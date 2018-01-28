Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to Business Insider, renowned marketing expert Seth Godin suggested in an interview that “atmosphere cancer” would be a far more engaging term to promote climate action, than “global warming” or “climate change”.
‘Call it atmosphere cancer’ – How the world’s best-known marketer would tackle global warming
Tom Turula 26 Jan 2018 6:03 PM
Much of Seth Godin’s work – his famous blog; his books and TED talks – convey the following: No product or idea will spread just because of a brilliant technology or rock solid facts. In essence, people will respond to stories that stand out, which creates culture, changes behaviors, and leads to change.
“Just look at what happened with gay marriage in the US in the last 10 years. It went from being safe and respectable to be against, to something that no one speaks up against anymore.”
“Did everybody change their mind? Of course not.”
“What changed was the culture, and the culture was changed because of the story,” Godin says. “People like us do things like this. That’s it, that’s all we got.”
“For starters, global is a good thing and warming is a good thing. If [the scientists] had called it ‘Atmosphere Cancer’, they probably would have started on a better footing: because atmosphere is scientific and cancer is a bad thing. There are no cancer deniers. Everyone knows that cancer is a chronic and degenerative disease, and you need to stop it soon. ”
This has got to be one of the most insensitive climate ideas ever proposed. A few days ago I attended a “living wake” for a friend who has terminal cancer – a final sendoff for someone who probably only has a few weeks to live. To suggest harnessing the pain and loss of a disease like cancer to promote their pathetic political cause is execrable.
11 thoughts on ““Atmosphere Cancer” – The Latest Name for Global Warming”
These people are sick .
And dangerous ……
You left out ‘disgusting’.
Climate shigellosis sounds better to me:)
Chees Roger
it’s not possible to get the full effect without a visual…
Well, there certainly is a cancer in the political atmosphere, just as there was a change in the political climate.
As my dad used to say, advertising is about making the negative aspects of a product seem positive. The blood-sucking leeches will always be looking for a new way to spin it so their evil seems like it’s for the good of society. (Just like Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, et cetera, etc…)
This guy needs to answer some polite questions from normal people: seth@sethgodin.com
Given the poor state of the science involved “scientific cancer” may be more appropriate.
Gee Eric, you’re finding some pretty depressing topics. But still enlightening. From the article:
“Godin thinks action on global warming… depends on effective storytelling, which sparks a culture of change.”
“effective storytelling.” What a nice way of saying relentless full spectrum propaganda.
The unicorn named “global warming” cannot be compared to cancer except for the impact of those who seek to ‘save’ us from it. Even then they would be better compared to a tapeworm or some similar parasite because they don’ want to kill their host entirely. There’s no money or power in that.
“…we need to get some broad based support, to capture the public’s imagination. That, of course, means getting loads of media coverage. So we have to offer up scary scenarios, make simplified, dramatic statements, and make little mention of any doubts we might have…” -Dr. Stephen Schneider
Progressive.
Like Rust.
Humans are more closely related to dung beetles than primates. Dung beetles are the only other creatures that appear to be able to swallow whatever bullshit is served up to them.
This is garbage ready to be ridiculed, hopefully at the State of the Union address coming up in 47 hours.