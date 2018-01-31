NASA confirms left for dead “zombie satellite” as being alive

The identity of the satellite re-discovered on Jan. 20, 2018, has been confirmed as NASA’s IMAGE satellite.
After an amateur astronomer recorded observations of a satellite in high Earth orbit on Jan. 20, 2018, his initial research suggested it was the Imager for Magnetopause-to-Aurora Global Exploration (IMAGE) — a NASA mission launched into orbit around Earth on March 25, 2000.
Seeking to ascertain whether the signal indeed came from IMAGE, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, coordinated the use of five separate antennas to acquire radio frequency signals from the object.
As of Monday, Jan. 29, observations from all five sites were consistent with the radio frequency characteristics expected of IMAGE. Specifically, the radio frequency showed a spike at the expected center frequency, as well as side bands where they should be for IMAGE. Oscillation of the signal was also consistent with the last known spin rate for IMAGE.
On the afternoon of Jan. 30, the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab in Laurel, Maryland, successfully collected telemetry data from the satellite. The signal showed that the space craft ID was 166 — the ID for IMAGE.
The NASA team has been able to read some basic housekeeping data from the spacecraft, suggesting that at least the main control system is operational.
Scientists and engineers at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, will continue to try to analyze the data from the spacecraft to learn more about the state of the spacecraft. This process will take a week or two to complete as it requires attempting to adapt old software and databases of information to more modern systems.
NASA will next attempt to capture and analyze data from the signal. The challenge to decoding the signal is primarily technical. The types of hardware and operating systems used in the IMAGE Mission Operations Center no longer exist, and other systems have been updated several versions beyond what they were at the time, requiring significant reverse-engineering.
If data decoding is successful, NASA will seek to turn on the science payload — currently turned off — to understand the status of the various science instruments. Pending the outcome of these activities, NASA will decide on how to proceed.
IMAGE was designed to image Earth’s magnetosphere and produce the first comprehensive global images of the plasma populations in this region. After successfully completing and extending its initial two-year mission in 2002, the satellite unexpectedly failed to make contact on a routine pass on Dec. 18, 2005. After a 2007 eclipse failed to induce a reboot, the mission was declared over.
For the IMAGE mission webpage: https://image.gsfc.nasa.gov/
12 thoughts on “NASA confirms left for dead “zombie satellite” as being alive”
I blame Trump.
============
So a private individual just saved us $M? Compensate him.
Why home in on “compensation” immediately – this amateur astronomer is probably extremely happy and satisfied just having his name recorded – and, perhaps, a nice letter that he can frame.
He probably would be happy with just recognition but, since something useful was done, why not just send him Gavin Schmidt’s salary and permanently shut off that useless zombie.
Kinda like ‘Star Trek – The Motion Picture’. The lost satellite has been trying to communicate with NASA but they couldn’t even ‘hear it’ because they had stopped listening. A super sleuth amateur hunted it up and convinced NASA to listen again. Alas, they had thrown away all of the old dedicated communication equipment, causing delay while they examine the old program documents and determine how to adapt the modern equipment and software.
The prodigal satellite returned home but the Creator has forgotten how to communicate with it.
V-ger!
My WAG would be that it will be easier to create the system than it was originally. Over the years the amount of hardware in a given system has decreased. The function of the hardware is replaced with software. The remaining hardware is pretty generic. The whole thing is called software defined radio. link What would have occupied a couple of thousand square feet when I was a pup is now contained in your smart phone.
The irony here is rich. But also sad. If the original mission life was two years and was exceeded when the sat shut down, NASA was fully justified stopping listening.
Rud, the irony is that the battery must have exceeded projected performance, delaying the power depletion/restoration reboot cycle for an unknown number of solar eclipses. Once the batteries were finally fully depleted during a cyclical eclipse (presumably due the their age), the OS rebooted, apparently normally. I wonder how many time the IMAGE has rebooted now as it ages and experiences solar deprivations.
Better call up some of the retired guys still surviving. Aw, come on, at least take them out to lunch and get some pointers on the OS and data formatting. Can’t be that battering to your youthful egos, can it?
Why> I remember many a cold lonely night with my 200 power telescope, its a way to show your diligence and dedication is of value.
A modest reward even if its just a plaque to show what this person did sets him apart.
I recall seeing, years ago, some of the initial EUV imagery returned from the He+ 30.4nm imager on board the Image spacecraft. Extreme ultraviolet from ionized Helium in the Earth’s plasmasphere. Yes, 304 Angstroms! (as seen in solar SDO imagery)
Hopefully we’ll now be able to see more of this amazing imagery
http://vlf.stanford.edu/research/extreme-ultraviolet-imaging-plasmasphere