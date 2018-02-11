Claim: Canadian PM Tried to Please Everyone on Climate Policy

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Globe and Mail reporter Campbell Clark suggests Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is being attacked on all sides, thanks to his efforts to try to please everyone, to develop Canadian energy and fight climate change at the same time.
Trudeau has the country’s only viable policy for climate change and pipelines
Campbell Clark
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thought he’d struck a middle-ground political balance on pipelines and climate policy, but it looks like the centre is getting harder to hold.
The problem for Canadians is that the centre is the only viable path.
B.C. Premier John Horgan is threatening to block the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. The three main leadership candidates for Ontario’s Progressive Conservative Party are promising to dump the party’s pledge to adopt a carbon tax. Jason Kenney, Leader of Alberta’s United Conservatives, pledges to kill that province’s carbon tax if he is elected – and polls suggest he probably will be.
All of that is a mounting challenge to Mr. Trudeau’s formula. He had staked out the political middle by promising Canadians they could have both things at once: He’d get resources to market, approving at least one new oil pipeline, but also act on climate change, including putting a price on carbon.
Now, he’s getting attacked from both sides – accused of failing to stop B.C.’s threats to block Trans Mountain, and from the other end of the spectrum of buckling under to the oil industry and sacrificing the environment.
…
Read more (paywalled): https://www.theglobeandmail.com/opinion/trudeau-has-the-countrys-only-viable-policy-for-climate-change-and-pipelines/article37935376/
What a surprise – try to please everybody, end up pleasing nobody.
It’s the same old story….. everyone wants to go to heaven but nobody wants to die. However, Trudeau’s approach so far is he would prefer more people to die and only the anointed go to heaven.
Justin is just a pretty air-headed puppet. Good for TV with a script. He said yes to one pipeline project because he was told to but knew that, thanks to his allies, it would probably not get done. He said no to others.
What passes for his brain is his handler, Gerald Butts. Here’s a sanitized description of him:
http://ottawacitizen.com/news/politics/the-man-behind-the-curtain-why-gerald-butts-is-trudeaus-most-trusted-adviser
As they say, Justin loves Butts.
If we had some ham, we could have ham and eggs, if we had some eggs….
How about Bob and Doug McKenzie?
Leaders take hard positions and often the difficult path.
No matter which side of those issues you fall, you can be assured Justin Trudeau is no leader for Canada, right or left.
I suffered from the fires in Montana for there was so much CO2 in the air. I almost had to go to the hospital for Oxygen. There were so much gas fuel fumes in Havana Cuba air, by the end of the day, my B and B smelled like it was mopped with gasoline. Gag!
I began to think about our Chemistry Tables. Helium is lighter than Nitrogen and Oxygen. Years ago I studied Carbon and if I remember right, Carbon is about six-times heavier than Nitrogen and Oxygen and CO2 for example needs the two oxygen to float around awhile rather than dropping straight to the ground.
So, I wonder, even though threatened with a hanging and having cigarette butts dumped in my driveway for my Letters to the Editor, and, one guy tried to steal my decades of work, when are the Man-Made Global Warming Alarmists going to hang it up and start doing some research?
Paul Pierett
Amazing how Canadians fret about “Global Warming.” Guess this winter wasn’t cold enough?
Canadians are so against the oil industry but still want to have their gasoline and air travel. Justin especially.
He is proud of having spent most of his time flying first class to more than 100 countries.
Ought to be some prize responses over at SDA!
This is why the smart diplomats wait until the war is over. Taking the middle ground just gets you shot at by all sides.
The only thing that drives Trudeau is his Narcissism. Every prouncement he makes is as if he practises in front of the mirrors wall..to..wall at the re..modelled 23 Sussex Drive [Canada’s Prime Minister’s residence]. If you don’t believe me, just watch every video and look at every published pic.
Trudeau loves Butts and it is reciprocated?
Is this Scuttle..Butt, Just..in Time.??