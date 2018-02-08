Bitter Cold Wrecking Skis in the Korean Winter Olympics

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Willie Soon – bitter cold weather in Pyeongchang is damaging the skis of Olympic athletes practicing for the games.

Cold weather turning skis to garbage in Pyeongchang

Rory Carroll

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (Reuters) – Brutally cold conditions in Pyeongchang are warping skis and forcing some athletes to toss them out after training runs, an Alpine skiing course worker told Reuters on Wednesday.

“One of the coaches said they are throwing the skis out after today,” Craig Randell, a start crew technician working on his third Olympics, said on a chilly morning at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre, where the slalom, giant slalom and team events will be held later this month.

“You can’t do anything about it but with the cold temperatures, the snow adheres to the ski base and twists it.”

“They are turning their skis to garbage real fast,” he said.

…