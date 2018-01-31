Whoa! Scientific American excoriates Bill Nye

This was unexpected. Alarmists are starting to eat their own over Trump. From “Scientific American”, a once great magazine.
Bill Nye Does Not Speak for Us and He Does Not Speak for Science
By attending the State of the Union with NASA administrator nominee Jim Bridenstine, the Science Guy tacitly endorses climate denial, intolerance and attacks on science
By 500 Women Scientists on January 30, 2018
Tonight, Bill Nye “The Science Guy” will accompany Republican Rep. Jim Bridenstine (R-OK), Trump’s nominee for NASA Administrator, to the State of the Union address. Nye has said that he’s accompanying the Congressman to help promote space exploration, since, he asserts, “NASA is the best brand the United States has” and that his attendance “should not be … seen as an acceptance of the recent attacks on science and the scientific community.”
But by attending the SOTU as Rep. Bridenstine’s guest, Nye has tacitly endorsed those very policies, and put his own personal brand over the interests of the scientific community at large. Rep. Bridenstine is a controversial nominee who refuses to state that climate change is driven by human activity, and even introduced legislation to remove Earth sciences from NASA’s scientific mission. Further, he’s worked to undermine civil rights, including pushing for crackdowns on immigrants,a ban on gay marriage, and abolishing the Department of Education.
As scientists, we cannot stand by while Nye lends our community’s credibility to a man who would undermine the United States’ most prominent science agency. And we cannot stand by while Nye uses his public persona as a science entertainer to support an administration that is expressly xenophobic, homophobic, misogynistic, racist, ableist, and anti-science.
The true shame is that Bill Nye remains the popular face of science because he keeps himself in the public eye. To be sure, increasing the visibility of scientists in the popular media is important to strengthening public support for science, but Nye’s TV persona has perpetuated the harmful stereotype that scientists are nerdy, combative white men in lab coats—a stereotype that does not comport with our lived experience as women in STEM. And he continues to wield his power recklessly, even after his recent endeavors in debate and politics have backfired spectacularly.
Wow, harsh. Read the full excoriation here: https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/observations/bill-nye-does-not-speak-for-us-and-he-does-not-speak-for-science/
h/t to WUWT reader Clyde Spencer
69 thoughts on “Whoa! Scientific American excoriates Bill Nye”
The left’s collective head is exploding. Nye is one of their own.
i just can’t understand how scientific american won’t stand by the butt-stuff guy…
maybe hot whopper can tell me?
This is pretty typical.
Unless you are with us 100%, you are part of the enemy and must be destroyed.
Let the circular firing squad begin…
Politics makes for strange bedfellows.
(Sorry, meant that for below.)
The main problem with Bill Ney… and any other Ney’s problems …it is simple
“Bill Nye “The Science Guy”
Bill…or the Bill Ney happens to be the very untithesis of a “science guy”…period, and simple as that…
cheers
Delicious.
Andrew
Wait…
“But by attending the SOTU as Rep. Bridenstine’s guest, Nye has tacitly endorsed those very policies, and put his own personal brand over the interests of the scientific community at large. Rep. Bridenstine is a controversial nominee who refuses to state that climate change is driven by human activity, and even introduced legislation to remove Earth sciences from NASA’s scientific mission.”
So, Nye is endorsing someone who doesn’t endorse Nye’s Climate Change Agenda, and 500 Women Scientists (who apparently do endorse Nye’s Climate Change Agenda) are not happy with him?
The do know he isn’t a scientist, don’t they?
Politics makes for strange bedfellows.
The real science deniers are those who, unfamiliar with thermalization and quantum mechanics, have been deceived into believing in AGW and that it is caused by CO2.
Bill Nye, the Science Guy. There’s also a Piano Guy who used to appear on TV. He said it was simple to learn how to play the piano, but he wasn’t exactly Beethoven and his technique advanced me to the Chopsticks level, but no further. I’d like to be some kind of “guy” too. Is The Denier Guy taken yet? Just asking.
“Scientific American, where did your science go? You sound like Nancy Pelosi, that famous non-scientist.
