Claim: The Anthropocene started in the mid 1950s

From the AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
Determining when humans started impacting the planet on a large scale
Humans have so profoundly altered the Earth that, some scientists argue, our current geologic epoch requires a new name: the Anthropocene. But defining the precise start of the era is tricky. Would it begin with the spread of domesticated farm animals or the appearance of radioactive elements from nuclear bomb tests? Scientists report in ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology a method to measure levels of human-made contaminants in sediments that could help pinpoint the Anthropocene’s onset.
The geologic record can sometimes provide clear-cut evidence of epoch changes. For example, when a meteorite collided with Earth 66 million years ago, levels of the metal iridium from the space rock spiked in sediments around the world. This clearly marked the end of the Cretaceous period. However, trying to define the start of the proposed — and much debated — Anthropocene could be more complicated. Human influence over the climate and environment began with the Industrial Revolution in the 1800s, and accelerated dramatically in the second half of the 20th century. Many markers of human impact on the planet from agriculture, waste disposal and other activities have been archived in the planet’s sedimentary records. The rise in industrial chemicals, such as pesticides and pharmaceuticals, is another example of a human-driven activity that has been captured in sediment layers. To explore the record of synthetic compounds as a possible marker to help define the Anthropocene, Aurea C. Chiaia-Hernández, Juliane Hollender and colleagues turned to a new analytical technique combined with sophisticated data analysis to characterize patterns of contamination over time.
The researchers applied high-resolution mass spectrometry to investigate synthetic chemical contamination in two lakes in Central Europe. They examined 1-meter long cores from each lake bottom, capturing the past 100 years of sediment layers. According to the analysis, the lakes’ sediments contained few synthetic contaminants before the 1950s. But during the 1950s, concentrations of industrial chemicals started to appear in the samples, which is consistent with the boom in industrial activities post-World War II. The researchers say this record clearly demonstrates the beginning of large-scale human impact on the environment. It also shows a decline in contamination following the installation of wastewater treatment plants in the 1970s, providing evidence for successful mitigation measures. Additionally, the introduction of new pollutants that are now finding their way into surface waters can be discovered.
###
The authors acknowledge funding from the Swiss Federal Office for the Environment, the Swiss National Science Foundation and Eawag.
The paper’s abstract is available here: http://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/acs.est.7b03357
One has to wonder if with all the pollution controls we have in place globally now, is there any sign of those chemicals that the authors claim signaled the start of the Anthropocene? Would the lack of those chemicals now signal the end of that epoch? It seems quite flimsy to me to base the beginning of entire epoch on a few lakes in Central Europe, especially since those chemical signals may be completely absent from the sediment layers forming now.
30 thoughts on “Claim: The Anthropocene started in the mid 1950s”
A couple of World Wars just before don’t count?
This is all very presumptuous and rather egotistical. I am now expecting a rather irritated Universe to swiftly arrange a large asteroid strike or sudden ice age. ;-)
IFF there is an Anthropocene, it started when humans first started making significant geological changes to the Earth’s surface.
Egyptians, Mayans come to mind !!
I think the Africans were probably burning grassland before that.
Roger Pielke Sr. points out that land use has an important effect on climate. link
Scientists measure pollens in sediments to get an idea of what the local plant life was doing. link Pollens are part of the fossil record. link
Early agriculture leaves a mark on the pollen record so I would say that the anthropocene extends back to at least 9500 BC. link Future paleontologists will be able to see evidence of human activity.
On the other hand, various animals have a big effect on the environment. Does that mean that the buffalo herds that roamed the plains should have their own epoch? link
I prefer Josh’s ‘Adjustocene’. It seems a more accurate description.
I have to agree – if there is to be an ‘Anthropocene’ then I think it should start when we entered the world of virtual statistics/observations. Its getting to the state – certainly for me – where the actual temperature of the world is undecipherable from all the adjustments made. Considering we have entered an age of incredible accuracy, how come the recording of the climate has become less so by fiddling about with the results without promulgating the raw data?
They don’t have a more accurate start date than mid 1950’s ? Given the accuracy of the models they use I’m sure they could get a bit closer .
I used my Commodore 64 to narrow it down to 16 janurary 1953 at around 12 noon .
