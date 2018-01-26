Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Pro-EU greens are in shock, after the appointment of Bulgarian Environment Minister, Trump fan and Climate Skeptic Neno Dimov as President of the EU Environment Council.
A ‘Climate Skeptic’ Just Took Charge Of EU Environment Policy
Neno Dimov, the man who took over as the president of the EU’s Environment Council on Jan. 1, got an earful yesterday when he appeared before members of the European Parliament. Some of his past words were coming back to haunt him.
Lawmakers were aghast that a man who once called climate change a fraud and described himself as an opponent of climate science was going to be coordinating the EU’s environment policy for the next six months.
“You personally have been questioning climate change and whether human activity is the cause; you even challenged the theory of sea-level rise,” Dutch Liberal MEP Gerben-Jan Gerbrandy said to him. Other MEPs demanded he clarify his personal stance.
Dimov demurred. He would not say anything about his personal opinion on climate change, noting only that there is a “political consensus” within the EU on climate change and that he will “keep this consensus alive.” However, he said, there is always room for “challenges and doubts.” A vocal admirer of U.S. President Donald Trump, Dimov has in the past said global warming is being used as a tool of intimidation.
This appointment has more to do with the EU’s unusual politics, rotating various positions between national governments, than any signal of a shift in EU policy.
Having said that, its amusing to watch greens squirm for once as the EU’s undemocratic system delivers them a serve. Perhaps a timely reminder that even green leaning tyrannies like the EU can stop being fun, when greens discover they have no democratic means to derail a decision they don’t like.
27 thoughts on “EU Appoints Climate Skeptic as Environment Council President”
That’s gonna cause the right heads to explode.
the EU is in deep doodoo….deeper than they even imagine
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/5424349/theresa-may-gives-her-speech-to-a-half-empty-room-in-davos-as-the-crowds-rush-out-for-donald-trump/amp/#
Trump left them with their mouths hanging open at Davos.
He gave a brilliant speech and nobody walked out on him. They said all the seats were filled and even the standing room was filled and lots of people outside who couldn’t get in.
The Leftwing Media had been expecting and predicting large protests of Trump at Davos, but none of that happened, much to the lefty reporters surprise.
The only person slamming Trump at Davos was George Soros. Trump is turning Soros’ world upside down and he’s not happy about it.
Trump’s speech was over the top brilliant…
That’s gonna cause the Left Heads to explode
It is an official gigglesnorrrttt!
Is there a Gigglesnort Hotel in Davos?
LOL! Does anyone really think that the EU gives a hoot about the climate or environment?
This single bit of news from Paul Homewood’s site says it all:
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2018/01/26/new-eu-rules-to-allow-burning-of-whole-trees-for-biomass/
And that is a good decision. It is my business, not yours, whom I sell my tree.
Until the ruling the EU claimed that all their pellets came from what was left over after the tree was harvested and processed for other purposes. It was a lie and this ruling was intended to rectify that. But it is just plain stupid to import such fuel when right under your feet you still have coal deposits.
And you can sell your trees to whom ever you want for whatever purpose they want as far as I’m concerned. But you of course know that is not the real issue here.
BTW I was listening to a farm report on AM radio when driving in yesterday. They say that soil sulfur levels in the fields are being found to be deficient and if they are too low it effects yields and quality. Said it used to be that acid rain kept the concentration up to an adequate level for free for most crops but now they are dropping below the range needed. Recommended that farmers specifically ask for analysis of the sulfur concentration because testing for it is not part of the regular soil analysis and they need to bring the concentration up to the range best for their crop.
It’s a great scam. Wood pellets put out 15-20% more CO2 than coal, but none of that CO2 is included in total CO2 emission calculations. Utilities even get gov’t subsidies to burn wood in Great Britain to help it comply with EU CO2 emissions requirements.
The green obsession that only tree waste and residue should be used for wood pellets is ridiculous and shows how out of touch with reality they are. When you log a piece of property for lumber what’s left behind besides waste is the damaged, deformed, leggy, crappy, etc. trees. Makes sense to turn all of that into wood pellets and start over with a healthy managed forest.
Karma is still active in the EU.
There is hope still.
There is no place, including the EU, where karma does not prevail.
That’s what happens when you go outside the cloakroom.
Maybe there’s still hope for Europe to be de-cuked before going FUBAR. It’s starting in the East – in places like Poland and Hungary – and so it’s not exactly surprising that Dimov is from Bulgaria…
Never visited the East when I lived in Europe. I would have liked to see Bulgaria – dangerous gangsters, gorgeous women, like an old detective thriller come to life.
Sadly the gorgeous Bulgarian woman asked me out after I was already married, and the gangster turned out to be a lot less interesting than the stories, he looked like an accountant, just wanted me to buy his imported machine guns.
Rick Steves has done a very good travelogue on Bulgaria – the video can probably be ordered. Their newspapers headlined his visit.
I always think about the allied bombers from North Africa and their bombing runs on the Ploesti oil fields.
Definitely better than gorgeous gangsters and dangerous women!
She was dangerous enough – strong willed, extremely intelligent, blonde, gorgeous, high paying investment banking / math job, restless, wilful, intense sexual magnetism.
Appointment is for only 6 months. I doubt there are many conservative politicians with any chance of getting appointed to this position in the next 20 years.
I am (sadly) confident that it is only a matter of time before someone finds a loophole that allows the use of “undemocratic means” to derail decisions the elites dislike. Assuming they have not already done so.
‘Neno Dimov,’ – is he a RUSSIAN BOT?
What is the “theory of sea level rise”? The Dutch should be well aware that sea levels have been rising since the end of the Little Ice Age.
Possibly the new appointee has been convinced or impressed by Morner’s thesis that there’s been almost no SLR.
I love the sound of greenie heads ‘sploding in the morning. And at noon. And night. It sounds an awful lot like winning.
“you even challenged the theory of sea-level rise,” Dutch Liberal MEP Gerben-Jan Gerbrandy said to him.”
When does a theory escape challenges? Just shows how unscientific they are.