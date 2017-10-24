Al Gore’s Apocalyptic Fantasy Lecture at Rice University

As promised, I attended Al Gore’s climate change lecture at Rice University last night. Rice University is one of the most beautiful university campuses I’ve ever seen, so it was a delight to see it again. The architecture is outstanding, and the buildings are placed in a garden-like setting. It was lovely to walk from the parking lot to the fieldhouse. The speech was held in a packed Tudor Fieldhouse which seats 5,750. By the time the Rice University Provost was introducing Al Gore, there were no empty seats that I could see, see Figure 1.
A couple of minutes later, when Al Gore came on stage he received a standing ovation, I must say I was a little surprised, like I was in an alternate universe. However, about 40% of Texans vote Democratic and these voters are concentrated in Houston, San Antonio and Austin. As an example, Houston went for Hillary Clinton by over 160,000 votes. This was very apparent in Tudor Fieldhouse. The crowd even cheered when Gore railed against the fossil fuel industry and called for dismantling it. Although, I noticed lots of people (including the couple next to me) got up and walked out at that point. When the lights came up for questions, there were many empty seats, perhaps a quarter or more, had walked out during the speech.
As some predicted, prior to the speech, questions were pre-screened by the provost (Professor of statistics Marie Lynn Miranda). She is an unquestioning true believer in catastrophic man-made global warming (CAGW) just like Al Gore, so the three hand-picked questions she asked were softballs that merely prompted more vitriol about “deniers.” Yes, he used the word a few times. Once he said, “I know I’m being dismissive of them, but what can I do?” This was accompanied with an irritatingly smug and superior smile, like the one that lost him the election in 2000.
The first question is the only one I’ll discuss here. It was (paraphrasing): Why is the media ignoring climate change? Al Gore’s answer was very long and rambling, but he essentially said, even though climate change is the most important issue facing human civilization ever, the media ignores it because too many people turn off their TV’s or radios or change the channel whenever it comes up. He believes the media are not informing any more but, they are entertainment only. That was interesting, I agree with him on that point. Then he went on to say the internet and social media are not a positive thing today, they are divisive; but he had hopes for the future of social media. The media is toast, since both sides now think it has devolved to entertainment.
Points made in the lecture
The lecture was in two parts. In the first Gore asserted that humans are causing “dangerous” climate change, without offering any proof. He further asserted that 16 of the 17 warmest years “on record” were in this century, asserted that greenhouse gases (“mainly carbon dioxide”) were the cause since they “trap” 400,000 Hiroshima bombs worth of heat on the Earth every year. He presented no evidence that the greenhouse connections are related to the warming or that heat is “trapped” by them. The “evidence” that man’s emissions cause climate change is computer-model based, and not based on, or supported by, observations as discussed here. The popular concept of greenhouse gases “trapping” heat is very misleading and inaccurate as described by Rasmus Benestad here.
The idea that 16 of the 17 warmest years “on record” are in this century is debatable and depends upon which surface temperature record one chooses to use and the estimate of error-of-measurement one chooses to use. For a discussion of this see Pat Frank’s post here. This statement also ignores the very small change in temperature in this century, versus the latter part of the 20th century, as can be seen here. Further, the measured global temperature record only goes back to 1880, at the earliest, and this was the end of the Little Ice Age. The Little Ice Age is the coldest period on Earth since the beginning of the Holocene as can be seen here in figures 3A and 3B. Do we really want to go back to the cold and miserable Little Ice Age? This was a very difficult time, as discussed here. I and most people like it warmer than that.
So, Gore’s assertions are very contestable, yet he moves on undeterred, and describes cherry-picked catastrophes all over the world, with emotional pictures. According to him, all are linked to man’s supposed changes to the global climate. He asserts that hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria were all made worse by global warming. He acknowledges “some say no link of climate change to extreme weather can be shown.” He doesn’t mention a source, but I suspect he was referring to the excellent work by Dr. Roger Pielke Jr. (here) and Dr. Cliff Mass (here). Dr. Judith Curry, a hurricane expert, has also discussed global warming and hurricanes here. Dr. Curry, in the cited post, says:
“Thinking that reducing fossil fuels is going to help with extreme events on the timescale of the 21st century is a pipe dream. Even if you believe the climate models, and we are able to drastically reduce fossil fuel emissions by 2050, we’re going to see miniscule impacts on the climate and the weather by the end of the 21st century. Any benefits would be realised in the 22nd and 23rd centuries. If we think we have enough wisdom and knowledge to what might happen in the 22nd and 23rd Century — personally I’d rather see us deal with here and now, and maybe focus on what we might be facing out to 2050. That seems a more practical and realistic goal, for what we should be trying to do. That’s my opinion.”
But, then he asserts that the “probability” of “record breaking” extreme weather events are increased, although he contradicts himself to the “extreme” within a few seconds, the crowd did not seem to notice.
