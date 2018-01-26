EU Appoints Climate Skeptic as Environment Council President

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Pro-EU greens are in shock, after the appointment of Bulgarian Environment Minister, Trump fan and Climate Skeptic Neno Dimov as President of the EU Environment Council.

A ‘Climate Skeptic’ Just Took Charge Of EU Environment Policy

Dave Keating, CONTRIBUTOR

JAN 25, 2018 @ 12:00 PM

Neno Dimov, the man who took over as the president of the EU’s Environment Council on Jan. 1, got an earful yesterday when he appeared before members of the European Parliament. Some of his past words were coming back to haunt him.

Lawmakers were aghast that a man who once called climate change a fraud and described himself as an opponent of climate science was going to be coordinating the EU’s environment policy for the next six months.

“You personally have been questioning climate change and whether human activity is the cause; you even challenged the theory of sea-level rise,” Dutch Liberal MEP Gerben-Jan Gerbrandy said to him. Other MEPs demanded he clarify his personal stance.

Dimov demurred. He would not say anything about his personal opinion on climate change, noting only that there is a “political consensus” within the EU on climate change and that he will “keep this consensus alive.” However, he said, there is always room for “challenges and doubts.” A vocal admirer of U.S. President Donald Trump, Dimov has in the past said global warming is being used as a tool of intimidation.

…