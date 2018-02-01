Alleged Climate Policy Related Deaths: Former Aussie PM to Sue

/ 1 hour ago February 1, 2018

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Former Aussie PM Kevin Rudd has announced he will sue the government owned Australian Broadcasting Corporation, over accusations he ignored safety warnings about his green home insulation initiative.

Kevin Rudd suing ABC over home insulation report in Cabinet Files

Allegation he ignored warnings of risks to safety of installers ‘is a lie’, former PM says

The former prime minister Kevin Rudd is suing the ABC over a report that claimed he was warned of “critical risks” of his government’s home insulation program before the deaths of four young installers in 2010.

The ABC reported on Wednesday that Rudd and the senior Labor MPs Julia Gillard, Wayne Swan and Lindsay Tanner were warned in a report to cabinet in 2009 that their national rollout of subsidised home insulation – part of an economic stimulus package – faced “critical risks”. The report emphasised it was unclear if “critical risks” referred to safety concerns.

The report was part of a series of the stories the ABC has dubbed the Cabinet Files, related to thousands of top-secret and highly classified cabinet documents found in two locked filing cabinets sold at an ex-government sale in Canberra.

On Wednesday the ABC reported that Rudd had told a royal commission into the home insulation program, in 2014, that the insulation program would have been delayed if cabinet had been warned of the safety risks.

“Right through until February 2010 … each of the monthly reports said that the Energy Efficiency program of the government was on track,” Rudd told the royal commission, as reported by the ABC.

Rudd was quoted in the ABC’s story rejecting any assertion that he was warned of the safety risks to installers, or failed to act on such warnings, before the deaths of the young men in 2010.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2018/feb/01/kevin-rudd-suing-abc-over-home-insulation-report-in-cabinet-files

ABC reports that ASIO, Australia’s version of the FBI, entered their offices this morning in search of the confidential files which allegedly contained the information on which the accusations were based.

In 2016 Kevin Rudd unsuccessfully applied for the post of United Nations Secretary General. Despite Kevin Rudd’s solid track record of support for green policies, Rudd’s candidacy was greeted with horror by some greens and globalists, though WUWT supported his candidacy.

11 thoughts on “Alleged Climate Policy Related Deaths: Former Aussie PM to Sue

  3. “Second, the risks referred to in the cabinet document used in the ABC report refer to financial and administrative risks to the program for the commonwealth, not safety risks to workers.”

    So the Department of Environment was providing financial advice to his government, rather than Treasury. I think I know what went wrong.

    Reply

  5. “The report was part of a series of the stories the ABC has dubbed the Cabinet Files, related to thousands of top-secret and highly classified cabinet documents found in two locked filing cabinets sold at an ex-government sale in Canberra.”

    I would suggest that that filling cabinet was “deliberately” placed in the shop it was found in.

    Reply

    • Call me a conspiracist, but one person clearly served as a stand out under all 4 administrations that these files encompass.

      These ‘filing cabinets’ have also come from the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, as acknowledged.

      That person is the current head of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, who served all 4 administrations – despite being despised by conservatives and loved by progressives (including our current PM).

      He has also been tasked to uncover how these ‘filing cabinets’ fell into the public domain.

      Foxes guarding the henhouse!

      Reply

  7. “But the plans were on display…”
    “On display? I eventually had to go down to the cellar to find them.”
    “That’s the display department.”
    “With a flashlight.”
    “Ah, well, the lights had probably gone.”
    “So had the stairs.”
    “But look, you found the notice, didn’t you?”
    “Yes,” said Arthur, “yes I did. It was on display in the bottom of a locked filing cabinet stuck in a disused lavatory with a sign on the door saying ‘Beware of the Leopard.”

    Reply

