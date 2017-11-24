Grauniad: “Water divining is bunk. So why do myths continue to trump science?”

Guest lampooning by David Middleton
The news that many water companies use dowsing to locate underground water has prompted outraged demands from scientists that they desist at once from wasting time and money on “medieval witchcraft”. They are right to call this practice deluded. But it reveals how complicated the relationship is between scientific evidence and public belief.
When the science blogger Sally Le Page highlighted the issue after her parents spotted an engineer dowsing for Severn Trent Water, the company responded to her query by claiming that “we’ve found some of the older methods are just as effective than [sic] the new ones” (such as the use of drones and satellite imaging). The engineer concerned told her parents that dowsing works for him eight times in 10.
Further inquiry elicited the comment from Yorkshire Water that “although few and far between, some of our techs still use them!”, while Anglian Water said: “There have been occasions where we’ve used dowsing rods.” Le Page says that 10 out of 12 British water companies she approached have admitted to the practice. But “admitted” isn’t quite the right word; what is striking is the jaunty tone of these responses, as if to say: “Yes, isn’t it extraordinary that these old methods work?”
Let’s be clear: dowsing doesn’t work. Le Page’s blog links to detailed experiments conducted in Germany in the 1980s which showed that the dowsers tested weren’t locating water at levels better than random chance.
[…]
The resistance to basic scientific reasoning and evidence displayed by large businesses that also deploy cutting-edge space technology may seem lamentable, but it shouldn’t surprise us. It has never been more apparent that an inability to make scientifically informed choices is no obstacle to flourishing in modern society.
[…]
Given that company executives and engineers seem no more immune to pseudoscience than the rest of the population, it’s not obvious that better public education about science is going to dispel the modern-day survival of concepts rooted in Renaissance natural magic. (Whether the public should be expected to bear any costs incurred is quite another matter.) Rather, these beliefs need to be understood – and if necessary confronted – in the way that all magical thinking should be: as an expression of desire and the need for consolation.
•Philip Ball is a science writer
This bit is worth repeating…
Given that company executives and engineers seem no more immune to pseudoscience than the rest of the population…
It always amuses me when academic pinheads and “science writers” lament about private sector scientists and engineers resisting the “basic scientific reasoning and evidence” which they reject.
While, there are lots of reasons to doubt that dowsing can directly detect water, minerals, lost jewelry or anything else. Dowsing can detect subtle variations in the Earth’s magnetic field… And the presence of groundwater can cause magnetic anomalies.
ABSTRACT
Perturbations on the earth’s magnetic field may coincide with the existence of groundwater. Theoretical calculations are made showing how and to what extent this effect may exist. The suggestion is also made that water dowsers may get a dowsing reaction as a result of entering a change in magnetic gradient. Tests were conducted to determine the statistical significance of dowsing reactions obtained by separate individuals dowsing in a common test area. Approximately 150 people participated in the experiment over a period of one year. Chi·square tests showed considerable statistical significance. Virtually all people tested experienced dowsing reactions though most of them had never dowsed before. There is some evidence of correlation between magnetic gradient changes and dowsing reactions.
Chadwick, Duane G. and Jensen, Larry, “The Detection of Magnetic Fields Caused by Groundwater” (1971). Reports. Paper 568. http://digitalcommons.usu.edu/water_rep/568
There are reasons why scientists and engineers, with decades of experience in their fields and successful track records, might just choose to ignore the lamentations of academic pinheads and “science writers” and continue to employ practical methodologies despite the “outraged demands from scientists” to cease and desist.
Disclaimer: As a professional geologist, I am not endorsing dowsing as a method of finding anything. I’m just pointing out that the real world operates in a totally different universe than government, academia and journalism do.
13 thoughts on “Grauniad: “Water divining is bunk. So why do myths continue to trump science?””
Damn, I’ve been fooling everyone for the last 40 years. The springs and wells have just been fortunately right where I said they were.
