Climate Talk Crisis: Where’s the Money?

h/t GWPF – UCS Strategy Director Alden Meyer has accused developed countries of “hiding behind the United States”, refusing to provide firm commitments to use taxpayers funds to pay large climate “damages” to poor countries.
Breakthrough eludes climate talks, scientists concerned over US role
Developing country negotiators lamented the fact that the United States, which has decided to pull out the Paris Agreement, was continuing to block any meaningful breakthrough on these issues and that other developed countries were not helping matters either.
Written by Amitabh Sinha | Bonn | Updated: November 14, 2017 5:15 am
With more than half the schedule of climate change conference already over, frustration was beginning to show at the lack of progress on any of the key issues under discussion, including the issues of finance, loss and damage, and ‘pre-2020 actions’. Developing country negotiators lamented the fact that the United States, which has decided to pull out the Paris Agreement, was continuing to block any meaningful breakthrough on these issues and that other developed countries were not helping matters either.
“Other developed countries are hiding behind the United States on loss and damage and finance issues. And, I think they need to be called out on this. They need to be asked whether they would side with (US President) Donald Trump or with the vulnerable countries of the world and meet their responsibilities,” Alden Meyer, director of strategy and policy at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said, echoing what many country negotiators were saying off the record.
One of the options being discussed is to raise money through taxes on fossil fuel industry. “Countries are looking for money that is additional to the US$ 100 billion, because loss and damage is additional to the mitigation and adaptation needs. The US$ 100 billion was agreed upon long before the issue of loss and damages became part of discussions at these negotiations. The kind of money we are looking at … has to come by levying taxes on fossil fuel industry that has caused climate change in the first place,” Mohamed Adow, International Climate Lead at Christian Aid, said.
But the developed countries, mainly the US, have not been quite agreed to look at this, suggesting instead that insurance might be a good way to deal with the problem. “On loss and damage and finance, they (the US) have been taking a pretty hard line and that has started to cause some real anger,” Meyers said.
The reason poor countries stay poor is they are run by looters – nothing to do with climate.
The evidence of the Asian miracle, the rapid rise of formerly poor countries which embraced low tax free market economics and property rights is irrefutable.
Even Communist Dictatorships can prosper by following this simple recipe. Deng Xiaoping liberated China’s productive potential with his Four Modernisations programme in 1977.
Deng’s plan was simple; instead of everyone getting paid the same, people get paid according to how hard they work, how productive they are. The results were and are spectacular; The hard work of China’s people has in just a few decades transformed China from an economic basket case into an economic superpower.
All leaders who want to get rich have to do is curb their greed long enough to allow their people to prosper, to make sure people who work hard get to keep at least some of the money they make from their hard work.
Looters who can’t curb their greed always run out of money. Nobody tries to save money or build their businesses when prosperity just attracts the attention of thieves.
The fake climate crisis appeared to offer a chance for greedy third world looters who have squeezed their own national economies dry to get their hooks into Western prosperity. I wouldn’t be surprised if a few greedy Western politicians were also hoping to receive a slice of the action.
Their fury at being denied is understandable. They showed up hoping to help themselves to our cash, for what they likely thought was a done deal. Thanks largely to President Trump, it seems likely they will go home disappointed.
Capitalism. Works every time it is tried!
meet their responsibilities….I don’t think too many Americans feel responsible for Mugabe…or any of that other crap
Actually, Jimmy Carter and Zbigniew Brzezinski were responsible for Mugabe.
He became president of Zimbabwe in 1987, although he was Prime Minister from 1980 to 1987. I despise Carter for a number of reasons, but you can’t lay this one at his door. Christopher Soames’s failure to sanction ZANU-PF for voter intimidation during the 1980 election was the linchpin to Mugabe’s political future.
Eric
Our Heads of Commonweath meetings, with all the Traditional English Colonies attending way back when, were always pumping up his tyres and former Aussie PM Malcolm Fraser was a noted Advocate of The Zimbabwe gangster.
