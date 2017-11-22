Record temps up to 100°F expected in SoCal at start of Thanksgiving holiday

From the “cook your turkey on the asphalt while waiting in a traffic jam” department

Dr Ryan Maue of Weather.us has this informative forecast:

Already in the 80s in Southern California this morning before Thanksgiving. Record highs expected in mid to upper-90s. Possibly a reading of 100°F

And he has the forecast map to go with it:

Of course. the usual caterwauling will commence about this being a sure sign of “global warming”, but in fact, it is nothing more than a weather pattern regularly seen in California. This from the National Weather Service in LA/Oxnard:

A strong upper level ridge of high pressure and light offshore flow will bring sunny and warm conditions to southwestern California for much of the week, including Thanksgiving day. Widespread record breaking heat is expected through Thursday, with highs over the interior portions of the coastal plain and valleys in the 90s. Little relief from the heat is expected overnight for warmer valley and foothill locations with lows only in the 60s to near 80. At the same time, offshore flow will bring continued very dry and breezy conditions, with elevated fire danger through much the coming week. Be sure to stay hydrated during this time, provide water and shade for pets and other domestic animals, and use extra caution with any source of fire.

In their Area Forecast Discussion, they say this:

Strong upper level high pressure and offshore flow will bring very warm and dry weather to the area through Thursday, with record or near record temperatures expected. The high will weaken Friday through the weekend with a cooling trend through early next week. A weakening frontal system could bring light rain to northern areas late in the weekend, followed by gusty north winds and cool weather Monday. Warmer weather is expected Tuesday as north winds transition to a Santa Ana wind event.