He moves on to blame global warming (or climate change) for “record breaking” precipitation, droughts, wildfires, etc. Sea level rise will flood Miami and other low-lying cities. “Rain bombs” are the new scary monster. He says CO2, through warming, supposedly increases water use by plants, ignoring evidence that CO2 decreases water use per pound of plant. Further, he says climate change also caused the “Arab Spring,” destabilizes governments, and we are in the sixth great extinction event. Fifty percent of all species will be wiped out, and on and on. If it’s in the news, global warming caused it.
Al Gore believes that fossil fuels receive $700 billion in subsidies. He didn’t supply a period of time, but this was just for U.S. A 2015 report by the EIA, exclusive of welfare programs like LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance), the U.S. industry receives $3.4 million in subsidies per year (see here).
He also believes that solar and wind are at grid parity (cost of producing electricity) with coal and other fossil fuels and soon will be cheaper. This is sheer fantasy as explained here and here.
At the end he received a standing ovation.
Conclusions
The climate alarmists appear to be losing the battle for public attention and concern, but you would never know it from the reception to this speech. Those opposed to the idea of catastrophic man-made global warming, if they even came to the talk, left before the end.
The speech was all over the place, floods here, droughts there, sea level rise, wildfires, etc. Mr. Gore, there is always a flood, a drought or a very high tide somewhere, they don’t have to be caused by the same thing. As a skeptical scientist, with some knowledge in the area, I was unconvinced, but the others in the audience seemed happy with what he had to say.
I interpreted Gore’s speech to be more anti-fossil-fuels than pro-CAGW. He stated that he wanted to completely replace fossil fuels with other sources of energy. He is also pro-nuclear.
These issues are very political these days and very unscientific, which is a shame. But, then, many other issues are as well.
I had two questions, but was never asked for them, they are below:
16 of the 17 hottest years on record have occurred in this century. The record goes back to 1880, the end of the Little Ice Age, which geologists believe is the coldest period since the end of the last glacial period, 12,000 years ago. Why use such an unusually cold period as a benchmark temperature?
Both Nature magazine (2012 editorial) and the IPCC (in AR5, 2013) have determined that we cannot compute the man-made global warming contribution to any storm or to any trend (increasing or decreasing) in extreme weather. This is also the conclusion of Dr. Roger Pielke (University of Colorado). Can you comment on this?
If I had been allowed to ask the questions, I wonder what he would say? Would he call me a denier and go to the next question?
130 thoughts on “Al Gore’s Apocalyptic Fantasy Lecture at Rice University”
Needs a verb after “on record”. Otherwise you have not stated an idea, but only that [blank] is debatable.
Thanks jdgalt, fixed.
Gee !
For a moment there thought he was saying that nineteen of the hottest 20 years have occurred this century.
I wonder if he has noticed that many of the highest altitudes on this planet occur up in the mountains !
Thanks for the report Andy; I’m glad you were allowed to leave eventually. I know quite a few Rice graduates, and I can tell you they tend to be a lot smarter than the average bear.
G
Ref. non-hydro renewables supposedly being at grid parity with FF:
I reckon you meant to say sheer fantasy, but perhaps this was a play on words, e.g., wind shear.
LoL!
fixed, thanks.
Catastrophic Al Gore Weaseling.
I presumed Algore would screen questions.
Yes, You are a D-Nye-R – Nothing for You!
Next!
Andy, Did you get another photo with the empty seats after the lecturing was done?
Under 6,000 seats for a “Celebrity” know-it-all ain’t much, in TEXAS!
No, when the lights came on too many people stood up to get a good picture. Plus, I stayed for the questions.
Gore can manage without the media. He’ll do what Mao did in the cultural revolution, when he was losing his grip. Turn to the gullible youth. An army of social justice warriors!
Excellent analogy. Seems that is exactly what is going on. Some of the youth is gullible but some just have been “brain washed” by our educational system. Few know how to think for themselves. They believe thinking is just when their little gears in their brain are spinning away in random firing of their synapses.
I don’t know many people who take Al Gore, or Bill Nye seriously anymore.
That crowd did and that’s whats matters!!
My question would have been: Is the weather here today at all unusual?
I can’t comment on weather in Texas. Sad to say, in my several trips to the US there are many states I have not been able to visit, Texas being one of them. However, having spent a lot of time in Australia, I would hazard a guess that Texas weather is relatively stable. In my home, New Zealand, which is a relatively narrow, long strip of islands, weather is very changeable. We sometimes think the forecasts are good if they get it right more than 6 hours out. But my observations suggest that if I were to predict that tomorrow will be same as today I would be right about 70% of the time.
So, was the weather unusual that day? Would I be right if I suggested there was a 70%+ chance that it wasn’t?
Gary Kerkin,
The weather has been very nice for the last few days. 21 degrees (C), low humidity and sunny during the day and 15-16 at night and clear. This is the good time of the year here. And, you are correct, the weather is predictable here.
