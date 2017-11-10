Al Gore: President Trump Can’t be Educated on Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Former Vice President Al Gore is upset that President Trump has not proven receptive to receiving Gore’s famous scientific “expertise” on climate change.
Al Gore: ‘I tried my best’ but Trump can’t be educated on climate change
At UN climate talks in Bonn, Gore is heading an unofficial group trying to stop climate change – in the face of scepticism from Trump administration officials
Al Gore has accused Donald Trump of surrounding himself “with the absolute worst of climate deniers” and said he has given up attempting to persuade the president to reverse his dismantling of policies combatting global warming.
However, both Gore, the former US vice-president, and Jerry Brown, governor of California, told the Guardian they were confident the US will regain its leadership position on climate change if Trump is defeated in the next presidential election.
Gore, Brown and Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York, are heading a broad coalition of climate change hawks from US states, cities and businesses in Bonn, where UN climate talks are being held. This alliance is in sharp contrast to the official US delegation, which is representing the only national government in the world that doesn’t want to be part of the Paris climate accords.
“I haven’t had any conversations with [Trump] since his speech to withdraw from Paris. I tried my best and thought he’d come to his senses but I’ve been proven wrong,” Gore, who met with Trump during the transition to try to influence his thinking, told the Guardian. “I don’t feel I have the ability to change his mind. He’s surrounded himself with the absolute worst of climate deniers who seem to have captured his mind on the issue.”
Brown also said he sees little point attempting to sway the Trump administration. “The official policy of the US is that climate change is a total and complete hoax conceived by Chinese conspirators,” the California governor told the Guardian. “That is so preposterous that engagement on that basis is just useless.”
However, the California governor said mid-term elections in the US next year may pressure Trump to change position. “He’s an action orientated person, not a politician, so who knows,” he said.
“Ultimately we won’t have a denier in the White House forever. We are engaged in a great political struggle between the deniers who want to turn the world over to fossil fuel interests and scientists and concerned activists who want to see decarbonization.
The climate rent seekers behind Gore and Brown are quite obviously hoping to endure the Trump Presidency. Rent seeking is what they do, they have no plan B.
If we don’t save our kids from climate brainwashing, get green propaganda out of schools, and keep up the pressure on climate scientists to produce evidence to support their wild alarmist claims, Gore and Brown might yet prove to be justified in their optimism.
In my opinion we have one chance to get this right, or risk losing generations of our children to climate servitude.
Can someone please try to convince Al Gore that subjective levels of confidence are not objective.
Al Gore can’t be educated on how science works.
Let’s modify this articles headline ALGORE: President Trump can’t be indoctrinated on climate change.
Once again, let me restate the title:
“Al Gore: President Trump Can’t be indoctrinated on Climate Change”.
……..”in a great political struggle”
well, he got that part right
…about the only part he’s gotten right……millions of degrees
Education on climate change? Al Gore could learn a few things. Trump has the facts on his side.
How to Discuss Global Warming with a “Climate Alarmist.” Scientific Talking Points to Win the Debate.
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2017/01/16/how-to-discuss-global-warming-with-a-climate-alarmist-scientific-talking-points-to-win-the-debate/
What Big Al is saying is that President Donald Trump is immune to blatant anti-science propaganda pap.
Fat Albert’s comments about Trump reluctance to buy what is is selling made me like Trump even more.
I think Gore got rolled. Trump listened politely to him, noticed what an ignorant yahoo Gore is, and decided to not disagree with him to his face.
Al Gore has said and written a lot about climate and the environment.
What has he ever gotten right?
What has he ever admitted he got wrong?
“I tried my best and thought he’d come to his senses but I’ve been proven wrong,”
OK. He admits to being proven wrong about one thing. He thought Trump would suffer fools gladly.
The official policy of the US is that climate change is a total and complete hoax conceived by Chinese conspirators,”
So not only is Trump “anti-science” he is racist? I am so sick of leftards and race-baiters (or is that redundant?)
Al Gore can’t be educated on climate change. Gore frequently speaks about the need to reduce the global population, Gore has 4 kids, no adoptions, no multiple births. Gore frequently speaks about the need to live a low carbon lifestyle, Gore has 4 or more properties and flies frequently for business and pleasure.
Obviously Al Gore can’t be educated on climate change.
If Gore now admits he was wrong about Trump, does that mean he might eventually realize and admit he was wrong about CAGW, or is that just asking to much from the great Goracle?
““The official policy of the US is that climate change is a total and complete hoax conceived by Chinese conspirators,…”
Uh, no.
Worse, If Brown is defining a policy not his own, he’s probably not getting it right.
But it hopefully the policy is more like “The official policy of the US is that climate change being primarily caused by human CO2 emissions is a total and complete fabrication conceived by radical environmentalists, journalists, and certain politicians.”
No one who has lived any appreciable time on Earth would deny climate change. Perhaps Gore is referring to the prophecy of Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming, or its Politically Convenient cousin: Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Climate Change.
For Gore’s knowledge, processes characterized in isolation cannot be reasonably extrapolated to cause effects in the wild, let alone in a complex system such as our Earth. Our super computers lack sufficient diversity (i.e. bits), and the models are poor hypotheses of what is clearly an insufficiently characterized system.
“You can’t teach a concept to a person whose salary (and egotistic existence) depends on them not understanding it. – Upton Sinclair.
We are battling a trillion dollar industry whose existence relies on perpetuating the “BIG LIE”.
