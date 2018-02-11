Robert De Niro: USA is suffering “Temporary Insanity” on Climate

/ 46 mins ago February 11, 2018
Actor Robert De Niro

Actor Robert De Niro. By Georges Biard, CC BY-SA 3.0, Link

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Willie Soon; Actor Robert De Niro speaking at the Dubai World Government Summit stated “We don’t like to say we are a ‘backward’ country”, and accused the USA of suffering “temporary insanity” on climate change.

De Niro: US suffering from ‘temporary insanity’ on climate change

BY REBECCA SAVRANSKY – 02/11/18 12:15 PM EST

Actor Robert De Niro said the U.S. was suffering from “temporary insanity” on climate change, adding the country would eventually be cured when it votes out its “dangerous leader.”

He cited comments from Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) head Scott Pruitt that cast doubt on whether global warming is harmful to humans.

“I am talking about my own country, the United States of America. We don’t like to say we are a ‘backward’ country so let’s just say we’re suffering from a case of temporary insanity,” he said at Dubai’s World Government Summit.He added that the U.S. would “eventually cure itself by voting our dangerous leader” out of the White House, meaning President Trump.

Read more: http://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/373337-de-niro-backward-us-suffering-from-temporary-insanity-on

The Dubai World Government Summit is described on its webpage as … an international knowledge exchange platform at the intersection of government, futurism, technology and innovation. Each year, government officials, policy-makers, thought leaders, and private sector trailblazers come together to explore the future of government in the coming decades led by the advancements of mankind. …

De Niro’s apparent contempt for the USA is maybe something to think about next time you are considering paying your hard-earned to see a Robert De Niro movie. The star actor seems to think the USA is “backward”.

Advertisements

Related posts

27 thoughts on “Robert De Niro: USA is suffering “Temporary Insanity” on Climate

  7. The problem here is why would an actor be asked to contribute to this event. He has none of the skills that are described. It is pure politics and a sad commentary on the event.

    I imagine DeNiro gets all of his news from leftist media sources. He is simply repeating what he thinks is true. He is obviously not smart enough to know he is being brainwashed.

    Reply

  10. Actors, sports figures, “reality stars”, or anyone famous for the their social contribution to society (and nothing more) are the chosen spokespeople for the Climate Change meme because 1. They are easily manipulated to the latest cause by slathering them with superlatives about their impact on people. 2. They exist in elite bubbles and think it will shower them with redeeming substance 3. There’s a segment of society that looks up to them (for the wrong reasons). Look at the line of actors that to this day believe Obama is the best President ever despite his dismal records in all facets of government and society.

    Reply

  11. Since so many artists are liberal (seems to come with the territory) I try very hard to ignore ignorance else I’ll be limited to James Wood and Pat Boone. So it’s hard to get on my “No Go” list.

    De Niro has made it easily.

    Reply

  12. “…he said at Dubai’s World Government Summit.”

    I’m guessing there’s probably quite a few Americans who can’t recall Robert de Niro being on the ballot paper when they last voted for people who get to be the government of the United States.

    Reply

  13. Like dead people are dead and don’t know that they’re dead but their plight can be very unfortunate for the living. Stupid people don’t know they’re stupid but can be very annoying to everyone else.

    Reply

  14. Synonyms are antonyms in the New “Progressive” Barbarians dictionary. This presents itself most commonly in the form of their accusing opponents with heinous crimes, sculduggery and mental illnesses that they are best identified with. De Niro can act, and that is a valued skill in fantasy “reality”.

    Reply

  15. I have a message for Dr. De Niro. The insanity is the mass delusion created by a consensus among scientists about a non-existent problem. The great unwashed masses humbly follow along, lead by public figures like De Niro and De Caprio who wouldn’t recognize a scientific debate if they tripped over it. You specialized in acting. Stick to your craft. You know nothing about this complex subject and are just virtue signaling while you jet about the planet generating tons of the gas you and your likes demonize. If you truly believe your country is backward in its stance on the climate, go live elsewhere (France is taking in conscientious objectors), stop using fossil fuels and show us the way.

    Reply

  17. DeNiro has long been an open NWO (New World Order) person and a proponent of their agenda’s… Hollywood appears to be nothing more than depository for this kind of dung.. Why anyone would listen to these people is beyond me.. ‘I am not a scientist, but I play one on TV.’ Makes you wonder who is really writing his script..

    Reply

  18. DeNiro is a prime example of how an actor is only as good as the story. I was impressed by the fact that he gained all that weight to play older Jake La Motta and then learn how to be a real boxer in Raging Bull, a brilliant film. But he was out-acted by Joe Pesci and as recent films show he is only as good as the writers. If he is writing his own political speeches he is a fool, if he is letting the pseudo intellectuals do the writing for him he is an idiot.

    Reply

Leave a Reply - if your comment doesn't appear right away, it may have been intercepted by the SPAM filter. Please have patience while our moderation team examines it.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s