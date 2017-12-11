Paris Climate Conference V2: “only real commitments of real money for tangible projects will be discussed”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
French Climate Ambassador Laurence Tubiana has insisted that hollow promises will have no place at this year’s anniversary Paris climate “gimme the money” fly-in.
The climate change fight returns to Paris
By Laurence Tubiana
Monday 11 December 2017
European Climate Foundation chief and former French climate ambassador Laurence Tubiana calls for higher ambition from the global community in order to meet the goals and targets of the Paris Agreement.
Nearly two years have passed since France’s then-foreign minister, Laurent Fabius, struck his gavel and declared: “The Paris agreement for the climate is accepted.” This week, President Emmanuel Macron and the French government will host world leaders and non-state actors for the One Planet Summit.
The purpose of this gathering is to celebrate climate gains made since 2015, and to boost political and economic support for meeting the goals and targets of the Paris agreement.
The diplomatic success of the Paris accord is worthy of praise in its own right; it was a remarkable leap forward in the fight against climate change. But we must not rest on our laurels. With the United States, the world’s largest historical emitter of greenhouse gases, dismissive of the accord, the rest of the global community must reaffirm its commitment to reducing carbon dioxide emissions. Dramatic, meaningful, and immediate steps must be taken.
Solutions start with money, and a main objective of the One Planet Summit is to mobilize public and private financing to fund projects that can reduce climate-changing pollution today. During the summit’s “Climate Finance Day,” companies, banks, investors, and countries will announce new initiatives to help fund the costly transition to a carbon-free future.
Hollow promises will have no place at this gathering; only real commitments of real money for tangible projects will be discussed. As a result, we hope to see hundreds of millions of dollars committed by governments to fund solutions across all fronts of the climate-change battle.
Read more: http://www.eco-business.com/opinion/the-climate-change-fight-returns-to-paris/
One thing is abundantly clear from sifting through this article and other similar flights of green fantasy; everyone in the climate community expected the USA to foot the bill.
Despite a few friendly overtures, China has not yet stepped in to fill the breach left by the departure of all that US cash.
Until the climate community finds someone willing to pay for their endless expenses paid global conferences, and money pit climate projects, hollow promises are all hopeful green NGOs are likely to receive.
The reality is that the climate change we have been experiencing is caused by the sun and the oceans over which mankind has no control. There is no real evidence that CO2 has any effect on climate and plenty of sceintific reasoning to support the idea that the climate sensivity of CO2 is zero. There is no real evidence that the Paris Climate Agreement has had any effect on climate.and no real evidence that it ever will have any effect on climate. The USA is suffereing from a huge federal debt, huge federal deficits, and huge annual trade deficits. The USA is in no position to be funding anything let alone this climate change boondoble. Let the nations with trade surpluses do the funding because they have the money to waste. Even if they could find a way to stop the climate from changing it would be of no real benefit to anyone because extreme weather events and sea level rise are part of our current climate. Global cooling can reverse sea level rise but at the cost of expanging glaciers, the reemergence of contential ice sheets and a decrease in available crop land and yields. There are many good reasons to be conserving on the use of fossil fuels but climate change is not one of them.
Well said Willhass. However, as we all know, it’s the optics that matter. The reality is not important as perception trumps it.
In the “western” world the Catastrophic AGW meme is political and little to do with science. Governments know they can increase revenues via carbon taxes in order to save the world…win win.
And they have the support of the academic climate scientists who are funding dependent and find it necessary for their livelihoods to infer large climate change from a harmless, negligible effect estimated in tenths of a degree.
Moreover, fear sells. The approval of a popular, peer pressured academic consensus has enabled the media to dumb down the scary message to sound precise and unquestionable which a lay public accedes to.
Ergo, mass delusion…and it’s far from over. Many of these people think they are smarter than most and to admit to being wrong is not an option. Did anyone see Jerry Brown on Sixty Minutes last night? Whatever happened to balanced, impartial reporting?
“we hope to see hundreds of millions of dollars committed by governments “. Wasn’t it hoped for billions with a “B” originally?
There is absolutely no need to panic, and I do not believe that Macron et al are doing so.
They now know, after last week, that the UK taxpayers, via their pathetic PM , will sub up whatever demands the French make , on the grounds that if we do not donate millions – billions – whatever, the EU will refuse to embark on the next stage of Brexit deliberations .
We, in the UK , are easy meat and easy money.
Gonna be a short conference, then…
Dodgy, you just don’t get it. They are going to talk about how other countries ought to give them real money for tangible projects. That could go on for months.
