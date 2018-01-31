After several decades of extremely dry weather, residents in southern regions of Morocco finally woke up this morning to an unusual snowfall that currently impacted Ouarzazate, Taroudant and even Zagora, which has not experienced snowfall for fifty years.
Several photos and videos have been posted on social media depicting the cities covered with a huge layer of snow. Despite the freezing cold temperatures, many residents went outside to enjoy the unexpected snowfall.
El Houcine Yoabd, in charge of communication at the National Meteorology, told the media outlet le 360, that it has snowed in these regions due to a mass of air coming from Northern Europe.
“We are under the influence of a very low pressure of altitude, with very cold temperatures that can reach 0 or even 1 degree,” Yoabd said.
He also added that these drops in temperature accompanied by rainfall and snowfall in several parts of Morocco are expected to continue until next Thursday.
New weather alert released by the National Directorate of Meteorology on Monday forecasts temperatures ranging between -04 and 1°C and maximum of 5 to 9 °C in Ouarzazate.
These heavy snowfalls made travel absolutely impossible as the roads were blocked. There will be also delays in air traffic.
A video posted on social media shows a man from Tinzouline, a town 15 kilometres from Zagora expressing his joy over the snowing atmosphere.
17 thoughts on “Amid a warming planet, snow falls in Southern Morocco – first time in 50 years”
Its clear that CO2 has changed the melting point of H2O
That is highly plausible given some of the other theories doing the rounds.
Talk about a ‘Tipping Point” Al Gore.
It just gets better and better.
LOL.
Okay, ONE snowstorm doesn’t prove it’s cooling, but we must be up to several dozen over the past 5 years or thereabout. Really, people, it is getting colder, no matter what the “physics” says or where the trendline goes.
Is it a good ideas to ignore science and just rely on gut instinct? The places it is warmer, what should those people rely on?
Well, from what I’ve heard, zazove, the places getting appreciably warmer of late are near the poles for the most part . . so “they” oughtn’t need to “rely on” much of anything . . new anyway ; ) All “climate change can’t be bad by default, it seems to me . .
not really related, but whenever you hear ‘it has never rained in over 100 years of records at Arica in the desert in Chile’, the one day I was there it rained, February 2005
Weather. Not climate. The repetition of weather = climate. If it happened before it’s probably weather. What’s so hard about that to understand?
But:
said Dr. David Viner.
Caused by the same Queensland coal miners who flooded the Seine and killed all the polar bears on the barrier reef and changed the gender balance of the mock turtles.
…and all they asked was a decent day’s pay…
I hope the enjoy the weather, as it really is the only weather presently available in their locale.
(paraphrasing Joe Bastardi)
NASA has been warning of the poles flip-flopping. Right now the North Pole is located right over Morocco.
“Let Them Sing!”
This really is a so what story. People here complain when there are stories about record highs, how is this different? It’s long term trends that count. This story means literally nothing.
Iran got a big dump too. Down as far as Isfahan and Yazd. And it was very cold.
https://phys.org/news/2018-01-north-iran-massive-dump.html
“I can’t get over how cold it gets in the desert.”
George C. Scott as “Patton” in N. Africa.
….But, but the children aren’t going to know what sand dunes are!!