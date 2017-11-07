Blaming city dwellers for buying things outside the city limits, because, climate

From the POTSDAM INSTITUTE FOR CLIMATE IMPACT RESEARCH (PIK) and the “buying from Amazon.com causes climate change” department comes this pointless paper that basically says people in cities should get their stuff at the corner store, and walk, [rather ] than relying on goods that require transport. Meanwhile the authors are oblivious to their own unnecessary carbon footprint created by COP23 to announce this paper, where they could have used teleconferencing instead.
Cities can cut greenhouse gas emissions far beyond their urban borders
Greenhouse gas emissions caused by urban households’ purchases of goods and services from beyond city limits are much bigger than previously thought. These upstream emissions may occur anywhere in the world and are roughly equal in size to the total emissions originating from a city’s own territory, a new study shows. This is not bad news but in fact offers local policy-makers more leverage to tackle climate change, the authors argue in view of the UN climate summit COP23 that just started. They calculated the first internationally comparable greenhouse gas footprints for four cities from developed and developing countries: Berlin, New York, Mexico City, and Delhi. Contrary to common beliefs, not consumer goods like computers or sneakers that people buy are most relevant, but housing and transport – sectors that cities can substantially govern.
“It turns out that the same activities that cause most local emissions of urban households – housing and transport – are also responsible for the majority of upstream emissions elsewhere along the supply chain,” says lead-author Peter-Paul Pichler from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK). “People often think that mayors cannot do much about climate change since their power is restricted to city limits, but their actions can have far-reaching impacts. The planned emission reductions presented so far by national governments at the UN summit are clearly insufficient to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, the target agreed by 190 countries, therefore additional efforts are needed.”
Housing and transport cause most city emissions, locally but also upstream
Cement and steel used for buildings take a huge amount of energy – typically from fossil fuels – to be produced, for instance. If a city instead chooses to foster low carbon construction materials this can drastically reduce its indirect CO2 emissions. Even things that cities are already doing can affect far-away emissions. Raising insulation standards for buildings for example certainly slashes local emissions by reducing heating fuel demand. Yet it can also turn down the need for electric cooling in summer which reduces power generation and hence greenhouse gas emissions in some power plant beyond city borders.
In transport, expanding public facilities can minimize local emissions from car traffic. This reduces the number of cars that need to be built somewhere else, using loads of energy. So this is a win-win. But, again, more can be done. Cities can decide from which sources they procure the power needed to run, for instance, their subway trains or electric buses. By choosing energy from solar or wind, city governments could in fact close down far-away coal-fired power plants.
Comparison of New York, Berlin, Mexico City, Delhi – applicable to cities across the world
Interestingly, while the greenhouse gas footprint in the four cities that the scientists scrutinized range from 1.9 (Delhi) to 10.6 tons (New York) of CO2 equivalent per person and year, the proportions of local to upstream household emissions as well as the relative climate relevance of housing and transport turn out to be roughly the same. The international reach of upstream emissions is vast but varies. In terms of emissions, Berlin’s global hinterland is largest, with more than half of its upstream emissions occurring outside of Germany, mostly in Russia, China and across the European Union. But also around 20% of Mexico City’s considerably smaller upstream emissions occur outside Mexico, mainly in the US and China.
“Measuring indirect emissions of urban populations so far has often been considered to be unfeasible, at least in a way that makes it possible to compare different cities,” says Helga Weisz, senior author of the study and a research domain co-chair at PIK. “We show that it is possible, but you have to invest the effort to actually do it.”
Her team analyzed huge amounts of existing data on economic input and output of different regions and successfully combined these with data on emission intensity of production in a lot of different sectors. The methodology that the scientists put together is in principle applicable in any place, enabling more effective collaboration between cities to reduce greenhouse gas emission footprints.
“The power of cities, open interconnected systems of great density, to tackle climate change even in times of uncertainty on the national and international level has been underestimated by both many local decision-makers and most of the international community,” says Weisz. “Cities must be encouraged and enabled to focus on their full emission spectrum – local and upstream – as they continue to develop their climate mitigation plans.”
31 thoughts on “Blaming city dwellers for buying things outside the city limits, because, climate”
People often buy outside city limits mostly because of oppressive taxes within the city.
That’s correct, the major reason for going further is high price, partly caused by taxation, partly caused by structural subsidy i.e. law that makes development of new areas, buildings, houses unlawful, expensive, or just difficult.
Around here there was a small scandal when 5 km or 3 miles from the centre of a town with >100,000 people was considered too rural for development. The local Highest Court denied the town from developing the area, based on there is no railway to the planned area. This is braindead but a very good thing for those who happen to own property at better locations. I own a small property, less than 1000m2. I pay 1,900€ taxes annually for the property. I find this really awesome. Socialism – towards a brighter future!
Guilt goes to Greens, but not only to them.
The things that are available in the local stores magically appear through the actions of the thing fairy I suppose.
pulled-in with carbon-free lorries powered by teams of unicorns
Stop with the logic, you’ll spoil the party.
