Record temps up to 100°F expected in SoCal at start of Thanksgiving holiday

November 22, 2017

Dr Ryan Maue of Weather.us has this informative forecast:

Already in the 80s in Southern California this morning before Thanksgiving. Record highs expected in mid to upper-90s. Possibly a reading of 100°F

And he has the forecast map to go with it:

Of course. the usual caterwauling will commence about this being a sure sign of “global warming”, but in fact, it is nothing more than a weather pattern regularly seen in California. This from the National Weather Service in LA/Oxnard:

A strong upper level ridge of high pressure and light offshore flow will bring sunny and warm conditions to southwestern California for much of the week, including Thanksgiving day. Widespread record breaking heat is expected through Thursday, with highs over the interior portions of the coastal plain and valleys in the 90s. Little relief from the heat is expected overnight for warmer valley and foothill locations with lows only in the 60s to near 80. At the same time, offshore flow will bring continued very dry and breezy conditions, with elevated fire danger through much the coming week. Be sure to stay hydrated during this time, provide water and shade for pets and other domestic animals, and use extra caution with any source of fire.

In their Area Forecast Discussion, they say this:

Strong upper level high pressure and offshore flow will bring very warm and dry weather to the area through Thursday, with record or near record temperatures expected. The high will weaken Friday through the weekend with a cooling trend through early next week. A weakening frontal system could bring light rain to northern areas late in the weekend, followed by gusty north winds and cool weather Monday. Warmer weather is expected Tuesday as north winds transition to a Santa Ana wind event.

17 thoughts on “Record temps up to 100°F expected in SoCal at start of Thanksgiving holiday

    • Well, COLD is proof of global warming too, remember. So is stasis. Rain, lack of rain, sunshine, clouds.
      Proof is all around us.

      Reply

  3. It’s interesting that during La Nina events, i.e. cooler global temperatures and less energy in the atmosphere, the high off the central West coast of California seems harder to push out of the way as the region gets warmer, drier and experiences the warmer, southern side of storm system that do get past the high.

    Reply

  5. I have lived in Southern California only all my life. We can get summer like temperatures almost any time of year. It is all a matter of weather cycles and pressure.

    Reply

    • Yup…Been sitting at the Rose Bowl, New Year’s Day, with snow on the San Gabriels, 90 degrees, when the announcers say that ” this is the best advertisement for people moving to California, from the frozen Midwest and East Coast.”

      Reply

  11. “Possibly a reading of 100°F”….bullsh1t…….the NWS doesn’t even predict anything in the upper 90’s

    ….possibly getting hit in the head by some DQ

    Reply

  12. That just means it is quite comfortable here in So. Arizona. Cool nights, warmer than average days. Higher than average temps in November means no heating needed. No A/C needed here either. Saves me big $’s on my winter gas bill.

    But it was long ago noted that when the US SW was warm and dry fall-winter, the Pacific NorthWest is wet and cold.
    55 F today for high in Portland. I’ll take 85 F here in Tucson.

    Reply

  13. “Record highs expected in mid to upper-90s. Possibly a reading of 100°F’ ….such drama
    the NWS does not even predict high 90’s

    Reply

