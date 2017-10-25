James Tapsfield, Mail Online, via The GWPF
The BBC was accused of being a ‘left-wing mouthpiece’ today after it issued a grovelling apology for failing to challenge Lord Lawson over a claim temperatures have not risen over the last 10 years. Furious MPs said the decision to single out the peer showed the corporation had given up any ‘pretence’ of impartiality.
Former chancellor Lord Lawson made the claim during an interview broadcast on Radio 4’s Today programme in August.
The BBC had initially rejected complaints from viewers, claiming that it was important to give air time to ‘dissenting voices’ in the pursuit of fairness.
However it has now bowed to pressure and admitted that it breached its own editorial guidelines on accuracy and impartiality.
Tory MP Philip Davies told MailOnline: ‘It is what you would expect from the BBC. It is typical BBC.
‘They have given up any pretence of being impartial these days. They have become a mouthpiece for any left-wing, pro-EU Labour party cause.
‘If they think they might have upset some of their left wing cheerleaders then of course they are going to apologise profusely.
‘I look forward to them apologising profusely when a right wing politician is challenged. I think we would be waiting a long time.’
Andrew Bridgen, Tory MP for North West Leicestershire told MailOnline: ‘If the BBC had to apologise for every inaccuracy a Labour politician made on air they would never be able to have a Labour politician on.
‘The position sounds rather extreme to me – the BBC very seldom allow climate sceptics on the programme.’
11 thoughts on “BBC accused of being a ‘left-wing mouthpiece’ today after a grovelling apology”
“the BBC very seldom allow climate sceptics on the programme”
And they don’t allow comments either, which would expose their leftist bs as being propaganda not news.
They were accused of that? Go figure.
I mean, I would have said, ‘duh’, but there I go, stuck on the obvious.
“It breached its own editorial guidelines on accuracy and impartiality.” Sure. The editorial guidelines are probably: “Don’t challenge anything leftist or alarmist. Challenge anything inconvenient”.
The trouble is that they usually don’t allow anything inconvenient, so they don’t know anymore how to challenge anything.
Here is an off-topic question which I hope someone at WUWT can shed some light on. I was recently in Braemar, Scotland, and passed by what appears to be its official weather station. This station is well known in the UK for recording the lowest temperature ever in the UK.
Within 15-20 feet of the weather station is a large green box about the size of a shipping container. It has warning signs on it saying that it contains flammable fuel, an apparent exhaust pipe in the roof, steps to get up to the roof and grilles in the side.
Anyone know what function this box serves? Why would it be so close to the weather station?
But the BBC IS a leftwing mouthpiece. Everyone knows that.
And reading the rest of the story we are back with the Gorebull and the 97% again.
I don’t understand.
How did the climate debate ever become a left/right thing? Can someone explain?
Mainly because the extreme left quickly recognised cagw as a perfect vehicle to advance their agendas.
The short version was that Maurice Strong found the hypothesis useful in his political goals, as did the green blob, which has also associated with political leftists for a long time (at least the late 1960’s), so most of the opposition had both political and scientific objections to the policies advanced by the climate change advocates.
Another thing is the strong tendency for the advocates to label opponents as vendidos, tools of the fossil fuel industry, as well as evil capitalists.
The left wants more gov’t control over our lives; right wing wants gov’t restricted. CAGW is about more gov’t, more control over our pocketbooks and our lives. Some say we have a climate debate, but the left won’t debate it because they always come out on the losing end – they can’t support their argument.
This is a pitifully exaggerated faux-‘apology’ from the cretinous left-wing BBC. The whole thing is staged; complaints from the likes of Bob Ward and a craven (and most importantly very public) apology. That’s what this is really about: publicly supporting AGW theory just when it’s facing yet more serious questions ie the Return of the Pause and the recent humiliation of scientists admitting their models *really are* running too hot. If that sounds like a horror story for the BBC it’s because it is because the BBC has huge pension investments in all-things climate change. Their reputation was once superb, today in the UK their bias is so strong they’re a national joke.
Trump is our only hope, Pruitt will dismantle all of this Climate rubbish