“And we cannot stand by while Nye uses his public persona as a science entertainer to support an administration that is expressly xenophobic, homophobic, misogynistic, racist, ableist, and anti-science.” Instead of “standing by” let’s see you questionable humanoids provide some semblance of evidence for your slanderous lies. We’re still waiting. I was apparently unaware that being a scientists involves ranting, with flimsy, silly personal attacks on the person our country elected and supports. This is what’s wrong with science these days – it get involved in a sphere (politics, personal behavior) in which, to judge by this nonsense, it has no qualifications. And I further clam that your logical failure in equating sitting in an audience to hear the state of the nation implies approval of everything the speaker says or does. Apparently the social scientists at (Junk) Scientific American have parted ways with the original science – philosophy/logic.
Perhaps those 500 women have phobophobia.
There is no special name for their condition. It’s just called idiocy.
I cancelled my subscription to Scientific American 15 years ago, when it devolved from “science” into politically correct fraudulence. The masthead of the magazine should say ‘ “Scientific” American’, with scare-quotes around “Scientific”.
And scare quotes around “American”
and a question mark following American:
“Scientific American?”
I too was more dismayed by the present incarnation of Scientific American and that it would deem it appropriate to publish such an article.
Scientific American seems to have devolved into junk periodical status.This article would be more appropriately placed in a tabloid op/ed piece.
If this is what passes for science these days we are indeed doomed.
The left has over played their hand…not smart enough to realize or recognize it….stupid enough to double down
….is anyone stupid enough to want them running this country
The left never had or will ever have a hand except junk one they use as a prop in the ‘bluff poker’ of activism.
It takes the radical right to balance the radical left. Historically, the US never put either of these groups in charge of anything….until 9 years ago.
The left is now acting like a bunch of 3 year-olds who can’t seem to understand why their toys were taken away. It because they were about to break everything it took us 240 years to build. Now they need to go to their rooms and shut up.
And pick-up their rooms or no dessert tonight!
Laughable. If there is anything “anti-science,” it is the assumption based, confirmation bias polluted, dishonest “climate change” meme.
….well “Stupid is as Stupid Does”
His crime was in appearing out of character and sane. 40 lashes with a cane
I love it when the left eats their own like this. It truly makes my day.
Just another example of how climate alarmists enforce their fake consensus!
It shows why so many researchers (over 70%) when surveyed will neither endorse or refute the CO2 meme, fearing similar retaliation and mindless personal attacks for straying from the company line.
500 women scientists say the administration “ is expressly xenophobic, homophobic, misogynistic, racist, ableist, and anti-science.”
But every single one of their links goes to Jim Bridenstine’s Congressional blog. None point to any policy of the Trump administration.
And yet 500 women scientists accuse the *administration,* not Rep. Bridenstine, of being “xenophobic, homophobic, misogynistic, racist, ableist, and anti-science.”
Every single one of those accusations relies strictly on hostile tendentious inferences of malappropriate evidence. None of those accusations against the administration rests on actual facts.
I’d say these 500 women scientists have a hard time parsing data. Their evidence (Jim Bridenstine) is completely disconnected from their conclusion (the administration).
Their unjustified and violent accusations against the administration (against Donald Trump, in reality) are deliberate character assassination. The “true shame” is on them.
Their careless thinking and pejorative violence in the name of science further tars a reputation already damaged by 30 years of unjustifiable climate hysteria.
To the left, disagreeing with any part of their agenda proves that you are evil.
The only thing left to do is to determine which labels apply to you.
Well, with the constant, science-fantasy, Armageddon-style overstatements guys like Nye and his ilk have been blathering for over a quarter century, you have to think their credibility is at stake – something that anyone with a shred of honesty ought to be concerned about.
Science – and worse than that, ‘truth’ – seems to be among the first ‘victims’ of Global Warming.
What is exactly “attacks on science”. Science is exactly supposed to be “attacked”. The more it is attacked and resisted, the better science is. Those that do not think this way are not scientists, are Priests.
“Rep. Bridenstine is a controversial nominee who refuses to state that climate change is driven by human activity..”
Um, why would he state something like that?
I know lots of women scientists and they would never make that statement.
It is opinion pieces like the one above that convinced me that Scientific American has lost its way, and so several years ago I sadly let my subscription expire. I made the right call.
Hoo boy, the clash between Climatism on one side, and rabid anti-Trumpism combined with feminazism. Not pretty. Still, just one more example that the Climatist movement is imploding.