Thanks Andy. We are coming through spring and today’s temperature at my home, a wee way north of Wellington, will probably get up to 22ºC. Currently, at 1045 NZDT, it is 19.7ºC. The minimum last night was 12.7ºC.
When I am talking to others about the temperature increase over the last century (around 0.8ºC for New Zealand based on the adjusted records available) I try to put it in perspective by stating that the diurnal variation on any day is likely to be between 10º and 15º.
Gary,
I spent most of my adult life living in Northern California. It really only has two seasons because it has what is called a Mediterranean Climate. I never gave much thought to weather forecasts because it was usually sunny in the Summer and raining or cloudy in the Winter. However, when I got drafted and assigned to the Cold Regions Research and Engineering Lab in New Hampshire, I was struck by how often the weather forecasts seemed to be wrong. Other than a brief thunderstorm in the late Summer afternoons and cold and snowy in the Winter, nothing else seemed predictable. I wrote it off to the topography. I’m now living in the Midwest, and we have weather satellites and Doppler radar, which we didn’t have when I was in the Army. Yet, it seems to me that the weather forecasting isn’t much better than it was in New England 50 years ago. It seems that the false-positive rates for precipitation are high, in particular. So, I don’t have a lot of confidence in the weather forecasts and resort to looking out the window and making my own call.
Ya I like the look out the window approach. Check weather station barometer trend if need be, and if important review the radar imagery movie.
I like the trusty old weather rock. It is a one-ton boulder suspended on a rope from a timber tripod. If it is wet, it’s raining. If it is dry, there is no precip. If cold or icy, the weather is winterish. Etc. in my Boy Scout days in Oklahoma, just about every campout we had a trusty old weather rock.
here in belgium the weather is also unpredictable: it can go from very balmy 20-22 degrees with the right sirocco wind flows straight from the Sahara (like the ones ex Ophelia pushed in) or cold, it can be sunny or grey and wet. It all depends on how the NAO is and pressure system setup over the continent of Europe…
the same in the winter: we can have or wet pretty gentle winters or dry and freezing winters. it all depends on how it all is setup….
Where I live close to downtown Sunnyvale California, the temperature excursion during almost any week, exceeds the total range that the average global Temperature has been for the last 650 million years ; circa 12 -24 deg. C
G
My question would have been: If we all stop using fossil fuels immediately, will the climate stop changing?
i would just ask: “isn’t the climate always changing?”
in a chaotic system that climate is, the only constant is change.
I believe the Texans who left were just too polite to point out Gore’s inconsistencies. It’s southern hospitality.
My thought as well.
… Chicken Little (or maybe perhaps more like Big Bird) on steroids.
Don’t deny yourself such a golden opportunity to yawn in the future. That is time you’ll never get back.
although he contradicts himself to the “extreme” within a few seconds,…
Andy, what did he say??
First he said “others claim” extreme weather cannot be linked to climate change, then he immediately links extreme weather to climate change – and goes on and on about it.
how do people get away with ‘extreme weather’ and ‘rain bombs’?….are the people that fall for that 3 years old?
A raving lunatic gets a standing ovation? our country is duped!
Hey he invented screen doors for submarines, and ejection seats for helicopters ! He’s a flaming genius.
G
Well I’ll be; ManBearPig in the flesh. And he’s still cereal! Wonders will never cease.
I don’t get the walk-outs, unless they planned to do it ahead, in protest. I mean, what did they think he was going to say?
common sense people just believe that live hearing a former vice-president, Nobel co-recipient, is a great opportunity. It takes a great deal of attention to IPCC crap to know beforehand it isn’t, and most people just don’t know.
When they discover how bad the guy is, they leave.
Sounds like an “algorithm” to me?
Like the Munk debate in Toronto, where the majority agreed both before and after the debate that democracy was in crisis because of DJTrump, this appears to have been foregone. The Goracle came to speak to the true believers and they cheered it…no debate needed when you believe.
Someone should have stood up and yelled ‘liar’ on every wrong point Gore made until they were escorted out.
Real scientists will not call someone a liar unless they have evidence.
There is a multitude of evidence that Gore’s claims, both past on like his Arctic sea ice claims and the present like his attribution of extreme weather to CC, are utterly false and that he must know they are false. He must know they are false because even his beloved IPCC has told him so.
Gore is liar. And Demonstrably so.
Your opinion is noted. Now, show us the evidence.
How about the conclusions of the “Father of Hurricanology”, the late, great Bill Gray?
http://ruby.fgcu.edu/courses/twimberley/EnviroPol/EnviroPhilo/HurricanesAndClimateChange.pdf
Please explain why, if “climate change” makes hurricanes worse, no major hurricane struck the continental US in the supposedly record warm years of 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. Thanks.
Show us the evidence? Perhaps you could just google it for yourself.