Dousing doesn’t conform to the scientific method, but seems to work well enough for experienced water engineers to continue using it. And isn’t it better to get a guy in with 2 sticks that cost nothing, before charging a customer hundreds of quid to use the latest scientific kit, which probably has no more success than twigs?
Lots of things we don’t understand, in fact more than we do understand, many of them work and defy our feeble grasp of science.
MY favorite gas alway sbeen “Wear warm clothes and don’t get wet, or get chilled or you’ll catch cold.”
The British in the 1930’s debunked all of the conditions which even doctors considered as probable
cold causers – during the winter they doused college student subjects with water, then blew wind
on them, and so on and so forth and the test subjects caught no more or more serious colds than the placebo student subjects. Once you know why people catch colds or the flu, it becomes obvious why the old wives’ tales were all wet.
That may be true but there is also overwhelming evidence the people tend to catch colds more often in cold weather. Which is probably for reasons other than the human body being cold. It may be because water droplets survive longer in cool air, for example. Another example of correlation not indicating causation.
In cold weather, people stay indoors with the windows closed more often. More people indoors = more chances to catch whatever the other people have.
Winter air is wetter making it a better medium to transfer viruses.
I heard that it is actually that your nose runs when you are cold &/or cold & wet, & when lots of people are walking around , wiping their drippy noses , sneezing & touching surfaces with snotty hands that there is a lot more transfer media (mucous – sticky & wet) & availability to spread cold & flu viruses. Thus why the cold & flu season is generally in the colder months – not because of the cold directly but because of enhanced collective “snottiness”. Not sure if this is true but it at least seems theoretically reasonable.
My Dad was an engineer and used dowsing to locate underground pipes. At the same time, he had a pretty good idea where the pipe should be. He didn’t keep score but I’d bet the combination was pretty effective.
I was more than surprised to see the water company guy use two metal tent stakes to locate my pipes. I thought it ridiculous then realized the water utility is just one step below a government agency so it’s probably typical to do something so backward assed.
Pity Philip Ball, the writer of the following
https://www.prospectmagazine.co.uk/blogs/philip-ball/science-is-fallible-just-like-us
has let himself go lately.
Google ‘proton magetometer’ for an interesting piece of well-proven science which suggests that dowsing could actually work. We know that birds have magnetic compasses in their brains, so it’s not entirely unreasonable to assume that the human brain could have a proton resonance sensor capable of detecting small changes in the Earth’s magnetic field.
The empirical evidence that dowsing works is in any case quite strong. Much stronger than any evidence for anthropogenic climate change.
The journalist in question (LePage) tweeted some water companies to find out what they did, and challenged the ones who said that their techs might use dowsing. In one case she got an offer to set up a test to see how effective it was – here is the thread:
Replying to @sallylepage
No, that’s silly. I will repeat the invitation to come out with us and we’ll try it. Let’s see what happens – science in action!
Replying to @AnglianWater @sallylepage
There isn’t an argument. It doesn’t work. It’s not like politics, where you can argue an opinion. It’s an objective fact. Read Sally’s excellent post, which links to the evidence. Jesus wept. And of course it costs money to do it. People cost money.
1:03 PM – Nov 21, 2017
It seems to me that Sally LePage is the one who doesn’t understand science. She was offered an opportunity to test the hypothesis – instead she preferred to rely on her belief that ‘authorities’ had stated that it does not work.
Belief in Authority and refusal to accept any evidence to the contrary is not science… it is religion., or ‘magic’, if you will…
There’s a difference between science, scientism (the Grauniad’s specialty) and empiricism.
Engineers may use science, but they will also use empirical experience without “scientific” support, if it works.
Journalists generally don’t understand the differences (and they aren’t subtle).
When I was an archaeologist back in the 1970s at the Koster site (first big stratified dig in NA), we tried dowsing to find promising trench locations. Some of us were great at it, others flops. It roughly correlated with general archaeological survey ability (some are better at reading the geography, geology and other factors than others), but the outliers increased their find rate dramatically.
IMO, dowsing is not just about magnetic field detection, but plugging into the unconscious individual expertise of the operator along multiple parameters.