GMT time I presume. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Urederra
You mean there’s another time?
The population boom accelerated exponentially at the same time as the discovery of penicillin in the 1920’s
Is there a correlation?
Les Francis
EUREKA!
It’s not CO2 after all, it’s penicillin!
:)
Seems to me the alarmist would set this Anthropocene to the first discovery of humans using fire. Because according to them that’s when the demon CO2 started AGW.
My first car was a 1928 Ford Model A, Plus Minus 6 miles to the gallon (of soup ) and maybe 100 miles to a quart of engine oil, and don’t even think about brakes and tires !”
nottoobrite
My 2014 Mercedes E Class did 10,000 miles to 4 brake disks. The pads were less than 70% used. One would think someone would invent brake disks made from brake pad material and use steel for the pads. But no.
There’s progress for you.
Get patern parts! They are considered consumables like petrol.
Only the irrational could believe such absurdity.
Grandstanding attempts to ignore all of mankind’s population spread over Earth in order to name future era’s based on quantitative analysis ability to measure “synthetic contaminants”; these crackpots should name that era the ‘Plasticene’ or ‘Synthocene’.
We will always know the real name is ‘Adjustocene’, so wonderfully depicted by Josh. (Thanks for the reminder Nigel S!)
Just egos wanting to be recognized. There is nothing that has happened in the last 50 odd years that would signal a new epoch. Imagine an Archeologist or whoever looking for objective evidence a few centuries from now???
George Carlin “The Planet is Fine”
“The planet’ll shake us off like a bad case of fleas.”
off piste but great for a laugh-
“Climate change might be worse than thought after scientists find major mistake in water temperature readings
The sea was much colder than previously thought, the study suggests, indicating that climate change is advancing at an unprecedented rate”
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/science/climate-change-worse-water-temperature-reading-scientists-global-warming-ice-melt-weather-a8020696.html
Warming of oceans due to climate change is unstoppable, say …
Jul 16, 2015 · Seas will continue to warm for … Globally 90% of the excess heat caused by the rise in … The warming of the oceans due to climate change is now …
“The methodology widely used to understand sea temperatures in the scientific community may be based on a mistake, the new study suggests, and so our understanding of climate change might be fundamentally flawed.”
Wrong. Everybody knows the science is settled.
Oh, this was a comment to richard above.
have to say i didn’t read it correctly but the key words were as you say-
The methodology widely used to understand sea temperatures in the scientific community may be based on a mistake, the new study suggests, and so our understanding of climate change might be fundamentally flawed.
Clearly, the Anthropocene[*] started on 1 January 1950 AD at 00:00. According to our current crop of PC manipulators [that’s PC as in Politically Correct, not Personal Computer, Prostate Cancer or Pretty Cool], that is when The Present started. It marks a dramatic global change:- before that, carbon dating worked but no-one knew how to do it; after that, carbon dating didn’t work but we did it anyway. It is also a symbol of the takeover of the asylum [the rational world] by the inmates [the PC ideologues – PC as in Political Control]. What kind of crazy person would replace a working system (AD & BC dates) with a non-sensical system (the meaning of “before present” depends on when you use it) that can only be defined by reference to the system it replaced (ie, the base date 1950 AD).
[*] – I would prefer a more accurate name, maybe Sillicene or Wackicene, or if a more formal-sounding name is needed, Absurdocene.
Based on Hernandez et al’s line of reasoning, the Anthropocene ended in the 1990…
chuckle :-)
Anthropocene.
All gone….
Done and Dusted. :-)
One good glacial maximum in a few thousand years and any stratigraphic markers of man’s presence in 1950 will be gone. I have a problem with the Holocene even, after all it is only one of many interglacials, why don’t the others have special names? But, at least the beginning of the Holocene has a type section of sorts (the NGRIP2 ice core) – where is the type section for the Anthropocene?
According to Philip Larkin, sexual intercourse began in 1963; so one can safely assume that the Anthropocene got underway 9 months later.
What about the Dinosaurs with their affect on Earth with their own CO2, CH4 etc in/outputs was that the Dinopocene then? :-D
CO2, AGW, pollution, “renewable” energy, Anthropocene? I think we can all see where this is going!