Ridiculous study: Charcoal remains could accelerate CO2 emissions after forest fires

From HOKKAIDO UNIVERSITY and the “one-sided science” department comes this ridiculous study that ignores two important things. 1) Forest fires are a natural process that creates forest rebirth, and had been going on well before man even became sentient enough to worry about “CO2 emissions” and 2) Due to suppression efforts, forest fires (at least in the USA), are burning less acreage while CO2 rises:
Charcoal remains after a forest fire help decompose fine roots in the soil, potentially accelerating CO2 emissions in boreal forests.
Boreal forests are a huge carbon sink. The fine roots, not only the leaves, stems and branches of trees, largely contribute to carbon accumulation. The Russian Far East has had an increasing number of forest fires, many of which are believed to be caused by global warming and human activities. Burning trees in forest fires naturally cause the emission of CO2, but little is known about the extent to which fire-derived charcoal influences ecosystem processes, such as soil organic matter decomposition.
The researchers, including Russian Academy of Science Senior Researcher Semyon Bryanin and Hokkaido University Assistant Professor Makoto Kobayashi, performed field litterbag experiments over 515 days, incubating fine larch roots with varying concentrations of charcoal in the soil. Mass loss of fine roots was measured in each of four conditions over nearly two years: control (no charcoal); mean charcoal content measured in the field; twice the mean charcoal content measured in the field; and charcoal content equal to the maximum concentration in the field.
According to the results, charcoal had little effect on the decomposition of fine roots right after they were buried in soil. But at the end of the experiment, the loss of root mass in samples incubated with higher concentrations of charcoal was greater (double content: 40 percent; maximum content: 42 percent) than in the control (30 percent) and the average content conditions (27 percent). “Our study has provided the first field evidence that fire-derived charcoal might accelerate the decomposition of fine larch roots and consequently CO2 emissions from boreal forest,” says Makoto Kobayashi.
The finding likely will help predict future changes in CO2 concentration in the atmosphere should more forest fires be triggered by global warming and human activities.
The study: http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0038071716306575?via%3Dihub
It would be interesting to know why the decomposition accelerated. Does charcoal promote bacterial growth? More osmoortantly, should I add it to my compost pile?
This study measured the effect of charcoal on a decomposition. They did not measure the effect on a new growth which counteracts the decomposition.
The term-du-jour is “biochar” which is supposed to enhance growth. This can only happen if the carbon cycle is accelerated. The USDA has looked carefully into biochar application and reports that the result for crops are ambiguous. Enthusiasts report glowing things about charcoal in the soil, of course. Why not? In certain conditions in certain soils for certain crops, it works.
Forest fires produce huge amounts of char in the soil by burning underground for days or weeks, pyrolysing the large roots. It is obvious that CO2 and char are essential components of the forest system. The only bad thing that has happened over the past few tens of millions of years is that the atmospheric concentration as dropped precipitously and if we don’t do something dramatic, it will lead to the loss of the green biosphere. Time to get busy and save the world.
“…had been going on well before man even became ‘stupid’ enough to worry about “CO2 emissions”
There. Fixed that typo for you.
Any study worrying about CO2 emissions is irreconcilably flawed before it even starts.
This study is so ridiculous it demands a ridiculous response;
We all gonna die !
From the study:
“Although root decomposition in the root-bag method differs from the natural process…”
Say what?
So in effect, they took bags of soil, with fine roots from one tree species and measured the decomposition rate (while varying the amounts of charcoal) all while storing them in some kind of incubated process for 515 days.
Around the world ‘bio-char’ is known to be one of the best things you can add to your soil.
So what would happen if i did that with a bannana? Outside in a natural process it would be rotted and gone in days. In a bag with a limited amount of soil, no natural ‘breathing’ process & no natural ‘seeding” process where bacteria, spores, microrhyzae and a host of other organisms take root and contribute – you end up with a garbage dump version of toxicity.
Biochar is indeed an element of modern organic fertilisers. It can also be added in the form the biomass was before it was charred, for example, banana peels instead of charcoaled banana peels. Ditto for hay and corn stover.
Why is anyone surprised that organic recycling works to improve plant growth? Beats me.
If I am reading the study correctly, they just measured root mass and made no attempt to analyse the composition of the roots or identify were the lost mass had gone.
So it is not clear how much of the lost mass was carbon and there is not one shred of evidence that any of it formed CO2.