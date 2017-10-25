BBC accused of being a ‘left-wing mouthpiece’ today after a grovelling apology

James Tapsfield, Mail Online, via The GWPF

The BBC was accused of being a ‘left-wing mouthpiece’ today after it issued a grovelling apology for failing to challenge Lord Lawson over a claim temperatures have not risen over the last 10 years. Furious MPs said the decision to single out the peer showed the corporation had given up any ‘pretence’ of impartiality.

Former chancellor Lord Lawson made the claim during an interview broadcast on Radio 4’s Today programme in August.

The BBC had initially rejected complaints from viewers, claiming that it was important to give air time to ‘dissenting voices’ in the pursuit of fairness.

However it has now bowed to pressure and admitted that it breached its own editorial guidelines on accuracy and impartiality.

Tory MP Philip Davies told MailOnline: ‘It is what you would expect from the BBC. It is typical BBC.

‘They have given up any pretence of being impartial these days. They have become a mouthpiece for any left-wing, pro-EU Labour party cause.

‘If they think they might have upset some of their left wing cheerleaders then of course they are going to apologise profusely.

‘I look forward to them apologising profusely when a right wing politician is challenged. I think we would be waiting a long time.’

Andrew Bridgen, Tory MP for North West Leicestershire told MailOnline: ‘If the BBC had to apologise for every inaccuracy a Labour politician made on air they would never be able to have a Labour politician on.

‘The position sounds rather extreme to me – the BBC very seldom allow climate sceptics on the programme.’