One recent lie that comes to mind is Gore claiming that flooding in Manhattan caused by TS Sandy proves his 2006 claim that melting ice could cause flooding in Manhattan.
If I remember right, he has also claimed that climate change is killing off polar bears, caused Hurricane Katrina, and is responsible for the melting snow on Kilimanjaro. I’m sure you can find plenty more if you care to look.
Rob,
from AR5 WG1 chapter 10.6.2: ” At present, therefore, the evidence does not support the claim that we are
observing weather events that would, individually, have been extremely unlikely in the absence of human-
induced climate change, …”
Al Gore certainly must know this. It has been quoted multiple times by all sides and in the media. He has been explicitly told this in interviews. Yet he still makes substantial and authoritative-sounding claims to the contrary on extreme weather attribution on a regular basis, like at this presentation. He must know he is telling falsehoods. Knowingly telling falsehoods is lying. Al Gore is a liar.
He has never admitted his sea claims were false. Just as he will never openly admit his storm attribution claims are likely false.
Either he figures his faithful followers don’t care or are too ignorant to know different.
Gabro posted: “, no major hurricane struck the continental US.”
..
Nice cherry pick.
..
FYI, our planet is much more than the CONUS. There were lots of storms out in the Pacific. Really big ones.
Craig says: “Just Google it”…..
…
Sorry Craig, I’m not going to do your work for you.
Even AGW proponents like Gore adviser, paleoclimatologist Lonnie Thompson have admitted that Kilimanjaro’s ice field was reduced by deforestation down slope, contrary to his assertion in 2001 that the snows there would all melt within 20 years, due to “global warming”. Never mind that there has been little or no warming around the tropical mountain.
In fact, the ice has stopped retreating there, having achieved a new equilibrium with the reduced precipitation from less forest.
Joel, your quote, my emphasis:
At present, therefore, the evidence does not support the claim that we are observing weather events that would, INDIVIDUALLY, have been extremely unlikely in the absence of human induced climate change, …”
..
which is true, but it’s not what Gore is claiming.
Rob Bradley October 24, 2017 at 3:14 pm
Hardly a cherry pick, since Atlantic and Pacific hurricanes normally hit the US with some frequency. Under your baseless assertion, how could the US have enjoyed the longest major hurricane drought in its history?
Tropical cyclones elsewhere in the world have not been anything out of the ordinary in this century. Indeed, they’ve been less frequent and powerful than in prior centuries. The most potent tropical cyclone ever directly observed from the inside remains Typhoon Tip, of 1979. It is still the largest and most intense ever recorded.
“Hardly a cherry pick”….I disagree…..hitting the CONUS is a cherry pick. You brought it up, it’s your pick.
” how could the US have enjoyed the longest major hurricane drought in its history?”
…
Simple, the area of the USA is about 1.84% of the surface of the earth.
1.84% is a very small “target”
Rob,
Consider also that the strongest recorded hurricane to hit Hawaii was Cat 4 Iniki in 1992, an active tropical storm season in an anomalously cool year, thanks perhaps to Mt. Pinatubo.
Since then, despite supposedly record warm years, nothing like it has been seen there.
A cold world is a stormy world. Hotter, not so much. Storms result from temperature differentials, which are less under warmer conditions.
Rob Bradley October 24, 2017 at 3:39 pm
Yet CONUS has been the same share of the earth since 1853. Why did the hurricane drought occur during the allegedly warmest years on record?
” Indeed, they’ve been less frequent and powerful than in prior centuries.” ….
…
Yeah, the satellites they had in the 19th century shows us how small they were.
..
LOL
Rob Bradley October 24, 2017 at 3:43 pm
Apparently you’re unaware of all the historical, archaeological, meteorological, oceanographic and paleoclimatological data available to reconstruct hurricane seasons.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Atlantic_hurricanes_in_the_17th_century
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Atlantic_hurricanes_in_the_18th_century
http://myweb.fsu.edu/jelsner/PDF/Research/BossakElsner2004.pdf
And yet you consider yourself competent to comment on the history of hurricanes. LOL!
“Storms result from temperature differentials”…..yes, so if the ocean is warming, and the storms are driven by ocean heat….the logical conclusion is …….
Rob,
Your assertions about Gore’s recent statements not individually naming hurricanes are false. Even his supporters have publicly warned him to stop lying about hurricane and CC attribution.
Gore’s storm comment causes stir
“the former vice president made in an interview with The Washington Post’s Ezra Klein.
In the interview, published Wednesday, Gore said that “the fingerprint of man-made global warming is all over” storms like hurricanes and other extreme weather events.”
(bold emphasis mine)
http://www.politico.com/story/2013/08/al-gore-hurricane-comments-095827
Joel, your Gore-quote does not name any INDIVIDUAL storm/event.
Rob Bradley October 24, 2017 at 3:51 pm
What part of “differential” don’t you get?
