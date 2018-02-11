Robert De Niro: USA is suffering “Temporary Insanity” on Climate

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Willie Soon; Actor Robert De Niro speaking at the Dubai World Government Summit stated “We don’t like to say we are a ‘backward’ country”, and accused the USA of suffering “temporary insanity” on climate change.

De Niro: US suffering from ‘temporary insanity’ on climate change BY REBECCA SAVRANSKY – 02/11/18 12:15 PM EST Actor Robert De Niro said the U.S. was suffering from “temporary insanity” on climate change, adding the country would eventually be cured when it votes out its “dangerous leader.” … He cited comments from Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) head Scott Pruitt that cast doubt on whether global warming is harmful to humans. “I am talking about my own country, the United States of America. We don’t like to say we are a ‘backward’ country so let’s just say we’re suffering from a case of temporary insanity,” he said at Dubai’s World Government Summit.He added that the U.S. would “eventually cure itself by voting our dangerous leader” out of the White House, meaning President Trump. …

Read more: http://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/373337-de-niro-backward-us-suffering-from-temporary-insanity-on

The Dubai World Government Summit is described on its webpage as … an international knowledge exchange platform at the intersection of government, futurism, technology and innovation. Each year, government officials, policy-makers, thought leaders, and private sector trailblazers come together to explore the future of government in the coming decades led by the advancements of mankind. …

De Niro’s apparent contempt for the USA is maybe something to think about next time you are considering paying your hard-earned to see a Robert De Niro movie. The star actor seems to think the USA is “backward”.

