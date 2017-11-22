Gosh. Study highlights species that are ‘deceptively resilient’ to climate change

From the UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA – DAVIS and the “sneaky Nature will get you with climate change… someday” department.
Species may appear deceptively resilient to climate change
Ecological air conditioning offers short-term protection from a warming climate
Nature itself can be the best defense against climate change for many species — at least in the short term — according to a study published in the journal Ecology Letters from the University of California, Davis.
The study found that natural habitats play a vital role in helping other plants and animals resist heat stresses ramping up with climate change — at least until the species they depend on to form those habitats become imperiled. This suggests a need to re-evaluate climate change predictions for many species, including predictions that species in the south will move north with global warming.
The work focused on the rocky shoreline stretching from California’s Channel Islands to Washington’s Olympic National Park, where low tides expose marine species to intense heat. It also has implications for habitats like grasslands and rainforests, which support millions of smaller species.
ECOLOGICAL AIR CONDITIONING
Similar to how trees support birds and chipmunks, species like mussels and seaweed form habitat for other coastal species. They can lower temperatures so much for those other species that there is ultimately no difference in heat stress for sea creatures living in southern California versus northern Washington. If those habitats become suddenly imperiled, however, the species relying on them have little time to adapt.
“We might take for granted some of the resilience of our ecosystems because we don’t realize how much they depend on these habitats,” said lead author Laura Jurgens, who was a Ph.D. candidate at the UC Davis Bodega Marine Laboratory at the time of the study and is currently a postdoctoral researcher with Temple University and Smithsonian Institution. “For creatures that live in mussel beds and seaweed beds, it’s like having a house with air conditioning at low tide. You can tolerate a lot of what goes on outside if you have air conditioning. But if you’re looking at a future with more intense heat waves, and you don’t have air conditioning anymore, you wonder, ‘Where can I go?’ For these species, they could make a big move north, but it won’t help — they still need these habitats to keep the heat in a tolerable range.”
The study indicates that plants and animals whose habitats serve as “ecological air conditioning” are not likely to move until the other species protecting them are threatened. This could make those species more vulnerable to sudden events like warm blobs of ocean water, disease, extreme storms or intense heat waves. These species may appear “deceptively resilient” to climate change until one event takes away their habitats.
HABITAT MORE IMPORTANT THAN LATITUDE FOR SOME
The study adds to the understanding of how different species respond to climate change. Scientists have observed some plants and animals under climate change are leaving lower latitudes for cooler ones. But this study shows that, for some species, habitat is more important than latitude in protecting them from the effects of climate change.
“If you’re an octopus living in a mussel bed, the most important thing to keep your body temperature survivable is that mussel bed around you, not whether you live in Southern California, where it’s warmer, or Washington,” Jurgens said.
The study also reinforces the benefits of habitat conservation. It indicates that destroying habitat can reduce climate resilience, while restoring and conserving habitat can help maintain biodiversity as the climate warms.
“People are really big compared to most organisms on the planet,” Jurgens said. “We’re enormous, and it’s hard for us to understand what it’s like to be in these habitats unless you imagine yourself in a place like a forest you walk into on a hot day. If that temperature is what you need to survive, that forest better be there.”
###
There was no link to the paper given in the press release, so there’s none here. But, I’m not sure it’s worth reading anyway.
15 thoughts on “Gosh. Study highlights species that are ‘deceptively resilient’ to climate change”
Guess we’ll have to study this for a few thousand years to find out…
Ecology Letters denies evolution.
Hmmm…any guesses as to why nature has become so resilient to changing climates? Could it possibly be that these resilient species have been contending with changing climates for as long as they have existed, which is far longer than we’ve been around.
Also the fact that in the last 100 years, there has been very little actually change in the climate.
Maybe a fraction of a degree warming.. That’s it.
And that is of course just after the coldest period in 10,000 years
“But if you’re looking at a future with more intense heat waves, …” [Laura Jurgens]
In out high school chemistry class we were told atoms make up everything.
Not so.
People, such as Laura, make up a lot of stuff, also.
There is this line on page 9 in ‘Moscow 1941’ by R Braithwaite: “Napoleon’s veterans complained as they marched across the endless plains that the heat was as bad as it had been in Egypt…”
Looks like heat waves can be back dated or it wasn’t that hot in Egypt.
“The work focused on the rocky shoreline … also has implications for habitats like grasslands and rainforests …”
The implications being? Exactly how do you draw an inference between habitats that have very little in common?
Or maybe the implication is that they will need more money to study grasslands and rainforests.
“implication”
I would suggest a different term. Perhaps one of these: similarity, resemblance; similitude
Even if CO2 is causing a change in the climate (and I think if it is, then it is minute), the process is so slow that evolution has plenty of time to act. I doubt very much if new species will evolve, the existing species will adapt, by those with favourable traits having longer lifespans and producing more offspring, than those who haven’t. The alarmists though, with their hidden agenda, expect us all to be gullible and stupid enough to take as gospel everything they tell us. They talk about “mass extinction events”, even with their worse case scenario a temperature rise of 2 Celsius is not going to cause mass extinctions.
How about if we add human beings to the list of resilient species? Laura Jurgens says “…you don’t have air conditioning anymore…”, and this reminds me of the time I drove, in a company Blazer with a black roof, across Death Valley toward Furnace Creek in July. Around 118 degrees (F). Half way across the motor is overheating significantly. I turn off the air conditioning, Doesn’t help so I turn on the heater full blast and on highest heat (another radiator in effect). My co-workers are desperate. We open all of the windows (cooler outside) and pour water over ourselves and make it to the other side. All of this fuss about 3 degree (F) potential change? Bring it.
All species that are still in existence are resilient to Climate Change because they have managed to deal with the huge changes in climate for at least the last million years. There is nothing deceptive as this word implies this resilience is hidden. How many years was the North Sea not the North Sea and how long ago was the last time it was a sea? All the shorelines around all the continents over all of the world have only been in there current position since 10,000 years ago give or take a meter or two. This is not hidden knowledge.
I raise a lot of plants…hobby….it’s common to see……hardy in zones 5 through 11
This is another one of those…..climate is not supposed to change….evolution has stopped
UCD rediscovers the concept of ecosystems! Stunning climate news. Details at 11.
Having spent a good deal of my career trying to manage marine fish and invertebrate (actually managing humans) most of us learned long ago we should manage for resiliency not maximum sustainable yield. Brian Rothchild hypothesized that many marine species reproductive biology had evolved maximize resiliency, even suggesting that very fecundity, multi-frequency spawners were “tasting the environment.” Almost all marine species, or their very close relatives, have been around for thousands of years, seen the climate change more than a few times yet without humans over harvesting they do quite well with a changing environment/ climate.