Global- Warming to Climate-Change Alarmists.
By Ruairi Weldon
The alarmists understand science,
As consensus to brute-force compliance,
With political views,
That only they choose,
To stamp out all climate deniance.
More raids from the climate police,
Is everywhere on the increase.
One museum they say,
Dared use the word ‘may’,
And near caused a breach of the peace.
Many ‘scientists’ with a degree,
Do not want to keep science free,
From the activist goal,
To wield total control,
And abuse it politically.
Inspiration: More Manntastic denigration from the ‘climate agitator in chief’ over the American Museum of Natural History
20 thoughts on “An ode to climate alarmism at the museum”
A little poetry never hurt anyone.
[In my case, very little…..but do do appreciate the effort!]
I had a talk today about climate change or global warming……or AGW … whatever with a PhD in physics . WE got on to the proof. He said that the data was clear There has been warming. And that the models were clear they predict even more warming. I asked him what the proper level of CO2 and the proper average temperature should be. He was noncommittal. When I suggested that the small warming there has been might just be due to natural cycles he got all agitated and then said if that is the case then we are all screwed(meaning the whole human race). At that point I resisted the attempt to ask him why he would say that. I realized at that point that he is an idiot. I ended the conversation there. For anybody that cant follow the idiocy of his argument, note the following: What he really meant was that if the observed warming was all natural then it superseded the effects of CO2. But that would mean that CO2 has no effect at all during the natural overiding causes. Then when the natural events ended then CO2 would rear its ugly head. But he forgot that in his logic there always is an increasing amount of CO2 in the atmosphere for the past 100 years. So how can a natural event crowd out a factor like CO2 which is always increasing? Surely the increasing CO2 would always have some effect (assuming that it has an effect which is his assumption not mine). Imagine our universities are putting out PhD’ s that are this idiotic. I think his religious zeal for AGW has affected his brain.
(ah, yes, a little too much poetry would have the denizens of wuwt sitting around like beatniks in a coffee shop… ☺)
That makes me think of Maynard G. Krebs
USSR had Gulags and psychiatric sanitariums, the Chinese have re-education camps, Iran has the hangman and the bullet in the back of the head, I wonder what the alarmists have planned for deniers.
Less time wasted on triva and more attention to the scientific method may see WUWT taken more seriously by the scientific community.
(a different handle might see you taken more seriously)…
Who determines what the scientific community takes seriously?
You do understand the role of ridicule in political philosophy, don’t you? Joking and degrading is serious business. BTW, joking and degrading is how Scientology describes the behavior of it’s critics. If you are a joker and a degrader to them, that means you’re 1.1 on the Tone Scale, a very bad place. In the cult of Climate Scientology, they have much less discrimination in their derisive labels. Everyone is just a denier, worthy of nothing more than waiting for the red button to be pushed. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, google the term “10:10 No Pressure.” Remember, climate science is not science, it’s totalitarian politics. So lighten up and start laughing at the stupid, Mr. WTF (if that really is your name).
This ain’t poetry but is music to my ears:
Opinion item on Peter Ridd’s campaign in the Townsville Bulletin. they rarely kick ar$e like this.
I cannot provide more at this stage as the online TB has better than average blocking of non-subscribers,
I’ll go the hard yard (walk 100 of them down the road) and actually buy a paper copy :-O
I am 63, I grew up in Nebraska. In 1971-73 America sold its strategic grain supply to Russia. The reason we did this was two fold.
1. America needed to replace its supply with new grain, so we mixed it 50/50 with new grain and sold it to the Russians.
2. Russia couldn’t grow wheat because it was to cold. I know Canada also had problems growing wheat.
American’s don’t seem to remember this, NOR do they remember all 5 Great Lakes Freezing Solid for the 1st time in recorded history in 1979.
IF we return to the cold of late 60’s and 70’s that I remember it is going to be very bad because we don’t have the 100+ coal fired power plants that were closed over the last 10 years.
IF it get’s colder than that period then a lot of people will die.
Mike, all the Great Lakes froze over again just a few years ago. It’s not something particularly alarming.
I would love for you to provide a reference supporting that. We have seen “almost” frozen over in 2014, but even then the statement was the worst seen since 1979 when they All Froze with 100 percent ice coverage. ONLY reason I know this is I was mapping the ice in a USCG C-130 for the Great Lakes Environmental Research Lab, USCG, Great Lakes Carriers Association, just to name a few.
Mike Brown
Be aware that in both 2016 and 2017, the sea ice in the Sea of Okhotsk and the Bering Sea did NOT melt out 100% over either summer – for the first time ever in the satellite sea ice era. (Both of these are right at latitude 60 north, so they receive substantially more summertime solar insolation than the Arctic Ocean receives up at 76-78 north latitude.) The sea ice in the Gulf of St Lawrence did melt out as it usually does in both summer 2016 and 2017, but its sea ice remained present far, far longer into August than it ever has before.
Now, recognize that, right now (early Feb 2018), the total Arctic sea ice area IS lower than previous years. On the other hand, there is NO solar radiation falling on this exposed Arctic ocean area, so “Less sea ice right now = Greater cooling of the newly-exposed Arctic Ocean.”
Ode to climate alarmism:
$92,000,000 in Federal spending on the soft sciences
19,500 careers in the hard humanities
One election upset
A new, Weekend-at-Bernie’s-esque lease on life for the putrescent cadaver of Consensus Science
“The most emetic tsunami of pseudoscience I’ve ever had the displeasure to feel washing over me” (H. Lewis, physicist)
Science is failing!
Only stupid sheep accept the scientific communities bullshit!
Thanks for the poetry. Alarmians are getting sillier and sillier every week. The more they shout, point and howl (and leave piles of trash behind them), the more likely they are to disaffect people who might otherwise take them somewhat seriously.
It’s necessary to have those who scream ‘WOLF!!!!!’ yell it as loudly and as often as possible. The real wolf is the distinct possibility of a prolonged cold spell, growing glaciers in areas where they were shrinking, winter snow in dry places that have not known it in recorded history (Kuwait, Atacama Desert, Sahara dunes in Morrocco), and other, similar phenomena.
As long as WE pay attention to these things, and observe the frantic exaggerations of the CAGWers and Greenbeans at all levels, we’ll be prepared for the worst (prolonged cold, shrinking agricultural resources, etc.) and they will not.
Okay?
Good to see that WUWT welcomes verse. Here is the Green anti-humanity theme
If we can stop all mining lots of people won’t get fed
And then the cold will get them and they’ll quickly drop down dead.
There’s room upon this planet for just a few of us
So why don’t you stop trying and give up without a fuss?
Cease raising rotten children, forget you have a soul
Leave all the minerals in the ground
And don’t dare go mining coal.
Great stuff. Is that ‘our’ Ruairi of the limericks on Jo Nova?
Hmmm….is this where Steve Mosher works?
“Russian nuclear scientists arrested for ‘Bitcoin mining plot'”