It refers both to the difference in SST and to the air v the sea. Tropical SST hasn’t warmed much if at all. Extratropical allegedly has, ie gotten closer to tropical SSTs, hence less differential.
Tropical depressions tend to form at night because of the greater differential temperature then between the air and SST. In long periods like the LIA, when average air T is lower but tropical SSTs about the same as now, more such depressions, storms and cyclones form, and grow more powerful.
Now, you’ve been shown overwhelming evidence that Gore is lying. Please show the evidence which convinces you that hurricanes are more frequent and powerful than in the past. Thanks.
Exactly we have had a dearth of hurricanes
Gabro: ” Tropical SST hasn’t warmed much ”
…
Thank you….I love your use of the word “MUCH”
What contributes to storms is the temperature gradient between the tropics and higher latitudes. Most of the warming reported has been in higher latitudes, so overall storm energy should decrease, and it has.
You are also ignoring the instrumentation artifact of satellites picking up minor storms that would have gone unnoticed if they did not cross land or shipping lanes.
I see that we have a Gore acolyte visiting,since his replies are straight out of the Goracle evasive replies book.
” Rob Bradley
October 24, 2017 at 3:14 pm Edit
Gabro posted: “, no major hurricane struck the continental US.”
..
Nice cherry pick.
..
FYI, our planet is much more than the CONUS. There were lots of storms out in the Pacific. Really big ones.”
The Pacific Hurricane season was actually below average this year,as well as all the other ocean basins except the North Atlantic,which was slightly above average.
Your cherrypick claim is dumb because it was your god Al Gore and many other warmists in 2005 who cried to the heavens, that it was proof of “Global warming/Climate change,but never replicated since with some below average years such as THIS year.
The 12 year drought of no landfalling Category 3+ Hurricanes was by far the LONGEST on record,which you chose to ignore,which is significant since that is way out of the usual cyclic pattern.
SEVEN Hurricanes made landfall in 1886,which is still the most for a single year,more than the busy 2005 season did.
You have anymore shallow replies to offer?
Gabro talks about the LIA: “tropical SSTs about the same as now”
…
Yup, we have data sets of SST from the LIA……..
..
Then, you use the phrase: “ABOUT THE SAME”
…
You are not using precise terms there Gabro…… 125 MPH is about the same as 110 MPH……even though they differ by 12%
And FYI 125 vice 110 is 29% stronger in wind force.
Rob,
I would have said “at all” and left it at that, but I haven’t looked in detail at every portion of the tropical Atlantic, Indian and Pacific Oceans since WWII.
In any case, it hasn’t been enough to affect hurricane formation. As long as the water is above a fairly low minimal threshold T, hurricanes can and do form. The Gulf of Mexico, for instance, is virtually always above that base limit.
Rob Bradley October 24, 2017 at 4:06 pm
Again, you seem to be unaware of all the proxy data we have for SSTs going back not just centuries, but millennia and even millions of years.
SunsetTommy, your “landfall” metric, which only represents 1.8% of the surface of the earth is……not very illuminating.
Rob Bradley – Al Gore asserted that the Vostock (Antarctica) ice core studies showed that increased atmospheric CO2 caused increased global temperature. The ice code studies showed just the opposite, that temperature increased about 800 years prior to CO2. This was well known prior to An Inconvenient Truth, and is in keeping with basic physics: warming water releases CO2 to the atmosphere, cooling water absorbs it. He also displays a willful ignorance of the alternating long glacial and short interglacial periods of the past 2.6 million years. Al’s lies are compounded by ignorance of science.
Rob Bradley October 24, 2017 at 4:10 pm
You’ve yet to provide any evidence whatsoever for more and stronger tropical cyclones over any portion of the planet, whether one percent or 100%, for any interval since CO2 took off after WWII.
You won’t because you can’t.
LOL @ Gabro…..”proxy data”…..you mean like tree rings?
….
What “proxy data” are you using for measuring the power of hurricanes for the past millennia/millions of years?
Rob Bradley October 24, 2017 at 4:15 pm
You do a lot of laughing out loud, which saves the rest of us the trouble of laughing at your low information level.
Tree rings make bad proxy thermometers, but the proxies for SST are numerous and valid. Please study paleoclimatology before presuming to comment upon it.
Hurricane proxies, as opposed to SST proxies, generally only go back centuries, or at most millennia. Please see the links I provided to the effects of hurricanes observed in Central American and Caribbean sediments.
“You won’t because you can’t.”
..
https://www.nature.com/articles/nclimate2646
Notice that Rob Bradley,spends all his time making comments without any logical support and quickly dismisses anything science based made against his comments.
He is here to stonewall anything since he is a warmist fanatic.
He is Trolling people.
Rob,
To further your paleoclimatological education, please read up on how SSTs from 100 million years ago are reconstructed:
The Cretaceous Thermal Maximum and Oceanic Anoxic Event 2 in the Tropics: Sea-Surface Temperature and Stable Organic Carbon Isotopic Records from the Equatorial Atlantic
http://adsabs.harvard.edu/abs/2006AGUFMPP33C..04F
” proxies for SST are numerous and valid.”
