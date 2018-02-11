Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Willie Soon; Actor Robert De Niro speaking at the Dubai World Government Summit stated “We don’t like to say we are a ‘backward’ country”, and accused the USA of suffering “temporary insanity” on climate change.
De Niro: US suffering from ‘temporary insanity’ on climate change
BY REBECCA SAVRANSKY – 02/11/18 12:15 PM EST
Actor Robert De Niro said the U.S. was suffering from “temporary insanity” on climate change, adding the country would eventually be cured when it votes out its “dangerous leader.”
He cited comments from Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) head Scott Pruitt that cast doubt on whether global warming is harmful to humans.
“I am talking about my own country, the United States of America. We don’t like to say we are a ‘backward’ country so let’s just say we’re suffering from a case of temporary insanity,” he said at Dubai’s World Government Summit.He added that the U.S. would “eventually cure itself by voting our dangerous leader” out of the White House, meaning President Trump.
Read more: http://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/373337-de-niro-backward-us-suffering-from-temporary-insanity-on
The Dubai World Government Summit is described on its webpage as … an international knowledge exchange platform at the intersection of government, futurism, technology and innovation. Each year, government officials, policy-makers, thought leaders, and private sector trailblazers come together to explore the future of government in the coming decades led by the advancements of mankind. …
De Niro’s apparent contempt for the USA is maybe something to think about next time you are considering paying your hard-earned to see a Robert De Niro movie. The star actor seems to think the USA is “backward”.
27 thoughts on “Robert De Niro: USA is suffering “Temporary Insanity” on Climate”
Who cares what an actor thinks or says?
Double ditto
But he is 100% correct in his appraisal of current “Vocal” societal beliefs. 97% of 77 Climate Scientists and the devout followers of those Climate Model Shamen are clearly deluded and “Suffering Temporary Insanity” from their obvious Zealotry regarding the never stable, ever changing climate.
Actors are literally paid to convincingly pretend to be someone they aren’t.
In case you don’t already know, check out the etymology of the word hypocrite, ie, actor
1175-1225; Middle English ipocrite < Old French < Late Latin hypocrita < Greek hypokritḗs a stage actor, hence one who pretends to be what he is not
Acting is essentially trained sociopathy.
Helps explain why so many big-name actors, despite all the money and status, keep their off-camera lives in a perpetual mess.
Or a musician, talk show host, etc….
‘..Who cares what an actor thinks or says?..’
Unfortunately too many people do . . . sad!
Some bloke called de Crapio keeps banging on about Climate change too.
Just another actor reading lines written for them by someone else!
Robert De Niro needs a better script.
Better to be thought ignorant and remain silent than to open ones mouth and remove all doubt! Or something like that
Amazing to me…they are so intelligent…that they alienate half their customers/audience
The prophecy of Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming… Climate Change.
There is only one viable response: go Plan yourself.
Ha let’s all listen to what an actor says. Meanwhile:
Robert De Niro Accused of Exploiting Hurricane Irma to Build Resort in Barbuda
https://theintercept.com/2018/01/23/robert-de-niro-barbuda-hotel-hurricane-irma/
The problem here is why would an actor be asked to contribute to this event. He has none of the skills that are described. It is pure politics and a sad commentary on the event.
I imagine DeNiro gets all of his news from leftist media sources. He is simply repeating what he thinks is true. He is obviously not smart enough to know he is being brainwashed.
Typical display of Trump hatred and ignorance.
And he continues to question vaccines when we currently have a measles epidemic in many countries. Plain stupidity.
Actors, sports figures, “reality stars”, or anyone famous for the their social contribution to society (and nothing more) are the chosen spokespeople for the Climate Change meme because 1. They are easily manipulated to the latest cause by slathering them with superlatives about their impact on people. 2. They exist in elite bubbles and think it will shower them with redeeming substance 3. There’s a segment of society that looks up to them (for the wrong reasons). Look at the line of actors that to this day believe Obama is the best President ever despite his dismal records in all facets of government and society.
Since so many artists are liberal (seems to come with the territory) I try very hard to ignore ignorance else I’ll be limited to James Wood and Pat Boone. So it’s hard to get on my “No Go” list.
De Niro has made it easily.
I’m guessing there’s probably quite a few Americans who can’t recall Robert de Niro being on the ballot paper when they last voted for people who get to be the government of the United States.
Like dead people are dead and don’t know that they’re dead but their plight can be very unfortunate for the living. Stupid people don’t know they’re stupid but can be very annoying to everyone else.
Synonyms are antonyms in the New “Progressive” Barbarians dictionary. This presents itself most commonly in the form of their accusing opponents with heinous crimes, sculduggery and mental illnesses that they are best identified with. De Niro can act, and that is a valued skill in fantasy “reality”.
I have a message for Dr. De Niro. The insanity is the mass delusion created by a consensus among scientists about a non-existent problem. The great unwashed masses humbly follow along, lead by public figures like De Niro and De Caprio who wouldn’t recognize a scientific debate if they tripped over it. You specialized in acting. Stick to your craft. You know nothing about this complex subject and are just virtue signaling while you jet about the planet generating tons of the gas you and your likes demonize. If you truly believe your country is backward in its stance on the climate, go live elsewhere (France is taking in conscientious objectors), stop using fossil fuels and show us the way.
Heartless, cruel….
I am struggling with this…
What did he expect?
A few polar bear hugs next up then?
DeNiro has long been an open NWO (New World Order) person and a proponent of their agenda’s… Hollywood appears to be nothing more than depository for this kind of dung.. Why anyone would listen to these people is beyond me.. ‘I am not a scientist, but I play one on TV.’ Makes you wonder who is really writing his script..
DeNiro is a prime example of how an actor is only as good as the story. I was impressed by the fact that he gained all that weight to play older Jake La Motta and then learn how to be a real boxer in Raging Bull, a brilliant film. But he was out-acted by Joe Pesci and as recent films show he is only as good as the writers. If he is writing his own political speeches he is a fool, if he is letting the pseudo intellectuals do the writing for him he is an idiot.