I really admire the willingness of so many nations to unite behind ‘something’. That is good practise for when real issues will be tackled like the permanent marking of national borders, the establishment of an international police force serving the International Criminal Court, the establishment of an asset backed currency that prevents banks from shafting entire countries at once, the ending of slavery and the banning warfare.
Unity is powerful, CO2 is not. Let’s just declare victory and move along to the real problems.
You missed out the major problem – the one that overshadows all the others.
Providing parity of esteem for transgender ethnic minorities…..
Someone will sponsor a lunch.
“climate-changing pollution”
Haven’t heard that one before. Perhaps that will narrow the focus of the discussion to what “climate changing pollution” really is, not that I have any hopes of them actually getting it right.
Tom
They really ought to do something about those termites. Such a vile and massive source of CO2 is simply untenable. It is unnatural. It’s offensive and termites cause enormous damage to the housing stock – more than hurricanes.
“Scientists have calculated that termites alone produce ten times as much carbon dioxide as all the fossil fuels burned in the whole world in a year.”
https://www.iceagenow.info/termites-produce-co2-year-living-combined/
We only have to kill 10% of them to offset all the fossil fuel emissions of humans. All we have to do is show that humans provide unnatural homes for 10% of the termite population, thus justifying their extermination on the grounds that humans are unnatural, therefore termites expanding their domain because of human activities are unnatural. QED.
“With the United States, the world’s largest historical emitter of greenhouse gases”
It is? Well, if it still is, it will not be for long.
Now, who reduced their CO2 emissions the most in the past 10 years? Wow, the US of A! How are the other doing, then?
Not so well, eh? Well, we’ll just hammer the USA for what the other didn’t reduce. Is that the plan?
I have done my little bit, reducing CO2 emissions from the heating systems of the poor in Ulaanbaatar by 500,000 tons over the past few years. But it was done with a view to bringing a warmer home, lower cost and cleaner air, not because it reduced CO2. But, hey, if anyone wants to fund me to do it again, no problem. My hand is open.
“Hollow promises will have no place at this gathering; only real commitments of real money for tangible projects will be discussed.”
They’re going to be sorely disappointed!
Funny, innit, how “global warming” has now morphed into an “ecological emergency for our planet”. As the desperation of the Climate Catastrophe caterwaulists mounts ever-higher, so does the pitch of their rhetoric.
They can fill the dead air with a detailed presentation of how the Chinese will be spending hundreds of millions on hundreds of new coal plants over the next few years. That massive commitment to a definitive plan meets the criteria.
Here in the UK – we have witnessed on tv what was a quite extraordinary series of wildlife documentaries (‘Blue Planet II’) politicised by David Attenborough and the BBC….
They just CANNOT RESIST banging on about ‘climate change’ in each episode…
Even the BBC World Service, the part that reveals the true nature of the beast, is questioning why there is to be another conference so soon after Bonn, clearly concerned about “donors”, in the same way that parasites are concerned about the health of their hosts.
“Dramatic, meaningful, and immediate steps must be taken.”
Presumably the same dramatic steps that had to be taken in 1992, 1998, and 2009? Well, stumbling can be dramatic.
“With the United States, the world’s largest historical emitter of greenhouse gases, dismissive of the accord, the rest of the global community must reaffirm its commitment to reducing carbon dioxide emissions.”
And the rest being who? Those western European countries that can still afford such a waste of money? But even they falter; Germany, the world’s 4th largest economy, has not reduced its co2 emissions in the past 9 years, and have no chance of fulfilling their 2020 goals. Lucky for them that there are no punishments for non-compliance. As for the world in general, they simply sit back and wait for the money.
I wonder about the “climate cities” here in the USA and how many of them will donate.
They will virtue signal to beat the band, and do things they were planning to do anyway. Then they will crow proudly about how they are circumventing Trump, and are helping “save the planet”. Morons.
Enough of this climate foolishness! Natural variability may now produce a cooler era. Enough work has been done outside of the reach of the government aegis to give a realistic expectation of things to come. Time to remove trade barriers, especially where they may limit food imports to areas that may experience negative impact.
With the US withdrawing from the Paris Agreement, who do these buffoons realistically expect to step up with financing? Or is this nothing more than an effort to keep the rhetoric up until the Democrats put useful idiot in place next presidential election to restart the redistribution of America’s wealth to the rest of the world, ala Christine Figures. I hope they hold their breath until that occurs.
“With the United States, the world’s largest historical emitter of greenhouse gases,”
Every other country on the face of this planet would have told them to pound sand long before now..
“Hollow promises will have no place at this gathering; only real commitments of real money for tangible projects will be discussed.”
If I were advising Trump, I’d send over a DoE team — and brief Trillions in investment credits for new nukes.