Surprise: Coastal waters are absorbing more carbon dioxide

From the UNIVERSITY OF DELAWARE
Coastal water absorbing more carbon dioxide
Findings may help scientists understand how much carbon dioxide can be released while still limiting global warming
As more carbon dioxide enters the atmosphere, the global ocean soaks up much of the excess, storing roughly 30 percent of the carbon dioxide emissions coming from human activities.
In this sense, the ocean has acted as a buffer to slow down the greenhouse gas accumulation in the atmosphere and, thus, global warming. However, this process also increases the acidity of seawater and can affect the health of marine organisms and the ocean ecosystem.
New research by University of Delaware oceanographer Wei-Jun Cai and colleagues at Université Libre de Bruxelles, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, University of Hawaii at Manoa and ETH Zurich, now reveals that the water over the continental shelves is shouldering a larger portion of the load, taking up more and more of this atmospheric carbon dioxide.
The study findings, published in Nature Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 31, may have important implications for scientists focused on understanding the global carbon budget.
Understanding how carbon flows between land, air and water is key to predicting how much greenhouse gas emissions the earth, atmosphere and ocean can tolerate over a given time period to keep global warming and climate change at thresholds considered tolerable.
The study authors used recently available and historical data from the past 35 years to calculate global trends of carbon dioxide concentration increases in the coastal ocean. The analysis revealed that, while the amount of carbon dioxide in the open ocean is increasing at the same rate as in the atmosphere, these same carbon dioxide concentrations are increasing slower in the coastal ocean.
“This is because the coastal ocean is shallower than the open ocean and can quickly transfer sequestered carbon dioxide to the deep ocean; this process creates an additional and effective pathway for the ocean to take up and store anthropogenic carbon dioxide,” said Cai, the Mary A.S. Lighthipe Professor in the College of Earth, Ocean, and Environment.
Though relatively small in comparison to the open ocean, the coastal zones are where an extremely large amount of the carbon dioxide is exchanged between air and water.
“If this conclusion is confirmed by future observations, it would mean that the coastal ocean will become more and more efficient at removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere,” said Goulven Lurallue, the paper’s lead author and a researcher with Université Libre de Bruxelles in Belgium.
Until recently, these trends were extremely difficult to calculate due to a lack of data about carbon dioxide in coastal waters. Complicating matters further, coastal zones behave differently depending of their location and topography. For example, in higher latitudes such as northern Canada and Greenland, coastal waters usually act as carbon sinks, absorbing excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. In in tropical areas such as the South China Sea, coastal waters are generally considered a source of carbon dioxide.
At the same time, human activities have increased the amount of nutrient pollution entering coastal waters from things like fertilizer on land. These nutrients stimulate the growth of algae within the continental shelves, which subsequently removes more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, the researchers said.
According to the research team, this suggests that the continental shelves are becoming a crucial element in the global carbon cycle and for the climate system.
“It is important that scientists take into account the contribution of continental shelves to calculate global carbon budgets,” said Pierre Regnier, professor at Université Libre de Bruxelles. “The possibility of shelves becoming a more important carbon dioxide sink in the future should be considered in global carbon cycle models and flux assessments.”
###
15 thoughts on “Surprise: Coastal waters are absorbing more carbon dioxide”
If you don’t like the current version of the carbon cycle, just wait a month or two, and a new paper will come out saying it ought to be thoroughly revised.
now if only CO2 really was a greenhouse gas.
It really is. (Thankfully!)
And how does this “greenhouse gas” property manifest itself on Mars?
If it doesn’t exist on Mars …
Presumably a lot of CO2 is dissolved in developing rain, up in the clouds, and brought back down to earth. Does anyone have any figures on this?
…Presumably a lot of CO2 is dissolved in developing rain, up in the clouds, and brought back down to earth. Does anyone have any figures on this?…
Here are the figures:
1 – LOTS! (if you’re spreading scares about acid rain)
2 – Hardly any. (if you’re suggesting that it might lower the danger from human CO2…)
” However, this process also increases the acidity of seawater”…only if it runs out of buffer…which ain’t gonna happen
I hate it when they start out with this….
http://www.carboeurope.org/education/CS_Materials/CarbonatesAndpH.pdf
http://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/ac50076a029
Re: “the water over the continental shelves is shouldering a larger portion of the load, taking up more and more of this atmospheric carbon dioxide.”
but: “while the amount of carbon dioxide in the open ocean is increasing at the same rate as in the atmosphere, these same carbon dioxide concentrations are increasing slower in the coastal ocean.”
That suggests to me that something is at work other than just “because the coastal ocean is shallower than the open ocean and can quickly transfer sequestered carbon dioxide to the deep ocean”
Re: “At the same time, human activities have increased the amount of nutrient pollution entering coastal waters from things like fertilizer on land. These nutrients stimulate the growth of algae within the continental shelves, which subsequently removes more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.”
What, no mention of the fact that CO2, itself, acts as a “fertilizer” stimulating the growth of plants (including algae), and thereby removing CO2 faster? (Well, maybe there is in the actual paper — I haven’t read it yet.)
“Greening” on land from CO2 fertilization is a well-known negative feedback, which reduces the effect of CO2 emissions. I have no doubt that it also accounts for a portion of the ocean’s uptake of CO2.
Yeah, I omitted a </i> tag, again. Sigh.
[There, there. There? .mod]
For example, in higher latitudes such as northern Canada and Greenland, coastal waters usually act as carbon sinks, absorbing excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. In in tropical areas such as the South China Sea, coastal waters are generally considered a source of carbon dioxide.
That statement right there destroys the claim that the oceans are both warming and becoming more acidic. It is cooler oceans that absorb CO2. So (if) ocean acidification could occur the oceans have to be cooling.
No. Life matters, literally. That is:
Carbon cycle in the ocean is dominated by life forms, actively turning CO2 into carbonate minerals and future oil deposits out of fatty acid downward. And, of course, eating up acidity from in the process, turning the ocean alkaline (ocean pH is not a god-given creation, it is the result of evolution: everyone worrying is just a creationist!).
This means ocean always suck CO2 out of the atmosphere, whatever temperature change it experiences.
This also means this acidic nonsense is just that: nonsense. Live eats up the acidity, and that’s why ocean is alkaline, and will stay so. That’s also why corals and building carbonate shell animals thrived in the ocean when atmosphere had 10X CO2 than it has now.
“Coastal waters are absorbing more carbon dioxide” … than …?
…Before?
…Other, non coastal, waters?
…They thought?
YAFTCCO (yet another fail to credit captain obvious)
“This is because the coastal ocean is shallower than the open ocean and can quickly transfer sequestered carbon dioxide to the deep ocean” …
WTF ????
This read gibbering nonsense to me. Please someone explain how being coastal and shallower (that is, with NO deep ocean close) can speed up a transfer to deep ocean?
I call BS on this! It is because the shallow oceans are more biologically active and convert the CO2 to plant life – NOT because it transfers it to the deep ocean. What do these people imagine? a pool of CO2 on the ocean floor?!!!
”
I’ll settle for between 10% and 90%. The problem is, that you can then be accused of knowing nothing useful…a charge I would accept if I was a climate scientist…which I aspire to never be called.
The fish will be happy – more food. But pity the trees and grass as the oceans steal their breakfast.