…
Yes, the proxies from a millennia ago were calibrated to the thermometers they had a millennia ago.
….
Are you serious?
Rob Bradley October 24, 2017 at 4:25 pm
As I said, you can’t.
1) The paper you cite is based upon assumptions and computer modeling, not reality.
2) Yet it still found that there is a trade-off between intensity and frequency. IOW, you can’t maximize both variables at once. As always, Gore’s fantasy is unphysical.
Even liars like Mann with scientific education only claim increased strength, not frequency as well.
But, please, try again.
Rob Bradley finally post a link,but it doesn’t really support his claim anyway,as the very first paragraph shows:
“Global tropical cyclone climate has been investigated with indicators of frequency, intensity1 and activity2,3. However, a full understanding of global warming’s influence on tropical cyclone climate remains elusive because of the incomplete nature of these indicators.”
Of course they then present a MODEL …………..
There is no significant increase in Tropical storms over time.
LOL @ Gabro: “RECONSTRUCTED”
…..
PS, your link to harvard.edu gives: ” ADS Message
[ADS]
No valid record indentifier specified”
Rob Bradley October 24, 2017 at 4:28 pm
Can you really possibly be this ignorant of the simplest paleo proxies?
We calibrate the forams and other proxies by observing the waters in which they or their nearest relatives live now. Same with the chemical proxies.
Please study the subject before presuming to comment upon it. You’re just making yourself more of a laughingstock with each new display of total ignorance.
Sunsetommy, you didn’t read the whole abstract, you missed the part that says: “We calculate an average increase in global tropical cyclone intensity of 1.3 m s−1 over the past 30 years of ocean warming occurring at the expense of 6.1 tropical cyclones worldwide.”
….
Also, the word “model” doesn’t appear in it.
Rob Bradley, completely ignored this part of my comment:
“SEVEN Hurricanes made landfall in 1886,which is still the most for a single year,more than the busy 2005 season did.
You have anymore shallow replies to offer?”
His shallow reply was this,
“SunsetTommy, your “landfall” metric, which only represents 1.8% of the surface of the earth is……not very illuminating.”
Yup a shallow and stupid reply, since you ignored the fact that it was VERY unusual to have none for so long,all while it is supposed to be hottest decade on record. There was no increase in landfalling hurricanes elsewhere at the same time frame.
You are quickly proving to be a shallow thinker as you miss the obvious.
Gabro, I understand completely your acceptance of “proxies.” You accept the proxies that support your point of view, but you do not accept the multitude of proxies that show the “hockey stick.”……
…
I believe the proper term for that type of acceptance is “conformation bias”
Rob Bradley October 24, 2017 at 4:44 pm
No proxies show the bogus HS. Mann, et al, hid the decline on their tree ring misanalysis, then tacked instrument “records” onto this grossly mismanaged melange of inappropriate proxies and statistical malpractice.
The SST proxies are valid. Mann’s tree rings weren’t. Tree rings reflect precipitation more than T.
As for the models in your link, what part of “projected” don’t you understand. Suggest you read the whole article before presuming to cite it.
It’s an instance of modeled cyclone tracks projected onto modeled environments to see which manufactured wiggle best approximates another manufactured wiggle. IOW, an imaginary wiggle matching exercise, about as far divorced from reality as possible.
Rob, it is a PROJECTION as they themselves state here:
“a, Projected length of global TC climate variabilities. b, Projected length of six regional TC climate variabilities. The length represents the correlation coefficient. Variance portion (%) shows how much the best explanatory environment (upper abscissa) explains each TC climate variability (lower abscissa). Significance of the correlation coefficient is examined using t-values. The ranges of significant correlation (α ≤ 0.05) are shown with red lines. The contribution of El Niño (N) is shaded in purple and the contribution from global ocean warmth (O) is shaded in yellow. The two have an overlapping area indicating the portion of positive collinearity. No colour is given to the portion of negative collinearity. Green vertical lines indicate the variability direction of O and −O.”
Projections are ALWAYS part of a modeling exercise, why are you lying?
Here is that chart you didn’t see:
Rob Bradley writes: Sorry Craig, I’m not going to do your work for you.
It’s not my work; I could care less if you keep your blinders on.
“No proxies show the bogus HS. Mann, et al”
…
http://environmentalforest.blogspot.com.au/2013/10/enough-hockey-sticks-for-team.html
“LOL @ Gabro…..”proxy data”…..you mean like tree rings?”
That’s Just consigned Michael Mann’s hockey stick to the pile of nonsense we all knew it was.
And that from an alarmist, he must be converting.
“Yeah, the satellites they had in the 19th century shows us how small they were.”