Left-wingers call them what you want – Have a world view where the world’s economy runs on local cottage industries powered by solar panels and wind mills. They want you to live in a high rise and down the road you will have to apply to the local authority for permission to travel, have children, and live past age 65.
Was that a straw man? Sue me.
No, Steve Case, it is not a straw man. Cloth for clothing has to come from somewhere. Food for the table has to come from somewhere. The infrastructure involved in supporting any large civilization is massive. They fail or refuse to recognize that.
What a convoluted and cunbersome tome that says a whole lot about nothing.
Quote: … in the four cities that the scientists scrutinized …
Science? What on earth makes them claim they were doing science?
Vancouver politically announced that it is one of the greenest cities around. No data required. The reality of big cities is that they are a scourge on the much larger rural surroundings. The elephant in the room presents itself as a political divide that widens as the narcissistic nemos enforce their agenda in ways that make no common sense to the rural land stewards who are directed to keep the heartbeat metronome of the city alive. Not my Amazon is the least of COP23’s worries. I wrote such thoughts on that quite a while ago.
Typical environmentalist hogwash with no substance and little thought. The water and air will never be clean enough for these people until man disappears.
If I could find what I’m looking for down the street, I wouldn’t have tobuy over the internet. I just spent an hour
driving to several auto parts store to find a barbed fuel line hose connector. No luck. Back home and bought from EBAY.
Is there any way – ANY way at all – to move these people to another planet? Ceti Alpha V, perhaps?
How do they expect to have food produced to feed a massive population like the one this planet supports, WITHOUT these emissions that seem to disturb them so much?
How do they expect clothing to appear?
Is this all supposed to just suddenly appear out of thin air, perhaps by the Fairy Godmother winking one eye or the other?
How are we supposed to heat our homes, cook and have light to read by without these things? Are we supposed to revert to tallow candles (stinky things!) and twig fires?
We’re just supposed to shut down everything because they say so?
Please, I beg who EVER funding this twaddle, I BEG you to ask these people to get some professional help with their problem. The disconnect from reality that is manifested in these reports becomes more and more disturbing every time I read one of them.
“much bigger than previously thought” Ahhhhhhh… Soothing words to a warmist’s ears.
Have they done the same calculation for the 170,000 souls in the city of Potsdam? Because, you know, physician heal yourself…and every molecule counts according to the meme.
This illustrates one of the fundamental problems with the Left – they believe that all the good stuff they use and enjoy and which keeps them alive and healthy will still exists after they enact their fantasies.
You would have thought that Venezuela would show them how false that it, but they just ignore that.And they ignore the real people, particularly women and children (infant and maternal mortality have all increased massively and needlessly in Venezuela) who are dying because of their delusions.
Perhaps it is inevitable that we go through a similar collapse to teach people this stuff, perhaps this is why civilizations crumble, because people take for granted what keeps them civilized?
Even in the 1980s, during the Cold War, I was not as pessimistic about the future as I am now.
Cities themselves hardly “produce” anything anymore, except services. And many of those are designed to suck money out of peoples’ pockets, especially tourists/visitors.
Suppose that the people all walk to the store.
Suppose that the local store gets goods for a hundred customers in one truck delivery.
Suppose that the Amazon deliveries require that the same size truck drives around to a hundred different locations.
It sounds like it is at least possible that the local bricks and mortar store could be more energy efficient than Amazon. YMMV, etc., etc.
There is some opinion that Amazon will make traffic much much worse.
Notwithstanding the above, I do use Amazon if I absolutely can’t get something locally or if I can save 75% (which is the case with today’s delivery). Otherwise I prefer to get out of the house, hustle down the road and interact with some live humans.
This article makes clear that we should abandon cars, trucks, and other mechanical modes of transportation (other than bicycles). That would certainly put a crimp in modern terrorism, I suppose.
That said, are these people behind the apparent lack of preparation for the next Carrington Event? Starving 90% of the world’s human population to death would seem to be right up their alley- after all, Stalin did it (for the greater good, doncha know!) but was unable to do it worldwide, because of those pesky Americans and their ridiculous ideas about freedom and humanity…
The terrorists would just carry bike-bombs.
BUT the warmists keep having children, because they are the elites.
The hard-core environmentalist, human haters (like Ehrlich and Holdren) think the ideal human population is around 100 million spread across the globe. A 98% reduction in human population. In their view AI robots would be our servants, farm workers for the physical stuff. A garden of Eden for the lucky. The elites, of course.
It would likely be the other way around. A terminator world of Skynet-controlled robots chasing around and trying to exterminate the last 2%.
Actually, I like the ideas in Tom Cruise’s Oblivion. Except for the extraterrestrial intelligence, it was probably closer to possibility. Tom Cruise’s character would be the modern-day Environmental warrior working with a fleet of killer robots to hunt down the last remaining humans.
Just where do these researchers think any of the raw natural resources come from for “urban households’ purchases of goods and services”? Under the pavement, floating through the sewers?
Appears to be more of the retarded “We Are Still
IncompetentIn” campaign. The amount of cheerleading and virtue signalling required now with Trump as president in order to keep cognitive dissonance from overwhelming them has reached epic levels. They can’t bear the thought that their cherished CAGW ideology is dead in the water.