Bill Nye The Science Guy; Catastrophic Ice-Age Averted, Man-Made CO2 Saved Mankind
The conventional wisdom/consensus is that man-made/anthropogenic CO2 was/is driving the earth towards catastrophic warming. According to Bill Nye the Science Guy, however, the truth is just the opposite. According to Bill Nye The Science Guy, man’s production of CO2 has prevented/delayed the next ice age. To put it another way, CO2 has saved mankind. “In other words, humans … Continue reading
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2017/04/29/bill-nye-the-science-guy-catastrophic-ice-age-averted-man-made-co2-saved-mankind/
Is there a lesser penalty for being seated in the back row or volunteering at a local food pantry instead?
Since none of the claims are ‘Scientific’ I think the magazine needs a name change.
A man so clearly out of his depth, there are fish swimming around him with little lights on their heads.
The evolution of Leftists follow a predictable pattern. What is predictable is their dictates on political correctness and identity politics ultimately ensures they eat their own. Liberal college profs everywhere are now finding that out as the students turn on them because they have so few conservative Prof targets.
Perceived sleights against the orthodoxy become grounds for protest and ex-communication, such as what happened to Roger Pielke Jr for his minor transgressions against the climate faith.
About the only thing Nye can do now to avoid ex-commincation is prostrate himself before Pope Gore and beg forgiveness for his sins of being seen with a Republican.
Scientific American is a double oxymoron. Not scientific. Not American. They are Putin’s puppets.
CG, where is there any indication of his involvement?
He doesn’t need to incite these tabloids, their owners do the whipping while guys like him watch with glee.
Wow, name calling is allowed in a “Scientific” Journal? Are you kidding me? What a joke.
There is more truth to this satirical post that I care to admit:
Ban on Fracking is Causing California’s Earthquakes
Best Practice #6: Appeal to the Social Justice Warrior Safe-Space Seeking Liberal Arts Educated Pavlovesque Millennials. Claim that the ban on fracking is racist, sexist and homophobic.
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2018/01/27/ban-on-fracking-is-causing-californias-earthquakes/
Another icon may be moving on as well:
“California Academy of Sciences Executive Director, Jon Foley, explains why he doesn’t think Bill Nye, Al Gore or Leonardo DiCaprio are the best messengers on getting the word out about climate change.”
http://climateone.org/video/jon-foley-bill-nye-and-bruce-springsteen
At least they’re correct in stating “his recent endeavors in debate and politics have backfired spectacularly.” I’d have to agree with that.
I find it amusing that people are expected to be upset over the removal of Earth sciences from NASA’s charter. Aeronautics and Space. Not Earth, Aeronautics and Space.
I’ll also add that some ado has been made of him being a Mechanical Engineer, rather than a “scientist”. I’ll state that having a degree in engineering doesn’t make one an engineer, just as having a degree — or multiple degrees — in physics, makes one a physicist. Good engineers understand and practice the scientific method in their work. This was taught in engineering school, back in the day when I was there. This is why you earn a Bachelor’s in Science in Mechanical Engineering, rather than, say, a Bachelor’s in Arts. Bill Nye is no more a Mechanical Engineer than I am a ballerina (I’m not – trust me!). You can take classes and get passing grades, write theses — whatever — but this doesn’t make you either an engineer or a scientist. A ditch digger can be a scientist if said digger practices the scientific method. A person possessing a PhD in physics is not a scientist if said PhD does not practice the scientific method.
Meant to say “just as having a degree — or multiple degrees — in physics, doesn’t make one a physicist”.
In the climate wars, I find the easiest way to identify a pseudo-scientist climateer is by their assertion that the CO2-CAGW hypothesis should be regarded as the null hypothesis in the rejection of natural variation as the principle cause of the late-20th century warming trend.
The climateer-hypothesis inverter completely disregards the fact that natural variation (whether solar, ocean cycle, orbital changes) was causal of 4+ billion years of Earthly climate change and that it magically ceased in/about 1950 simply because they say it did to promote their belief.
The scientific method is inconvenient for the climateer and their acquisition of grants and public notoriety.
exactly!
I think it is idiotic and redundant for an agency dedicated to “aeronautics and space” to do “earth science” work when the U.S. Geological Survey exists.
The cross-over confusion is somewhat caused by the tools used to conduct the research. Because they are studying earth… from space… using satellites, NASA has assumed the primary mission role.
