Claim: More Frequent Less Intense Rainfall is Now a Problem

Lecturer in Physical Geography Michael Singer has noticed that climate hasn’t brought greater precipitation, as Trenberth predicted it would – but he still worries about the impact of climate change on watersheds.
How understanding regional rainstorms will help the world manage climate change
December 8, 2017 2.03am AEDT
Michael Singer
Lecturer in Physical Geography (Hydrology and Geomorphology), Cardiff University
There is a theory in physics that tells us that a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture (~7% more per 1°C increase), so we might expect that places with increasing temperatures will experience more water evaporation from the land, and also experience heavier rainfall. But we don’t have great evidence of more intense rainfall for many places across the world, even though the upward temperature trends are compelling for much of the globe.
It is actually very difficult to observe trends in rainfall, because we often rely on data and model outputs that are at the wrong scales. Global rainfall datasets and output from climate models are typically resolved on timescales of days or months and at spatial scales larger than most river basins.
In general, scientists have had a poor understanding of how a warming climate will affect the magnitude, timing, and spatial patterns of rainfall. Yet these aspects of the climate system are fundamental to assess the sustainability of water resources and even flood risks, especially in drier parts of the globe.
Several years ago, I came across a rich dataset on rainstorms for a place called Walnut Gulch, a watershed – an area of land that separates waters flowing into different rivers – near the city of Tombstone in south-eastern Arizona. The US Department of Agriculture has been collecting detailed information about every single storm that occurred from 1954 until the present day at 85 separate gauging locations. We already knew temperatures had been rising here, increasing by ~2°C in a matter of decades. And this trove of rainfall data enabled us to examine whether there were trends in rainstorms that corresponded to the rising temperatures.
We were surprised to find that even while total rainfall slightly increased over this period and more rainstorms occurred over time, each storm was less intense and lasted longer. This means that less rainwater has run off the landscape into rivers since the 1950s, so more of the water from the sky has returned to the atmosphere and less of it contributed to regional water resources.
In other words, the theory which predicts heavier (more intense) rainfall due to warming does not hold for this region. We believe it breaks down here and in other dry environments because there is not enough moisture in the landscape to evaporate and satisfy the higher demand of the atmosphere. Our findings also suggest that water resources in this desert region may become increasingly strained due to changes in the regional climate.
The rainfall study quoted by Michael Singer is a 2011 Trenberth study;
Changes in precipitation with climate change
Kevin E. Trenberth*
National Center for Atmospheric Research, Box 3000, Boulder, Colorado 80307, USA
*Email: trenbert@ucar.edu
ABSTRACT: There is a direct influence of global warming on precipitation. Increased heating leads to greater evaporation and thus surface drying, thereby increasing the intensity and duration of drought. However, the water holding capacity of air increases by about 7% per 1°C warming, which leads to increased water vapor in the atmosphere. Hence, storms, whether individual thunderstorms, extratropical rain or snow storms, or tropical cyclones, supplied with increased moisture, produce more intense precipitation events. Such events are observed to be widely occurring, even where total precipitation is decreasing: ‘it never rains but it pours!’ This increases the risk of flooding. The atmospheric and surface energy budget plays a critical role in the hydrological cycle, and also in the slower rate of change that occurs in total precipitation than total column water vapor. With modest changes in winds, patterns of precipitation do not change much, but result in dry areas becoming drier (generally throughout the subtropics) and wet areas becoming wetter, especially in the mid- to high latitudes: the ‘rich get richer and the poor get poorer’. This pattern is simulated by climate models and is projected to continue into the future. Because, with warming, more precipitation occurs as rain instead of snow and snow melts earlier, there is increased runoff and risk of flooding in early spring, but increased risk of drought in summer, especially over continental areas. However, with more precipitation per unit of upward motion in the atmosphere, i.e. ‘more bang for the buck’, atmospheric circulation weakens, causing monsoons to falter. In the tropics and subtropics, precipitation patterns are dominated by shifts as sea surface temperatures change, with El Niño a good example. The volcanic eruption of Mount Pinatubo in 1991 led to an unprecedented drop in land precipitation and runoff, and to widespread drought, as precipitation shifted from land to oceans and evaporation faltered, providing lessons for possible geoengineering. Most models simulate precipitation that occurs prematurely and too often, and with insufficient intensity, resulting in recycling that is too large and a lifetime of moisture in the atmosphere that is too short, which affects runoff and soil moisture.