So what Rob Bradley is in fact saying is that there is no comprehensive historical data on hurricanes/typhoons etc. before satellites; and since satellites were utilised, there has been a decline is hurricane/typhoon activity over their period of activity.
It seems Mr. Bradley is indeed, coming over to the dark side.
Sunsettommy, “correlation coefficients” do not come from “models”, they come from two measured datasets.
Kilimanjaro Snow does not melt; it’s at 20,000 feet. It sublimes because of the low humidity. Mostly because over the centuries, they cut down the former surrounding forests.
G
HotScot: Yes, there is no comprehensive historical data on hurricanes/typhoons in the 19th century, especially the Cat-5 ones that made landfall at Cat-3.
I wonder if Mr. Bradley would kindly explain to us all why the only, single, observable manifestation, directly attributable to increased atmospheric CO2 is global greening? An entirely positive benefit.
Could he also explain why there is not one single, credible, empirical study that demonstrates increased CO2 causes the planet to heat up?
Hotscot: Changing the subject doesn’t help you in this discussion.
Rob Bradley – You haven’t commented on Al Gore basing his entire argument on Vostock ice cores indicating the opposite of his claim. Or do you agree with Al Gore that increased CO2 precedes increased temperature? To do so would be in complete disagreement with the ice core studies, both in Antartica and Greenland, and North Atlantic sediment cores. In the past million years there have been eight periods of alternating long glacial periods and short interglacials, as the Holocene interglacial we are now in. Greenland ice core and widespread sediment core studies indicate that we are in the coldest 1,000-year period of the past 10,000 years, and that an overall cooling trend has prevailed since 8,000 years ago. A key point Al and you missed about the past million years; as each interglacial reached its peak of atmospheric CO2, cooling began that persisted for about 100,000 years per glacial period. That’s right, there was no runaway warming then from increased atmospheric CO2, and there is none now. Current warming is the least of the five warm periods of the Holocene, a 10,000-year period. The warmest was the first, the Holocene Climactic Optimum, lowed by decreasing warm periods the Minoan, Roman, Medieval, and present. Current modest warming is aa natural rebound from the coldest period of the past 10,000 years, the Little Ice Age (1350-1850 AD). Present warming started about 300 years ago, as indicated by glacier retreat and sea level rise that began then. Current modest sea level rise of 1.08 mm/year (4.25 inches per century) has been constant for over 200 years and shows no sign of acceleration, per world tide gauge records at psmsl.org.
MajorMike, nowhere in the ice core record is there a concentration of 400 PPM of CO2.
..
This indicates we are in “uncharted territory”
…
Sediment cores cannot proxy atmospheric CO2 concentrations.
Or possibly used one of those little laugh machines.
Gabro @ 3:24
Typhoon tip or Typhoon Tipper caused by Gorebull warming??
Manatee Man experienced the fury of Typhoon Tipper when she found out about his sexual assault on a Portland masseuse.
Al Gore,has made whoppers so stupid,that I wonder if he does it for money:
Gore has no clue – a few million degrees here and there and pretty soon we’re talking about real temperature
“This is mind blowing ignorance on the part of Al Gore. Gore in an 11/12/09 interview on NBC’s tonight Show with Conan O’Brien, speaking on geothermal energy, champion of slide show science, can’t even get the temperature of earth’s mantle right, claiming “several million degrees” at “2 kilometers or so down”. Oh, and the “crust of the earth is hot” too.”
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2009/11/16/gore-has-no-clue-a-few-million-degrees-here-and-there-and-pretty-soon-were-talking-about-real-temperature/
His “documentary” lies by omission,when he made those CO2 rises before temperature does claim,ignoring many published science papers he never bothered to cite,that showed CO2 change lags behind temperature change by the order of centuries.
Pathetic.
If you look closely at the graph he used in this pack of lies movie, it clearly shows that CO2 rises after temperature, not before. Its increase is an effect, not a cause of global warming, except as a possible slight feedback effect, which isn’t really in evidence.
CAGW is a religion. If they had a formal Vatican-like vote of Bishops/Cardinals, Al Gore would be the pontiff of that religion, or at least a senior Cardinal among a few others.
This was meeting of the CAGW religious faithful. Critical though not required nor welcome.
thought, not though
I went to a talk given by David Suzuki, Canada’s version of Al Gore. I wanted to hear with my own ears and see with my own eyes. After about 30 minutes of complete garbage I got up and left. I feel for those Texans who didn’t stay to the end.
I wonder how much he picked up from this little gig , at one stage he was coming at over 100,00o to spread the word about ‘the most important thing ever ‘ which is odd because if that where true you think he would do it for free !
Al Gore – the Wizard of Oz or our time. It will be interesting to read a history book in 100 years when he’ll be likely be known as ta huckster called the “Big Bag of Hot Air.”
In 100 years this will be known as the time of the Fossil Fools, and one of the biggest fools to be remembered will be Al Gore.
