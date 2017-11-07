Moss Piglets: First Interstellar Travelers?

Guest post by David Middleton

Tardigrades

Why does this sound like the plot to a SyFy Channel movie or a plot line from a Douglas Adams novel?  What if they arrive in the Alpha Centauri system and are mistaken for Invaders from Earth?  Or return to Earth as mutated giant Grizzly Water Bears?

People are gearing up to spread life from our solar system out into the cosmos. But the first life-forms to make that journey won’t be human beings, or even critters most folks would recognize. Instead, scientists plan to send tiny, chubby, pinch-faced tardigrades on the first living journey out past the Oort cloud (the ring of icy debris around our solar system) and into interstellar space.

Why tardigrades? Well, if you’ve heard anything about these eight-legged, dirt-dwelling “water bears” before, it was probably because they’re ridiculously resilient against ravages of the universe — ravages both foreign and domestic to our planet. Boiling doesn’t kill them. Neither does extreme pressure nor extreme cold. A study published online July 14 in the journal Scientific Reports suggests that even Earth-pummeling asteroids, nearby supernova blasts and powerful interstellar bursts of gamma radiation would fail to wipe the buggers out.

That hardiness, along with their small size — reaching only about a millimeter (0.04 inches) long — makes tardigrades ideal candidates to make a first cruise outside the solar system. These moss piglets, as they’re sometimes adoringly called, join C. elegans, a kind of mulch-dwelling nematode, as finalists to surf laser beams at relativistic speeds (or those approaching the speed of light) astride wafer-size spacecraft toward the far edge of the solar system, Space.com reports. The outer-space trip on laser-fueled wafers was borne out of NASA’s Starlight program, whose aim is to use photons to push tiny objects at extreme fractions of the speed of light toward neighboring stars. [7 Huge Misconceptions About Aliens]

[…]

Moss Piglets in Space!

Feature Image

I always thought that there was a tiny Abraham Lincoln statue on the reverse side of a penny… And all this time, it was a Tardigrade!

28 thoughts on “Moss Piglets: First Interstellar Travelers?

      • David Middleton

        I you heeded Griff’s recommendations you would be reading the Guardian, and believing it a scientific journal.

      • I think Griff’s science fiction recommendations are probably safe… He is a Douglas Adams fan after all.

      • David Middleton

        “I think Griff’s science fiction recommendations are probably safe”

        What, like AGW?

        :)

      • Hey! The Day After Tomorrow is one of my favorite bad science fiction movies… Right up there with Armageddon and 2012.

      • David Middleton

        I must admit I like the Day After Tomorrow. Good old fashioned adventure romp. Difference is, Griff believes it.

        I also like Snowpiercer, demonstrating what life might be like with global cooling and left wing attitudes.

      • Reality is stranger than science fiction…

        “The American scientific film “the Day After Tomorrow”, which demonstrated “the breath-taking catastrophe brought to mankind by climate change”…

        The First International School on Climate System And Climate Chang (ISCS)
        [Date: 2004-11-19]  [Author:Yan Zhang,Yiming Liu]

        The First International School on Climate System And Climate Chang (ISCS), sponsored by China Meteorological Administration (CMA) and co-sponsored by the Office of IPCC Working Group I, State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs and National Natural Science Foundation of China, was held in CMA from August 23 to September 1, 2004. It received extensive attention from the meteorological departments and relevant scientific research institutions. More than 16o students including young researchers, doctoral candidates and master degree candidates specialized in climate system and climate change research took part in the study. They are from over 40 organizations, such as the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Education as well as CMA National Climate Centre, Chinese Academy of Meteorological Sciences (CAMS) and eight meteorological institutes, National Satellite Meteorological Centre, seven Regional Meteorological Centres, provincial meteorological bureaus, etc.

        Fifteen world famous experts from countries including France, Germany, South Korea, Japan, U.S.A., Canada and China, were invited to serve as the lecturers of ISCS. They were: Dr. Jean Jouzel from France, Vice-Chairman of IPCC Working Group I; Dr. Robert Delmas from France, Director of the Laboratory of Glaciology and Geophysics and Environment; Dr. Ulrich Cubasch from the Meteorological Institute in Free University Berlin; Dr. In-Sik Kang, Director of the Climate Environment System Research Center of Seoul National University; Dr. Akio Kitoh, Director of the Climate Research Division of the Meteorological Research Institute in Japan Meteorological Agency; Dr. John Ogren and Dr. Zhanqing Li from U.S.A; Dr. Daniel Rosenfeld from Israel; Dr. Chung-Kyu Park and Dr. Won-Tae Yun from Korean Meteorological Agency; as well as some renowned scientists in China, namely, Prof. Ding Yihui, Dr. Dong WenJie, Prof. Lin Er’Da , Prof. Pan Jiahua, Mr. Chen ZhenLin.

        […]

        This session of School includes 45 teaching hours altogether and most of them were conducted in English. The wonderful lectures given by Chinese and foreign experts attracted great interest of the participants. During the session, the students were also invited to watch the American scientific film ” the Day After Tomorrow”, which demonstrated “the breath-taking catastrophe brought to mankind by climate change”, and visit the GAW station in Shangdianzi, Miyun District, Beijing and the Great Walls in Simatai and Gubeikou.

        […]

        Beijing Climate Center

      • Just bear in mind it is the recent film star trek universe, not the TV star trek universe…

        The 2 intro episodes are a bit big screen but then it settles down and yes, there’s a tardigrade in it!

      • hotscot – I also read the science journals.

        I just link to articles which have a simpler summary – and also link to the science papers.

        which journal of record covers the skeptic viewpoint?

  2. Hope these bugs don’t come across any intelligent lifeforms with the means to retaliate. They might deem it an attempt to destroy their DNA and replace it with ours.

    Reply

  5. Now wait a minute. There are so many possible unforeseen consequences here. Some good some not so good. Who the hell okayed this?

    Reply

  7. There’s a Gary Larson “Far Side” cartoon locked up in this topic dying to emerge!

    “20 million years later the tardigrades ….”

    Reply

  9. Interesting critters tardigrades. Been around, little changed, since the Middle Cambrian at least. They are tiny, most have no hard parts, and they don’t preserve well, so they could be older. Taxonomists apparently spend their evenings arguing about the relationships between tardigrades, onychophora(velvet worms),lobophora, and arthropoda — all very ancient lineages.

    Reply