Read more: http://www.int-res.com/abstracts/cr/v47/n1-2/p123-138/
Michael Singer worries that less intense but more frequent rain will reduce available runoff. But the effect of more frequent rainfall on arid regions in a lot of cases is likely to be profound. Intense one off rain events mostly drain away – parched soil often can’t absorb water until it has been soaked repeatedly by rain. But more frequent longer lasting rainfall, in many regions, should make it possible for grasslands and even trees to establish in formerly extremely arid regions. Vegetation tends to establish and protect its own soil moisture – providing there is some moisture available to protect.
“It is actually very difficult to observe trends in rainfall..”
…well yeah, when you start off with this
“even though the upward temperature trends are compelling for much of the globe.”
….what happened to the pause/hiatus?
These morons are all over the place……no wonder
Their timeframe is “since 1954” (i.e., about sixty years). Over that time period I would not dispute their claim that there’s been an upward temperature trend:
http://www.woodfortrees.org/plot/hadcrut4gl/from:1954/plot/best/from:1954/offset:0.5/plot/gistemp/from:1954/offset:1/plot/crutem4vgl/from:1954/offset:1.5
Since 1940, might be a different matter
And please, no HadCrud graphs…. unreliable for the 1940’s due to agenda driven data changes.
true….still annoys me though…they might have good news, and it’s still bad news
But the hiatus, like all things caused by CAGW, is extreme. That’s why everything is still so “weird” and unprecedented and worse than we thought.
Forgot to note, my comment was in response to Latitude’s “….what happened to the pause/hiatus?”
I prefer my porridge just so. Anything else is global warming.
Longer, less-intense rainfall events would increase absorption of water by the soil, replenish groundwater, and reduce erosion, compared to the opposite trend. What’s not to like about that??
Its not scary.
It might let food grow in the desert.
It appears he doesn’t even consider absorption by the soil …
Mmmm … has he not heard of “wells” and the “water table” and the like?
w.
He also doesn’t know how deserts work. Not only is groundwater crucial (think oasis), desert plants like cacti need to soak up and store that water in their tissues. They lost leaves and have waxy exterior photosynthetic surfaces except for their stomata to absolutely minimize evapotranspiration. The cactus spines are protection against animal predators who would otherwise eat cacti for the water content. In fact in west Texas droughts, one trick is to burn off the spines and let cattle munch on the remaining prickly pear pads as a water source.
My thoughts exactly.
I am pretty sure it is considered less beneficial when rain falls hard and fast, particularly on hard dry ground.
What is being described here should also reduce the frequency and severity of flash floods, which kill people every year.
It seems to be literally true that nothing is good news to a “climate scientist”.
“It appears he doesn’t even consider absorption by the soil “
No, that is exactly what he is talking about. It’s standard catchment hydrology. Heavy rain makes a lot of surface runoff which goes into streams. Prolonged rain infiltrates more into the soil, where most of it returns to the air via evapotranspiration. Some gets into streams via water table flow, but that is just a fraction.
Nick, you miss the point. Desert ecology DOES NOT rely on runoff into rivers. It relies on groundwater, whichnrelies on percolation into hot dry baked soil. At least those deserts in Arizona, with which I have more than a passing familiarity. Had a significant Arizona native cactus collection in the sunroom at one point. Even started saguaro cacti from seed and grew them to about 6 inches in two years as giveaways under supplemental grow lighting since sunroom was in Chicago, not Phoenix. And trust me, despite flash floods and impoundment dams on the Salt River, Phoenix and environs would not exist except for the Colorado compact, Lake Powell behind Glen Canyon dam and lake Mead behind Hoover dam, and the Rocky Mountain seasonal snow melt feeding both—which has about zero to do with Hadley cell circulation. This paper shows a fundamental ignorance of regional SW US hydrology. See also the water chapter of my ebook Gaia’s Limits for pictures and more details.
“climate hasn’t brought greater precipitation, as Trenberth predicted it would”
Trenberth pointed out that in general warmer atmospheres can hold more water. But he wasn’t predicting more rain in Arizona. From that quote:
” With modest changes in winds, patterns of precipitation do not change much, but result in dry areas becoming drier (generally throughout the subtropics) and wet areas becoming wetter, especially in the mid- to high latitudes: the ‘rich get richer and the poor get poorer’. This pattern is simulated by climate models and is projected to continue into the future.”