Just looking at that arena photo, the CO2 concentration must have hit 2,000 ppm or more. Talk about catastrophic warming. Someone should have told them to stop exhaling.
Probably more. But the increased level didn’t affect the crowd’s cognition, since those who stayed to the bitter end, besides Andy, and gave the big, fat liar a standing ovation must already have sustained organic brain damage.
And today on NPR’s Terry Gross we had Jeff Goodell telling us how the waters will rise up, using Miami Beach as an example but failing to note that the west side of Miami Beach is built on a former mangrove swamp and is subsiding, or that stormwater runoff from increased impervious area would go into Biscayne Bay and could end up pushed back toward shore by prevailing winds. Logical, common sense, and immediate causes could explain all of Miami Beach’s flooding.
Terry Gross lapped it right up, and I’m sure many of her fans did as well. Thanks, Terry, for nothing,
I’ve been to several climate change “debates” at Rice, and all have been very one sided in the moderation. Not only would they screen the questions, they would actually change the wording such that the a completely different question from what was asked was presented to the speakers.
When you say Democrat voters are concentrated in Houston, you have to be clear that you’re talking about the City of Houston. Most of the surrounding greater Houston area (which is more that the population of the City of Houston) is solid red.
Same for the Austin and San Antonio areas–little blue ponds surrounded by red oceans.
It’s interesting that Al Gore provides such entertainment for this blog.
If not for that, then I would vote never to give him another word here.
I think, in the future, when Al Gore or Bill Nye are the subject of a post, I will post something randomly off topic, in order to deny their existence. Am I a “denier” then? — you betcha — I am denying the existence of Al and Bill.
The US Left now has a formal movement to deny a reality, the existence of a person. That is the reality of Trump is indeed their President.They call it The Resistance.
The irony of course is that everyone of these folks exactly 12 months ago today were also saying that anyone who didn’t accept the results of the Nov 8, 2016 election were traitors. Of course, then they universally had already coronated Hillary as President and expected the actual election to be just an affirmation of their belief.
Via their self-proclaimed “Resistance,” the Left is now demonstrating all sorts of mental illnesses springing from this Trump Derangement Syndrome. Even today, the guy who threw Russian flags at Trump inside the capital building was arrested and likely if he had an official Capitol security access badge it will be revoked. TDS strikes again.
Denying someone exists (that is reality) is not healthy. No matter which side of the ideology one falls.
I see that Robert Kernodle, sure know how to post a lot words that says absolutely nothing of substance.
How do you it?
People are just getting tired of BS algore-ithyms, dogs and cats living together, mass hysteria!
The radical left needs another phony crisis to peddle to idiot kids – this on is like, i mean, so 1900’s.
So most of the audience gave standing ovations, how cute! Didn’t anyone kneel? Or do this…
IN your link to EIA I noted under the daily prices for various fuels that sunlight is still free.
https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/prices.php
The other example of comparing electric production costs and comparing to a 100% renewable grid with “storage” is just a horrible comparison.
sans pot shots at solar, article was nicely done, thanks for going to see what the “narrative” morphs into.
“He is also pro-nuclear.”
When did this happen?
The greenies got co-opted into nuclear is green because of low CO2
But, but, but….didn’t Al Gore create the internet himself? :)
[Yes, he did try to claim credit for that, Snopes]
These establishment fools hate the internet, in which real news can take place, and the fake news narrative can be exposed.
Here’s an awkward question for Gore that might get past moderation next time:
If you could go back in time ten years, how would you have made “An Inconvenient Truth” differently, knowing what you know now?
He’d just say that he was way too optimistic then. It’s now much worse than anyone possibly could have imagined when he made the movie. We’re all doomed!
So much brain power wasted on a nothing.
[Quote from post] Al Gore believes that fossil fuels receive $700 billion in subsidies. He didn’t supply a period of time, but this was just for U.S. A 2015 report by the EIA, exclusive of welfare programs like LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance), the U.S. industry receives $3.4 million in subsidies per year (see here).
From the linked article, the U.S. fossil fuel industry receives $3.4 Billion (not million) per year in subsidies. Still, the Goracle is over 200 times the truth in his estimate of fossil fuel subsidies. Also, renewable energy sources receive about 6 times as much subsidies as fossil fuels.
Also, it was interesting that about a quarter of the audience walked out when Gore dissed the fossil fuel industry. Could the “walkers” have been students in Petroleum Engineering or future refinery engineers, who didn’t appreciate Gore dumping on their future careers? The oil industry does provide a lot of jobs in Houston!
The FF industry pays taxes. The “renewable” sc@m, not so much. Their projects wouldn’t exist without subsidies.
Does Gore ever declare a financial interest in the results of his proposed solutions to ‘global warming’?
I thought politicians had to do this when making comments about proposed legislation, and he seems to have had a big hand in carbon trading.
“40 per cent of Texans voted Democratic” Are you sure they didn’t vote Democrat? Sorry, my pet peeve this week