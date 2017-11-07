Moss Piglets: First Interstellar Travelers?

Guest post by David Middleton
People are gearing up to spread life from our solar system out into the cosmos. But the first life-forms to make that journey won’t be human beings, or even critters most folks would recognize. Instead, scientists plan to send tiny, chubby, pinch-faced tardigrades on the first living journey out past the Oort cloud (the ring of icy debris around our solar system) and into interstellar space.
Why tardigrades? Well, if you’ve heard anything about these eight-legged, dirt-dwelling “water bears” before, it was probably because they’re ridiculously resilient against ravages of the universe — ravages both foreign and domestic to our planet. Boiling doesn’t kill them. Neither does extreme pressure nor extreme cold. A study published online July 14 in the journal Scientific Reports suggests that even Earth-pummeling asteroids, nearby supernova blasts and powerful interstellar bursts of gamma radiation would fail to wipe the buggers out.
That hardiness, along with their small size — reaching only about a millimeter (0.04 inches) long — makes tardigrades ideal candidates to make a first cruise outside the solar system. These moss piglets, as they’re sometimes adoringly called, join C. elegans, a kind of mulch-dwelling nematode, as finalists to surf laser beams at relativistic speeds (or those approaching the speed of light) astride wafer-size spacecraft toward the far edge of the solar system, Space.com reports. The outer-space trip on laser-fueled wafers was borne out of NASA’s Starlight program, whose aim is to use photons to push tiny objects at extreme fractions of the speed of light toward neighboring stars. [7 Huge Misconceptions About Aliens]
Moss Piglets in Space!
Feature Image
I always thought that there was a tiny Abraham Lincoln statue on the reverse side of a penny… And all this time, it was a Tardigrade!
Has anyone seen the new Star Trek series? Tardigrades actually have kind of a prominent role. I shit you not.
Between this and Griff’s glowing recommendations, I may just have to check it out.
David Middleton
I you heeded Griff’s recommendations you would be reading the Guardian, and believing it a scientific journal.
I think Griff’s science fiction recommendations are probably safe… He is a Douglas Adams fan after all.
David Middleton
“I think Griff’s science fiction recommendations are probably safe”
What, like AGW?
:)
Hey! The Day After Tomorrow is one of my favorite bad science fiction movies… Right up there with Armageddon and 2012.
David Middleton
I must admit I like the Day After Tomorrow. Good old fashioned adventure romp. Difference is, Griff believes it.
I also like Snowpiercer, demonstrating what life might be like with global cooling and left wing attitudes.
Reality is stranger than science fiction…
“The American scientific film “the Day After Tomorrow”, which demonstrated “the breath-taking catastrophe brought to mankind by climate change”…
Just bear in mind it is the recent film star trek universe, not the TV star trek universe…
The 2 intro episodes are a bit big screen but then it settles down and yes, there’s a tardigrade in it!
If there was a tardigrade riding around in a TARDIS… I would have to buy the BluRay!
hotscot – I also read the science journals.
I just link to articles which have a simpler summary – and also link to the science papers.
which journal of record covers the skeptic viewpoint?
Pretty well all of them have published papers skeptical of AGW and/or CAGW. According to Cook et al., 2013 more papers rejected and/or minimized AGW either explicitly or implicitly (78) than explicitly endorsed and quantified the human contribution as >50% (64).
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/03/18/anatomy-of-a-collapsing-climate-paradigm/
Hope these bugs don’t come across any intelligent lifeforms with the means to retaliate. They might deem it an attempt to destroy their DNA and replace it with ours.
The potential for bad science fiction plot lines is limitless.
Bu**er off?
:)
Sorry, missed the word “plot”.
As ever, the clue is in the question. If I could read I might be clever.
You earthlings are so ugly!
Oh yeah? You space aliens are so ugly, whem yo mamas dropped you off at school, they got a ticket for littering!
Twobob
“We’re the good looking ones, you should see the AGW alarmists.”
A moss piglet would make a great Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon.
Now wait a minute. There are so many possible unforeseen consequences here. Some good some not so good. Who the hell okayed this?
We’ve probably already sent quite a few Tardigrades into outer space… some intentionally.
http://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0960982208008051
and I think they recovered bacteria from the surveyor camera on the Apollo 13 mission
(is the bio screening for Mars probes 100% effective?)
It only has to be 100% effective when we make the first return trip to Earth.
Tardigrades from space??? Cripes! Lovecraft was right!
Hmmm. About all that digging in the South Pole ….
There’s a Gary Larson “Far Side” cartoon locked up in this topic dying to emerge!
“20 million years later the tardigrades ….”
Cue the envirowhackos worried about contaminating the environment of some planet 11 light years away.
Interesting critters tardigrades. Been around, little changed, since the Middle Cambrian at least. They are tiny, most have no hard parts, and they don’t preserve well, so they could be older. Taxonomists apparently spend their evenings arguing about the relationships between tardigrades, onychophora(velvet worms),lobophora, and arthropoda — all very ancient lineages.