Arizona is a classic dry area in the subtropics. In fact, it has long been expected that a belt of landaround 30-35° which relies on W winds for rain will get drier. That is because the Hadley cells, which produce the band of westerly winds around 40° will expand, and move this wind pattern further North.
Perhaps, but Arizona also gets significant rain during their annual monsoon, when winds reverse and come from the southeast and south.
It is always what ever is worse for the area, more rain, less rain, hotter, colder, more snow, less snow, they have morbid imaginations.
The banal conclusion is that every change happensand all change is bad in the mind of climate conservatives which traditionally are called ‘progressives’ even when they’re not.
Progressives oppose any change other than the one they fight for.
Angel Gabriel: “Good news, Debbie. The earth has been restored to perfection and you can live in everlasting joy.”
Debbie Downer, the Carbon Sinner: “We’re really going to have to pay for all of this happiness someday.”
Sad Trombone: “Wah wah”
Before the coming of the Great Satan, humanity, earth was static and unchanging. Therefore every change is bad, because Earth was perfect before.
I’m looking forward to reading how terrible for earth’s myriad ecosystems that topical cyclones have declined in number. And intensity.
Well, technically, from a Biblical viewpoint, that is correct. Until Satan showed up, we were in the Garden of Eden. Oh, wait, you meant “the Great Satan” as in human beings…….
If its from “climate models”
The chances of this “prediction” being correct are less than the toss of a coin.
More frequent less intense rain is a problem.
And so is less frequent more intense rainfall. And drought. And abnormally extended periods of just totally normal amounts of rain. A joke.
A poor mans Tim Flannery.
No matter what happens, we’re doomed. Because climate change.
Want to get published? Just mention Climate Change in whatever you’re writing.
Obviously Michael Singer doesn’t live in Melbourne.
These articles are straying far too deep into the weeds. What does understanding regional rainstorms have to do with the price of tea in China? It has about the same merit as studying butterflies in Brazil to predict tornadoes in Texas and counting the number of polar bears dancing on ice floes. Focus on the understanding the basics. Can a chaotic event be predicted? All the other nonsense is noise. Working in the noise window is a waste of time and money.
Recently in southern Australia, there have been less frequent more Intense rainfalls which have not been an unusual problem, so I guess it depends on where you are at the time, as to what you think of it all.
That woild be taken by warmunists as corroborating evidence, because Australia is down under and everything should therefore be upside down.
“There is a theory in physics that tells us that a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture (~7% more per 1°C increase), so we might expect that places with increasing temperatures will experience more water evaporation from the land, and also experience heavier rainfall.”
I thought this was why the Sahara was green some 8,000 years ago, because the world was warmer than now. And being greener and wetter with moisture to evaporate would mean local temperatures would be lower. Is that not so?
“Claim: More Frequent Less Intense Rainfall is Now a Problem”
Wow, these new ‘scientific discoveries’ are becoming increasingly ridiculous. So now we have the more or less frequent and more or less intense rainfall theory of CAGW impacts. That pretty much covers everything.
I look forward to the ‘discovery’ that The Warming makes rain more wet, or less wet, or both.
Are these people intentionally trying to out-stupid each other? Because they are succeeding in spectacular fashion.
To be accepted into the academic warmunist priesthood, you have to have scary research findings. All the low hanging fruit was picked long ago, stuff like more extremes, accelerating sea level rise, polar bears. So now the wanna be’s are into even more absurd second and third order stuff like this. For another example, see my Totten Glacier post over at Climate Etc. Or essays Last Cup of Coffee and Greenhouse Effects in ebook Blowing Smoke.
I thought this one about The Warming causing Australian lizards to become more stupid was pretty good. Now we have an exciting new threat called “mental dimming,” as reported in the ‘prestigious’ National Geographic:
“Reptiles were already facing steep odds from climate change—it’s estimated that one-fifth of all lizard species could be extinct by 2080. Mental dimming could further stack the deck.”
http://joannenova.com.au/2017/11/climate-change-will-make-bearded-dragons-dumber/
This may apply more to CAGW ‘scientists.’
Arizona is familiar with jokesters like Singer.