The Fraser legacy further dims due to his support thru The Commonwealth Heads and … The Lancaster House Agreement…that was crucial to Mugabe’s Rein of Terror and Economic Blitz of The Zimbabwe Nation.
Mohamed Adow? Christian Aid? Interesting.
“Mohamed who hails from a pastoralist community in northern Kenya has seen the impact of climate change first hand.” Areas of expertise: Climate change, adaptation, resilience, UNFCCC, HFCs.
He must be a very old and wise man to have seen the climate change. Contribute generously to Christian Aid. Your money will be spent on Mohamed Adow, International Climate Lead.
I found data from one of those African sites once.
Ive go an idea. The US will sign using China’s Paris “agreement” terms and vice versa. Provided China agrees.
“The kind of money we are looking at … has to come by levying taxes on fossil fuel industry that has caused climate change in the first place,”
You’d think that would need to be proven first wouldn’t you? ;)
Bingo…spectacular!
Isn’t this supposed to be ‘global’ warming, therefore ALL countries, including the developed ones, are supposedly at risk?
If we do not look after ourselves first we cannot help others (provided, as you say, their political arrangements allow help to reach those in need).
The climate change controversy has been about kleptocratic politics by third world politicians and their enablers in various NGOs. As Earl Worrall points out, most of the economic problems of the “impacted” countries is due to their economic system, with no rule of law or property rights.
Oops, Eric not Earl
The constant bleating by the UN for Western Countries to give them more Climate Change reparation money …. or any money for some countries …. is the sound of CAGW failing. The transfer of wealth is only happening through the transfer of industry and that has mainly been to China. Not fast enough for them so they go right to the source of their desire, money. The CAGW ruse is easy to pitch when the health of future children is the shill but not so easy when giving up lifestyle is the answer. Telling someone they are responsible for other peoples’ misfortune because they raped the land isn’t selling well in the developed countries that are the donors.
What irritates me the most is that these people are paid with taxes to be parasites, to be bureaucrats for a living, I would love to fire them all.
News FLASH: Trump leadership on display. Having courage to tell the climate hustlers they won’t get US money allows the other countries who also know CC is hustle to keep their cash too.
The Climate Hustle is in the early stages of collapse as the cargo planes carrying cash don’t land.
Trump Leadership.
To Wit, Trump leadership.
Trump pulling out of the Paris accord was true leadership according to what most readers of this site know and understand about Global Warming. With the $100 billion green fund, a major underpinning of the accord now in serious jeopardy, its just a matter of time before beneficiary countries start to lose interest and the agreement starts to unravel. Should be amusing to see how this unfolds. MAGA!
So much for the gravy train carrying on regardless, with our without the US.
Now that it has become clear that there is no gravy on the train, the passengers are understandably anxious.
The political victory can only be guaranteed when the pseudoscience rent-seeking swamp is drained and, as Dr Lindzen proposes, climate research monies are cut by 90%.
Clear out the climate rent seekers, cut off their money!
Leave maybe two research teams in the US studying climate.
Who knows? Maybe Taiwan would have stepped up to the plate and voluntarily paid more to the looters. But we’ll never know because Taiwan was kicked out of this circus, just for existing.
The drowning islands need help, but they drown because of subduction by continental drift . So who spends some money to relocate the people there to a stable island?
That’ll be extra money on top of the $100Billion, per year, that they were never, ever going to get, whatever administration rules the roost in the US.
As Satan is my witness, is there no end to the unbridled avarice, arrogance, and deluded sense of expectant entitlement displayed by these people?
COP23 reminds me of a picture of polar bears attracted to a dead whale. Everybody hopes to get a part of $100 billion.
https://goo.gl/images/kdCpCn
“The reason poor countries stay poor is they are run by looters.”
Could not have expressed the sentiment better myself.