The USGS should be responsible for geologic studies with NASA only providing services. Currently most people only think the USGS produces topographical maps.
I totally agree Don. I scientist is a person who uses the scientific method to analyze a problem or theory. It definitely does not require a scholastic degree in anything.
The women said: “xenophobic, homophobic, misogynistic, racist, ableist, and anti-science.”
Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha. That’s funny. They left off antitransgender. What a bunch of bigots.
More Trump Derangement Syndrome.
stephen miller actually put words to it:
trump has revolutionized reality tv.
with a cast of millions! on a budget of zero. that’s ROI baby!
Scientific American publish this howler,
“And we cannot stand by while Nye uses his public persona as a science entertainer to support an administration that is expressly xenophobic, homophobic, misogynistic, racist, ableist, and anti-science.”
Bwahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!
Yeah riiight, have yet to see any such evidence for the smears leftists make. Meanwhile Nye is actually trying to help promote NASA space exploration, which I see as a positive but it is a contradiction because another part of NASA promotes a hysterical narrative on Climate topic, which he also supports.
Nye doesn’t really understand how valid research is done.
Propaganda doesn’t promote a lasting legacy for you Billy.
500 Women Scientists makes as much sense as 500 short scientists or 500 scientists with curly hair.
Science with a non-scientific qualifier just makes science less scientific.
The leftist “knowledge class” or “expert class” are the worst. Nobody else’s values matter. Just let them dictate how you should live and thank them for it. Insufferable.
30 years ago when I was in college I read about how the Khmer Rouge executed their intellectuals or sent them to work in the fields like peasants. I didn’t understand it. Seemed crazy.
I still think that is nuts, but I can at least begin to appreciate the peasant revolt against the intellectual class.
“500 Women Scientists is a grassroots organization started by four women who met in graduate school at CU Boulder and who maintained friendships and collaborations after jobs and life took them away from Boulder. Immediately following the November 2016 election, we published an open letter re-affirming our commitment to speak up for science and for women, minorities, immigrants, people with disabilities, and LGBTQIA. The mission of 500 Women Scientists is to serve society by making science open, inclusive, and accessible.”
So why is it not called “4 women friends”. They sound blatantly dishonest to me.
somebody suggested that multiple personality disorder was the explanation for individuals adopting the first person plural- but that’s way too plural.
i doubt the explanation, tho- seems more like they just want to wave their we! we!
so this would be weness envy.
Not done yet, they go on:
How very tolerant of them. How very inclusive. Oh my.
then they decry harmful a stereotypes but go on to describe the target of their venom as a “nerdy, combative white man”.
Hmmmm, would that not be both racist and sexist? Inquiring minds want to know.
But this stereotype is beyond the beyond:
nerdy, combative
In all my years in the scientific community, I have seen science majors run down as nerds and geeks on college campuses all over the country, and for decades. But combative, combative?
*Never*.
TDS writ large. (Trump derangement syndrome)
Religions have always attacked heretics with far more force than unbelievers, so this exactly what you expect and there have been plenty before who have found out what happens should they step on foot away from the path of ‘pure’ AGW dogma .
the words for which you grope are heretics and apostates.
George Orwell famously said, “Journalism is printing what somebody else doesn’t want printed. Everything else is public relations.”
“By 500 Women Scientists” that letter just set feminism back 100 years.They just destroyed the credibility of women scientists.
Ha! Follow the links and you’ll discover that this political piece wasn’t written by 500 women scientists, it was written by an organization that is merely named ‘500 Women Scientists’.
For all we know there might not be a single actual female scientist in the organization. It might be more accurately named ‘500 Women Activists’.
I feel embarrassed for SA.
If only there was a single shred of evidence that supports CO2 impacting climate, but alas there isn’t.
Give it up you lying fools, the average Joe has worked out your scam was all part of the rivers of funding flowing from the climate gravy train.
I think the problem is fundamental. “500 Women Scientists” is only 4 people.
Nye must be a Russian operative. That’s the only logical explanation.
I believe you just insulted Russian Operatives everywhere.
Note that the ad in the article linked states. “Scientific American–The Antidote to Anti-Intellectualism–Act Now.” When they have to sell it, they aren’t. They started to publish crisis articles in the 1980s with selective photos. How do 500 scientists have time for this?