just plain funny,
I think 97% of people would agree with that.
The science is settled.
According to my “computer model” I have over $500 Million in investments, live on a boat in the tropics, have all my hair, am 6’4” tall and am married to a beautiful Blonde, well endowed both fiscally and physically. There’s a difference between illusion and reality…
Just talk to my wife .. Morgan Fairchild
Wasn’t the whole EU awarded the prize too?
I’m not a co-recipient of a Nobel prize but I did stay in a Holiday Inn last night.
I think the lady i was with was some sort of prize winner too!
Gentlemen may cry peace, peace, but there is no peace.
I just wonder why IPCC didn’t issue some sort of “outstanding contribution to IPCC work resulting in the Peace Nobel Price award” certificate to relevant participants.
I guess they failed to reach consensus about who would deserve it, or not.
Note the Mr Nobel himself made squillions from the invention of explosives (mostly used for quarrying and construction, but also war), something my chemistry professor said has caused more suffering to humanity than probably any other invention. From the money had made from patenting explosives, he set up the Nobel prizes.
There is a book called ‘A Most Damnble Invention’ I think which tells the story.